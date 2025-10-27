SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: INSIDER INFORMATION: SRV Group Plc to sell the entire shareholding of SRV Infra Ltd to Kreate Ltd

SRV GROUP PLC INSIDER INFORMATION 27 OCTOBER 2025 11:00 A.M. EET

INSIDER INFORMATION: SRV Group Plc to sell the entire shareholding of SRV Infra Ltd to Kreate Ltd

SRV Group Plc has today signed an agreement to sell the entire shareholding of SRV Infra Ltd to Kreate Ltd. The enterprise value of the transaction is approximately EUR 30 million, and the purchase price is paid in cash. If completed, the transaction will result in a sales gain of over EUR 20 million. The transaction will not affect SRV Group Plc's operational operating profit or guidance for 2025.



The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The parties expect the transaction to be closed by the end of 2025.

"SRV Infra Ltd has developed excellently in recent years. The sale of the company strengthens SRV's balance sheet and liquidity. This is of great importance in accelerating our strategy, where we have consistently stated our focus on growing developed and developer-contracted housing and business premises construction, as well as reinforcing building construction contracting," says Saku Sipola, CEO, SRV Group Plc. "At the same time, we see Kreate as an excellent buyer, as it has both the capability and the commitment to invest in the development of SRV Infra's strategy and personnel, consisting of approximately 100 persons."

According to CEO Saku Sipola, SRV's current cooperation with SRV Infra Ltd will continue despite the change in ownership. This is particularly important for ongoing projects and those currently under negotiation.



"In connection with the transaction, SRV and Kreate have agreed on a cooperation arrangement to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted progress of our clients' projects. The collaboration between SRV and Kreate also ensures our ability to serve our clients with high quality - and in fact more broadly - in future projects where infrastructure construction, building construction, and building technology play significant roles," says Saku Sipola.

"The acquisition supports Kreate's profitable growth strategy by strengthening the expertise and business of our organization. It allows us to further deepen our focus on technically demanding infrastructure construction with sharp areas of specialization. We see strong potential for in-depth contractual cooperation between SRV and Kreate, as well as between the new and existing organizations. The positive development of the underground rock construction market is driven by investments in safety and security of supply, while urbanization and the investment needs of the green transition support foundation and special foundation construction," summarizes Timo Vikström, CEO of Kreate Group.



SRV Infra Ltd's revenue for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 amounted to EUR 52.2 million, with an operating profit of EUR 2.6 million. Of the revenue, EUR 29.1 million was generated from internal customers within the SRV Group, while EUR 23.1 million came from projects delivered to external clients. SRV Infra Ltd's revenue of EUR 52.2 million represented approximately 7.0% of SRV Group Plc's total revenue of EUR 745.8 million in 2024. As of 31 December 2024, SRV Infra Ltd's balance sheet total amounted to EUR 19.9 million, and its equity was EUR 6.9 million.

