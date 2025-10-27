Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) (OTCQB: SRCRF) (FSE: RY9) ("Scorpio Gold", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference taking place November 2-5, 2025 and will also be hosting a roadshow in Atlanta, Georgia on November 6, 2025, organized by Amvest Capital.

Investors can look forward to getting an update on the ongoing, fully funded 50,000+ meter drill program, current assays from Phase 1 and recently announced Maiden Resource Estimate. We encourage investors to review our updated corporate presentation by clicking here.

About the New Orleans Investment Conference

The New Orleans Investment Conference is the one place where the world's most sophisticated investors gather every year to discover new opportunities and strategies, exchange ideas, plan for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie of like-minded individuals in America's most fascinating and entertaining city. Investors can register here.

About Amvest Capital

Amvest Capital is a New York-based specialist investment management and corporate finance firm dedicated to the Natural Resources Sector. Established in 2017, the firm is a 100% employee-owned, minority-controlled, diverse holding company. Amvest Capital founders Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza and Stuart Macliver have dedicated their careers to a concentration on the Metals & Mining Industry.

About Scorpio Gold Corp.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the Manhattan District located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. Scorpio Gold's Manhattan District is ~4,780-hectares and comprises the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge Mine, with a 400 ton per day maximum capacity gravity mill, and four past-producing pits that were acquired from Kinross in 2021 (see March 25, 2021 news release). The consolidated Manhattan District presents an exciting late-stage exploration opportunity, with over 140,000 metres of historical drilling, significant resource potential, and valuable permitting and water rights.

