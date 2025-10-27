FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Gold Expands Mustajärvi East Zone - First Hole of 2025 Intersects 9.35 g/t Gold over 9.55 m and 7.28 g/t Gold over 11.1 m

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from the first four holes of its 2025/26 diamond drilling program at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. One of the key early goals of the drill program was to test targets identified in the fixed loop electro-magnetic (FLEM) geophysical surveys from earlier this year. Drill hole 25MJ001 tested one of these interpreted conductors, located nearly 280 metres southwest from the centre of the East Zone (See Figure 1). The hole penetrated a thick interval of strong gold mineralization associated with abundant pyrite including:

9.55 metres averaging 9.35 g/t Au from 65.45 metres and

11.1 metres averaging 7.28 g/t Au from 85.15 metres.

These results confirm the efficacy of the FLEM survey method at Mustajärvi, and the Company has already initiated new FLEM surveys throughout the project area, even while drilling continues.

The remaining three holes reported in this news release, 25MJ002-25MJ004, were collared in a fence profile approximately 50 metres southwest of the main East Zone deposit (see Figure 1). These holes all intersected significant high-grade gold, including some bonanza grade intercepts (>30 g/t Au), providing yet another successful expansion of the East Zone:

1.15 metres at 28.5 g/t Au from 77.1 metres in 25MJ002

0.9 metres at 104 g/t Au from 82.5 metresin25MJ003

4.0 metres at 18.4 g/t Au including 1.0 metre at 40.3 g/t Au, from 178.0 metres in 25MJ004

Carl Lofberg, FireFox's CEO, commented on the new results, "These first results from the 2025 drill program are a positive next step in expanding the Mustajärvi discovery. The most exciting element so far is the clear success of the FLEM survey in detecting pyrite-hosted high-grade gold to extend the East Zone. Drill hole 25MJ001 cut two strong intercepts right in the middle of the geophysical target, at less than 100 metres downhole. The location of these high-grade intercepts, which include multiple assays above 20.0 g/t gold, is strong evidence for continuation of the southern gold trend that we discovered in 2023. The intercepts in drill holes MJ002 - MJ004 also support the continuity of the southern flank of the East Zone. We have also already collared drill holes to test the continuation of this gold zone on the north side, and along strike to the west and east. We look forward to releasing more results as the data are received and checked for quality control."

This work is part of the ongoing program of approximately 10,000 metres of diamond drilling planned for Mustajärvi through spring of 2026. The program will be a mix of infill and step out drilling at existing mineralized zones, and it will test some new targets both proximal and distal to the three known lodes. The team has completed the first round of drilling, comprised of 15 drill holes, totalling 3985.3 metres.

Based on the successful outcome of initial tests, FireFox has commenced an expanded FLEM survey to identify more conductive rocks around the East Zone and across numerous other targets. The Company enjoys strong capacity to execute, interpret, and follow-up on geophysical targets, as Company geologists work closely with highly talented support from Magnus Minerals (www.magnusminerals.fi) and geophysical sub-contractor Geovisor (www.geovisor.fi). Renowned geophysicist Markku Montonen, Head Geophysicist for Magnus Minerals, leads the design and execution of the ongoing geophysical surveys.

Mustajärvi Project and Drill Program Summary

The Mustajärvi Project lies along the highway between the cities of Kittilä and Sodankylä, approximately 17 kilometres east of Kittilä. The project remains at an early stage as FireFox and predecessor companies have drilled approximately 15,752 metres prior to the commencement of this program, and drilling has delineated three different lodes of gold mineralization along more than 1.5 kilometres of strike so far. Due to its near-surface high-grade nature, the Company has been focusing most recently on the East Zone. The first four holes of this program tested extensions to mineralization on the western side of the East Zone (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Locations of first drill holes reported from 2025 drilling at the East Zone, Mustajärvi Project.

As the Company reported in its February 20, 2025 news release, an electrical geophysics survey identified numerous conductive zones in and around the East Zone that may indicate the presence of abundant pyrite, which is often associated with high-grade gold on the property. The first hole of the 2025 drill program, 25MJ001, was collared approximately 280 metres southwest from the centre of the East Zone, directed at one of the FLEM targets. As shown in Figure 2, several other EM targets from both downhole (gold and red plates) and surface fixed loop surveys (blue plates) south of the main East Zone lode remain untested.

Figure 2. Drill hole locations (2025 highlighted) shown with EM geophysical targets.

