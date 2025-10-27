Wolfden Resources Corp.: Wolfden Provides Positive Drill Program Update in Nevada

Three deep core holes completed, assays results pending

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (WLF.V) ("Wolfden"or the"Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first three core holes totalling approximately 1,600 metres at its Rockland Gold Project located in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada, USA. The program is designed to test below significant historical drill results that ended in mineralization, including 146.4 metres at 1.0 g/t AuEq* in hole PG-32 and 85.4 metres at 1.0 g/t AuEq* in hole PG-36C. The first hole of the program REP18, was drilled below hole PG-32 with a steeper inclination to test the extent and potential continuation of the wide mineralized zone past the end of hole PG-32 that stopped short in mineralization. The second hole REP22, was drilled in an opposing direction to REP18 and PG-32 in order to cut back across the mineralized zone to better determine the size and orientation of the zone. As previously announced REP18 intersected 242 metres (from 282 to 524 metres down the hole) of the same intensely altered flow-banded rhyolite with similar levels of alteration and fine-grained sulphide content, that was intersected in the 85.4 metre mineralized section of hole PG-36C (see Figure 4). In addition, REP22 intersected 210 metres of the same flow-banded rhyolite with similar alteration and sulphides. The two opposing REP holes appear to indicate that the mineralized rhyolite is a steeply dipping volcanic conduit or dyke that expands into a mushroom shape closer to surface as it intruded the surrounding host rocks (see Figure 4). There appears to be two phases of intense alteration that includes adularite followed by a stronger illite overprint. The bottom 30 metres of the mineralized rhyolite in both REP holes display an increase in deformation and dark hairline fractures, that may also contain very fine grained sulphides. Although the visual results are positive, the Company is standing by for the assay results before continuing to test for higher grade mineralization at depth below both REP holes.

A third hole REP25, was drilled at an inclination below Target Hill (#4 Target on Figure 2) to a hole depth of 572 metres, and is located at the NE end of the 1.7km structural corridor that includes altered rhyolites. Target Hill is a highly altered rhyolite dome that had been previously returned 315.5 metres of 0.1 g/t AuEq (see Figure 5). Although PG30 is subeconomic in grade, the presence of gold and the significant degree of alteration near surface are strong indicators of the potential for higher grades at depth. Hole REP25 primarily intersected altered flow-banded rhyolite throughout the hole, including varying amounts of sulphides and alteration that is comparable but not identical to holes REP18 and REP22. Further drill testing will depend on the pending assay results.

"We are pleased to see the extent of altered and mineralized rhyolite zone in all of the holes and look forward to seeing the assay results which are expected in the coming weeks", stated Ron Little, CEO for Wolfden. "We are even more pleased to have a better handle on the geometry and the potential orogenic model of the extensive mineralized system and an idea of where to drill to test for the presence of higher gold grades at depth".

Wolfden has optioned the Rockland Property and can earn up to a 75% interest in the property as outlined in the Company's news release dated February 25, 2025. Further information and technical details of the deep penetrating IP survey can be found in the Company's press release dated June 3, 2025.

QA/QC Comment

All historical stated drill results are based on hole lengths and were calculated from a validated drill database that includes work from several different companies. Holes 13 to 27 were completed in 1995 by a well-known international company and although there is no QA/QC documentation available, it is assumed that the work and the laboratory used would have been of good industry standards and practices.

Holes 30 to 38C were drilled in 2006 and 2007 with a complete QA/QC program that included reverse circulation samples of 9 kilograms on average, collected at five-foot intervals from a wet splitter. Occasional duplicate samples were taken in the same way. Control samples including standard pulps and crushed marble blanks were inserted into the sample sequence about one every 10 samples. The samples were prepared and fire assayed for gold and multi-element analysis by a reputable laboratory in Sparks, Nevada. All drill core was HQ in size, photographed, logged, including RQD measurements and recovery, prior to sampling. Sample intervals were typically chosen to follow actual core block/run intervals to a maximum of five feet of sample. Control samples including standard pulps and crushed marble blanks were inserted randomly in the sample number sequence to check and verify lab accuracy. The control samples were inserted at least one every tenth sample and more frequently in well mineralized zones.

The grab samples were collected by at least four different exploration teams, including those that had completed the drilling. It is believed that the prospecting grab sample data noted in this release, accurately reflect the gold content of the rocks, especially since different groups returned anomalous assays from the same area and that at least one of the groups, had an active, documented drill sample QAQC program in 2006 and 2007.

About Wolfden

Wolfden is a North American exploration and development company focused on high-margin metallic mineral deposits including precious, base, and critical metals that represent significant development projects with the potential to produce domestic supply of strategic metals.

For further information please contact Ron Little, President & CEO at (807) 624-1136.

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Little, P.Eng., President and CEO, and Don Dudek, Senior Exploration Advisor,who are Qualified Persons under National Instrument 43-101.

* True widths unknown. Calculation of AuEq uses gold price of US$2000/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. The gold to silver ratio is approximately 9:1.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events, including the potential for projects to be domestic sources of ethically produced base and critical metals for the expansion of renewable energy in North America. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, metal price assumptions, cash flow forecasts, permitting, land transactions, community and other regulatory approvals, and the timing and completion of exploration programs in the USA and Canada, and the respective drill results. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, the following risks and uncertainties: (i) risks inherent in the mining industry; (ii) regulatory and environmental risks; (iii) results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; (iv) risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; (v) stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations; and (vi) general market and industry conditions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

