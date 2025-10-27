BIO-key International, Inc.: BIO-key International and IT2Trust Partner to Strengthen IAM and Biometric Security Across the Nordic Region of Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovator in biometric authentication and Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions, today announced a new partnership with IT2Trust, one of Scandinavia's most established distributors of IT security and networking solutions.

This collaboration marks a significant step in BIO-key's expansion across the Nordic market. IT2Trust's deep technical expertise and strong regional presence will help deliver BIO-key's GDPR-compliant and scalable IAM technologies to enterprises and public sector organizations across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland-strengthening identity protection, ensuring regulatory compliance, and advancing secure digital transformation.

Under the agreement, IT2Trust will distribute and support BIO-key's full portfolio of IAM and biometric authentication products, including:

PortalGuard ® - a comprehensive IAM platform supporting MFA, SSO, and centralized access management

PIN:You - a secure, tokenless, user-friendly PIN-based authentication method

WEB-key - a proven biometric engine for strong authentication

Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) - binding access to the individual, not the device

Certified biometric scanners including PIV-Pro and EcoID III

"BIO-key's proven identity and access management solutions perfectly complement our mission to deliver secure and innovative technologies to the Nordic market. We're excited to bring their expertise to our customers and partners." said Anders Enemark Mortensen, Founder & Marketing Director, IT2Trust.

"This collaboration with IT2Trust is opening doors across the Nordics. Their trusted distribution and on-the-ground guidance, paired with BIO-key's technology, are exactly what government teams are asking for," said Ana Marques, Territory Sales Director, BIO-key International.

"Our partnership with IT2Trust is a natural step in BIO-key's European growth strategy. Together, we're bringing the next generation of identity and access management to the Nordic market-combining local market knowledge with global innovation to help organizations protect their people, data, and digital future," added Alex Rocha, Managing Director, BIO-key International (EMEA)

About IT2Trust (www.it2trust.com)

IT2Trust is one of Scandinavia's leading value-added distributors of IT security and network solutions, delivering next-generation technologies and trusted cybersecurity expertise across the Nordic region. Partnering with top global vendors, IT2Trust provides consulting, training, and support services to enterprises and public organizations seeking to strengthen their digital resilience and compliance posture.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