The interpreted conductor was confirmed by intersecting a wide pervasively altered zone with abundant pyrite mineralization and albite just below the contact with the ultramafic volcanics at 65.45 metres downhole (See Figure 3). Drilling through fifty metres of this pervasively altered interval returned three significant gold zones: 9.55 metres averaging 9.35 g/t Au from 65.45 metres downhole, 11.1 metres averaging 7.28 g/t Au from 85.15 metres downhole and 9.25 metres averaging 0.93 g/t Au from 106.25 metres downhole (see Table 1). This drill hole also intersected another significant gold anomaly at depth, which graded 9.7 metres at 0.42 g/t Au from 207 metres downhole. The lower intersection was related to an altered mafic dike cutting through the pervasively altered metasedimentary rocks and associated quartz-albite brecciated zones.

Drill holes 25MJ002, 25MJ003 and 25MJ004 were directed to the NW in a fence from northwest to southeast, stepping out approximately 50 metres from the main body of the East Zone mineralization. All three holes encountered multiple intercepts of significant gold, with narrow intervals of high-grade gold (> 10 g/t) (see Table 1). These holes confirm the continuation of the gold mineralized zone along strike to the southwest, and hole 25MJ004 extends the deep intercepts first reported in 2023.

Drill hole 25MJ002 was collared in the Savukoski group ultramafic volcanics, and it intersected the contact with the strongly albite-altered metasediments at 26.40 metres. Several narrow high-grade gold zones were related to pyrite mineralized, strongly albite-altered and silicified zones, often accompanied by quartz-carbonate-tourmaline-pyrite (QCTP) veining and brecciation. These altered zones yielded high-grade values of 1.15 metres of 28.5 g/t Au from 77.1 metres, 2.0 metres at 5.47 g/t Au from 99.0 metres and 2.15 metres at 6.0 g/t Au from 124.0 metres downhole. This drill hole also intersected deep mineralization (1.9m at 4.09 g/t Au) related to a fault zone lacking pyrite, which is a style of structurally controlled mineralization encountered in other deeper holes nearby.

Figure 3. Highly mineralized interval in drill hole 25MJ001, grading 7.28 g/t Au over 11.1 metres from 85.15 metres. Top row shows thick tourmaline veining giving way to strongly albitized and silicified metasediment with both replacement style and vein related quartz-pyrite-gold mineralization.

25MJ003 was collared 33 metres southeast from the 25MJ002 and it crossed the faulted contact zone at 63.5 metres downhole. Several high-grade intervals were intersected, including 0.9 metres at 104 g/t Au from 82.5 metres, 6.85 metres at 1.95 g/t Au from 112.45 metres and 3.2 metres at 7.2 g/t Au from 124.8 metres downhole. These mineralized intervals were primarily related to variable QCTP veining and occasional clots of semi-massive and disseminated pyrite within strong albite altered metasediments.

25MJ004 stepped back a further 66 metres behind 25MJ003, and it intersected the contact between the volcanics and metasediment units at 155.4 metres downhole. A high-grade gold mineralized interval of 4.0 metres averaging 18.4 g/t Au started at 178.0 metres downhole, including 1.0 metres at 40.3 g/t Au. This interval was related to strongly altered metasediments with abundant pyrite mineralization.

Table 1.Selected Drill Intercepts in Drillholes 25MJ001 - 25MJ004

(Cut-off Grade 0.4 g/t Au)

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) 25MJ001 65.45 75.00 9.55* 9.35 Including 65.45 69.50 4.05 14.40 85.15 96.25 11.1 7.28 25MJ002 42.0 43.20 1.15 2.8 77.1 78.25 1.15 28.5 99.0 101.0 2.0 5.47 124.0 126.15 2.15 6.00 216.0 217.9 1.9 4.06 25MJ003 82.50 83.40 0.9 104.0 91.00 94.60 3.6 0.84 107.00 108.00 1.0 2.75 112.45 119.3 6.85 1.95 124.80 128.00 3.2** 7.2 25MJ004 178.00 182.00 4.0 18.4 Including 180.00 181.00 1.0 40.3 199.00 200.40 1.4 1.22 * Including 0.4 metres of core loss **Including 0.1 metres of core loss All intervals are core width; true width has not yet been estimated.

Table 2. Drill Collar Information (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Plunge (°) Final Depth (m) 25MJ001 428963.7 7500780 340 65 254.4 25MJ002 429039.8 7500903 320 55 254.2 25MJ003 429061.2 7500877 320 65 308.3 25MJ004 429105.1 7500827 320 65 377.6

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company's core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including ¼ core duplicates and crush stage duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA26). All samples exceeding 50.0 g/t Au were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values.

Qualified Person

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in the Company's exploration plans, world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from illness, extreme weather, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2025-2026. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/firefox-gold-expands-mustaj%c3%a4rvi-east-zone-first-hole-of-2025-intersects-9.35-g%2ft-1091959