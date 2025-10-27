Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("ReeXploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has changed its name to ReeXploration Inc., marking a strategic realignment toward discovery-led growth, responsible exploration, and positioning within the world's accelerating demand for secure and sustainable critical minerals supply.

The rebranding reflects the Company's focus on creating value through critical mineral discovery and early-stage resource development. The timing aligns with an intensifying global spotlight on critical minerals, with recent export restrictions and geopolitical tensions accelerating the need to diversify supply chains away from China1. This has created a generational opportunity for credible, Western-aligned projects. ReeXploration is well positioned within this shift, advancing the Eureka Rare Earth Element ("REE") project in Namibia - one of Africa's most stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions.

"This is a natural evolution built on the work our team has done on the Eureka REE project in Namibia and represents more than a name change - it marks a clear step forward towards building a value-creation company," said Christopher Drysdale, interim CEO of ReeXploration Inc. "Namibia provides the right environment, a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction where credible exploration can contribute meaningfully to the next generation of critical mineral supply. Our focus is on creating value where discovery, technical excellence, and responsibility intersect, and ReeXploration reflects exactly that, with a renewed focus on disciplined exploration and the technical foundation needed to help build secure, sustainable critical minerals supply chains."

Anchoring the Company's strategy is the Eureka REE Project, located in Namibia's Erongo Mining District. A metallurgy-first approach differentiates ReeXploration from peers by proving processability before scale, reducing technical uncertainty and underpinning future resource growth in proven viability.

Highlights of the project include:

Proven Metallurgy: Bench-scale testing has produced a ~60% TREO concentrate from monazite-hosting carbonatite, confirming clean, Western-standard processability - a rare milestone for a project at this stage.

Resource Foundation: A maiden NI 43-101 inferred resource of 310,000 tonnes @ 4.8% TREO (0.7% Nd+Pr).

District-Scale Resource Growth Potential: Covering approximately 13 by 6 km, the Eureka Dome hosts a district-scale REE mineral system evidenced by exploration results to date. Multiple undrilled geochemical and geophysical anomalies and REE mineralization intersected in 90% of trenches from the 2024 trenching program suggests strong potential for resource growth.

Strategic Location: Just 2 km from the Trans-Kalahari Highway, with road, power, and port access through Walvis Bay - lowering development risk and cost.

Credible Leadership: Advice from non-executive director, Professor Frances Wall, a globally recognized expert in critical minerals, and executed by a 100% Namibian-based team with well-established community relationships.

ReeXploration's commitment to responsible development has been embedded from the start. Led by a Namibian-based technical team, our environmental compliance and community engagement programs are locally managed, ensuring regular reporting and open dialogue with all stakeholders. The Company operates under valid Environmental Clearances, with practices aligned to Namibia's national development goals. Eureka's low-impurity, low-radioactivity monazite mineralogy reduces environmental hurdles, while the Company's ESG-driven philosophy ensures progress creating tangible benefits both locally and globally.

With proven metallurgy, credible leadership, and strong jurisdictional support, ReeXploration is positioned to play a meaningful role in the emerging, independent supply chains that will define the next phase of the critical minerals economy.

The name change was previously approved at the Company's Special Meeting of shareholders held on September 18, 2025. The Company's stock symbol will remain "REE". The name change has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Effective at the market open on October 28, 2025, the Company will trade under the new name.

New Website

To accompany the name change and rebranding, ReeXploration has launched a new corporate website at www.rareearthexploration.com, offering detailed information on the Company's strategy, leadership, and the Eureka REE Project.

Marketing Engagements

The Company entered into several marketing agreements as part of an integrated communications strategy to increase market awareness. This strategy, designed and managed in collaboration with Inflection Communications as part of the Company's extended communications team, is intended to elevate ReeXploration's visibility, create a multichannel presence, and ensure that its progress and value proposition are effectively communicated to the market.

The Company has engaged the following parties with services to begin immediately:

Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN), a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The vendor will be retained for a six-month advertising and investor awareness campaign for one-time fees of C$20,000 plus US$30,000;

The Northern Miner Group, a private company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, has been in existence for over 100 years as a leading publication for the mining sector. Services will include a combination of articles, interviews, and digital advertising. The vendor has been retained for these services for a one-time fee of C$63,000 which program will span six months;

InvestorNews Inc. is a private company headquartered in Bolton, Ontario and has been in existence since 2001. The vendor has been engaged to provide consultation for content creation and art direction. The vendor will be retained for a six-month term at a total cost of C$10,000; and

The Oregon Group, a private company headquartered in New Castle, DE, USA, is dedicated to written research since 2019. The vendor will be retained for a series of articles and social media marketing for a one-time fee U$15,000 and until the work is completed.

All service providers are independent of the Company, represented that they hold no securities or rights to acquire securities of the Company, and will not receive any stock options or other equity-based compensation. Where applicable, content will be reviewed for factual accuracy and compliance with Canadian securities laws and stock exchange policies. Certain marketing engagements are subject to regulatory approval.

Technical Disclosure

The current maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Eureka Project was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) with an effective date of August 2, 2021. An Independent Technical Report titled "Independent Technical Report: Eureka, Rare Earth Project, Namibia" was filed on SEDARplus on September 15, 2021, supporting the disclosure of the MRE, and is available on www.rareearthexploration.com.

Qualified Person

Tolene Kruger, BSc. (Hons), M.Sc., is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mrs. Kruger is registered as Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat.) with the South African Council for Natural Science Professions (SACNASP, Reg. No.: 148182), and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ReeXploration Inc.

ReeXploration (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) is a Canadian exploration company positioned to help meet surging global demand for secure, responsible supplies of critical minerals essential to the clean energy transition, advanced technologies and national defense. The company's flagship Eureka Project in central Namibia hosts rare earth element (REE) mineralization in monazite, rich in NdPr magnet metals, with bench-scale testing confirming production of a clean, Western-standard concentrate. Supported by a Namibia-based technical team and guided by global critical minerals experts, ReeXploration is advancing discovery-led growth for rare earth elements (REEs) and other critical minerals, building a credible, ESG-aligned platform positioned to benefit from the global race to diversify and secure responsible supply chains.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. ReeXploration does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to ReeXploration. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by ReeXploration with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Imbert, F. (2025, October 13). Rare earth stocks jump as investors bet on new supply chain strategies. CNBC. https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/13/rare-earth-stocks.html

