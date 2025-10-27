French manufacturer Voltec Solar has designed a solar module capable of withstanding impacts from 55 mm hailstones. Its RG5 certification is the highest level of resistance listed by the European hail index.from pv magazine France. French manufacturer Voltec Solar has developed a solar module specifically designed to withstand large hailstones. The Tarka Diamant module is equipped with ultra-resistant RG5-certified photovoltaic glass, capable of withstanding impacts from 55 mm hailstones without visible damage or loss of performance. The module features photovoltaic glass based on a patented design ...

