Fairland Group - iGarden: Fairland COP7 R290 ATW HeatPump - The Future of AI HeatPump

MADRID, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As gentle heat wraps around you, you walk barefoot to bathroom and enjoy an instant hot shower-no waiting, no cold shock. Every corner indoors stays warm and cozy. This is the comfort your home deserves, with intelligent power saving energy while enjoying warmth.

The Fairland AI R290 ATW Heat Pump makes this vision a reality with its AI-Powered COP 7.0 performance, achieving dual A+++ ratings for exceptional energy efficiency. As the core of the next-gen smart home, it ensures eco-saving comfort delights your family. Featuring the intelligent Fairland AI inverter, solar-integrated operation, and self-managing AIoT service, the Fairland heat pump unveils the future of living with 100% free power.

First COP 7.0 AI Heat Pump

The Fairland R290 ATW Heat Pump is the first on the market to achieve a COP of 7.0, a breakthrough enabled by innovative structural design and Fairland's AI Inverter technology. With dual A+++ level performance, it redefines energy efficiency, delivering around 40% higher efficiency than average systems.

Its precise AI control optimizes R290 refrigerant use, ensuring safe, efficient operation and every component works in harmony for best performance. At the same time, Fairland's unique liquid cooling system recycles nearly all the heat generated by the drive board, reducing energy waste and extending component life.

These combined innovations enable Fairland AI inverter operation, setting COP 7.0 as a new benchmark for the HVAC industry.

100% Free Power

More than a heat pump, Fairland delivers an integrated AI-saving experience. The R290 ATW Heat Pump and solar energy storage system work as one.

Thanks to 100% compatibility and fully-shared data, this intelligent system perfectly optimizes the sun's extra energy, keeping your home warm using nearly 100% free power all day long.

Smart Device Care with AIoT Support

The R290 ATW Heat Pump features Fairland's built-in AIoT service for self-managed performance.

For Homeowners: Enjoy peace of mind with a 24/7 virtual professional ensuring constant peak performance and faster troubleshooting without lifting a finger.

For Professionals (Distributors/Installers): The open IoT platform allows for smart, easy device management, including remote control, real-time monitoring to predict issues, OTA upgrades, and more.

Ready to see how your home can run on nearly 100% free, intelligent power?

Experience new opportunities with the Fairland R290 ATW Heat Pump. Find us at Booth 7B25 at the C&R Expo in Madrid, November 18-20, 2025, and witness the future of smart and sustainable home comfort.

