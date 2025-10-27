

EQS Newswire / 27/10/2025 / 18:00 UTC+8

Dubai, UAE - October 27, 2025 - ( SeaPRwire ) - WeProperties , a leading platform in fractional property ownership, is preparing to release a new unit in the prestigious Dubai Marina. This development marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to broaden access to high-value real estate in one of the world's most sought-after locations. Dubai Marina continues to be a prime destination for investors, offering a blend of luxury living and strong rental yields. Recent market analyses indicate that property values in the Marina have experienced an approximate 10% increase over the past year, with some off-plan projects delivering returns of up to 15% before handover. This growth is attributed to high demand, limited new supply, and the area's appeal to both residents and tourists. WeProperties leverages the fractional ownership model to provide investors with an opportunity to co-own premium properties in this Dubai Marina property as well as many others within Dubai and the UAE. This model allows individuals to invest in a portion of a property, thereby reducing the financial barrier to entry while still benefiting from rental income and capital appreciation. The platform's offerings are fully regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) - a leading financial regulator globally - and is compliant with the local Dubai Land Department (DLD) requirements, ensuring transparency and security for investors. Founder Ibrahim Alanqar emphasized the company's commitment to broadening investment opportunities. "Our goal is to make high-quality real estate accessible to a global audience," he stated. "By introducing fractional ownership in Dubai's property market, we are opening doors for investors who previously might have been excluded from this lucrative market." The newly listed Dubai Marina property - among many other properties in the pipeline- is set to attract both seasoned investors and first-time buyers looking to build their real estate portfolio, one share at a time. With investments starting at just $300, WeProperties enables investors to build and grow a diversified portfolio in Dubai's thriving real estate market through simple, affordable steps. WeProperties continues to expand its portfolio, aiming to provide investors with a variety of options in Dubai's dynamic real estate market. The company's focus on transparency, regulation, and accessibility positions it as a trusted partner for those looking to invest in Dubai's premium properties. For more information on the new unit release and to explore investment opportunities, visit https://we.properties/ About WeProperties WeProperties is a Dubai-based, DFSA-regulated platform providing fractional ownership opportunities in real estate. The company enables global investors to acquire shares in premium properties through micro-investments. The company manages all aspects of property ownership, including legal registration, tenant management, and ongoing administration, while maintaining compliance with the Dubai Land Department and other relevant authorities. The platform aims to make real estate investment more accessible, secure, and transparent for investors who may not have traditional market access. Contact Information Ibrahim Alanqar, Founder of WeProperties customercare @we.properties https://we.properties/ Gate Village Building 04, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, UAE 27/10/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

