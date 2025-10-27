Veggies Made Great Launches New Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Egg White Frittata at Select Target Stores Nationwide

New addition to the frittata line delivers real vegetables, bold flavor, and convenience in every bite

PISCATAWAY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Veggies Made Great , the brand known for putting vegetables first in every bite, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product: the Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Egg White Frittata . Now available in 324 Target stores nationwide, this crave-worthy, veggie-packed frittata offers a smart and satisfying way to start your day.

Veggies Made Great's Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Egg White Frittata

Crafted with roasted red peppers, potatoes, onions, gouda cheese, and egg whites, the Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Egg White Frittata delivers bold flavor while keeping things light at just 90 calories per serving. Each frittata is gluten-free, soy-free, sesame-free, and peanut/tree nut-free, with 5 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and is ready in just 45 seconds in the microwave.

This launch marks the sixth addition to the Veggies Made Great line of better-for-you frozen frittatas, joining customer favorites such as Spinach Egg White, Tomato Basil, and Mushroom & Three Cheese.

"Consumers are looking for convenient, high-protein options that don't sacrifice flavor - and vegetables are at the heart of that demand," said Julia Hecht, Chief Marketing Officer of Veggies Made Great. "Our new Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda Egg White Frittata delivers on all fronts: real veggies as the first ingredient, just 90 calories but packed with 5g of protein and 3g of fiber, and ready in 45 seconds. It's an easy, delicious way to bring more vegetables into the frozen breakfast category and into consumers' everyday routines," said Hecht. "We all want to start our mornings feeling great, not rushed, and Veggies Made Great is proof that eating well can fit right into your busy life - no compromise, just crave-worthy flavor and simple, feel-good ingredients," she continued.

The new product is now shoppable in the freezer aisle of select Target stores, with expanded availability expected in the coming months.

About Veggies Made Great:

Veggies Made Great is on a mission to unlock the greatness of veggies to power healthy families. We make delicious food and snacks powered by veggies. With veggies as the lead ingredient, uncompromising recipes, and prep that is always family friendly, we seek to make you feel like moments of greatness are possible every day! Veggies Made Great offers a variety of better-for-you frozen foods, from muffins and frittatas to savory potato bakes and sweet brownie bites. With a commitment to taste, nutrition, and innovation, Veggies Made Great helps consumers love their veggies, one bite at a time. Veggies Made Great products are found nationwide in the freezer sections of retailers including Walmart, Costco, Target, Publix, BJ's, Albertsons/Safeway, Shoprite, Wegmans, Harris Teeter, and more. For more information, visit VeggiesMadeGreat.com .

