New Zealand has exempted rooftop solar from building consent requirements, aiming to cut costs and simplify installation processes while maintaining compliance with national safety standards.From pv magazine Australia New Zealand has removed the need for building consent to install rooftop solar on any structure, under new rules designed to streamline deployment while maintaining code compliance. NZ Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk described the reform he proposed as a "common sense" move, which until its official introduction meant decision making on solar panel consents varied between ...

