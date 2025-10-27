HONG KONG, Oct 27, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The 27th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) opened today and will run for four days, and the 10th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will open tomorrow. The twin lighting fairs bring together some 3,000 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions.- The returning Innovative Lighting Design Forum held today features case studies and global market insights.- Renowned lighting designer Tino Kwan will host a masterclass tomorrow (28 October) at HKCEC titled 'The Language of Light: From Artistic Design to Everyday Experience.'- Several exhibitors set up immersive experience zones, to enable visitors to explore product trends in human-centric lighting, artificial intelligence, and the silver market.The 27th Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today and will run for four days until 30 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, while the 10th Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will take place from 28 to 31 October at AsiaWorld-Expo.Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC Jenny Koo said: "The development of innovative lighting products is thriving, with significant growth potential. Under the theme 'Illuminated Designs for a Smarter Future', the twin lighting fairs showcase innovative products and smart lighting solutions from some 3,000 exhibitors across 20 countries and regions. The fairs are highly international, in addition to exhibitors from Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and Taiwan, we also welcome exhibitors from Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States.'Centred on innovation and smart design, the Hall of Connected Lighting, which was upgraded last year, returns as the event's focal point. The hall features some 70 leading brands, with an increase in the number of brands, countries and regions represented. In addition to showcasing a wide range of innovative smart lighting products and solutions, the hall also features several specially designed experience zones, showcasing meticulously designed scenarios, cutting-edge applications, and technologies. In the experience zone, visitors will be immersed in a multi-dimensional light installation that fuses art and technology, and experience a hands-on encounter with AI integrated applications in health and wellness, as well as innovative solutions for the silver market. The Hall of Connected Lighting features renowned brands such as Casambi from Finland, Moorgen from Germany, Signify from the Netherlands, and Koizumi from Japan, showcasing award-winning designs, designer collections, and lamps and lighting solutions used in iconic projects around the world. Major industry alliances playing key roles in the fields of smart lighting and the Internet of Things are gathered at the fair, including the DALI Alliance and SILA-EMN Alliance, as well as new participants this year such as the Connectivity Standards Alliance and the Zhaga Consortium, collectively presenting the full spectrum of the smart lighting ecosystem. They bring together member enterprises from around the world, including Elite Intelligence, Broadlink and Inventronics from the Chinese Mainland, LEDiL from Finland, France's Nicolaudie, and Germany's CUPOWER to showcase the smart lighting ecosystem.Another highlight is the Hall of Aurora, which brings together some 540 renowned brands offering high-quality lighting products. They include Prosperity Group and General Lighting from Hong Kong, LEEDARSON, Tospo and Je Woo from the Chinese Mainland, Lival from Finland and Megaman from Germany. Other featured zones include Commercial Lighting, LED Essentials, LED Lighting, Residential Lighting and Testing, Certification & Inspection, providing buyers with one-stop sourcing opportunities.The Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo showcases a diverse range of outdoor commercial and industrial lighting solutions, enabling the development of smart cities. The Smart Pole and Solution Zone, introduced last year, will return to showcase innovative solutions that aid in enhancing the quality of life and energy efficiency optimisation. E-Lite Semiconductor Inc. showcases its smart light poles, equipped with energy-efficient LED lighting and Environmental Sensing technology. These poles monitor air quality, temperature, humidity, and noise levels, and assist with real-time traffic monitoring when integrated with traffic cameras and sensors. Furthermore, Shenzhen Zhongchuang Lighting Technology presents its patented modular square stadium lights in the Technical & Professional Lighting zone. Engineered for functionality, the product allows for individual module replacement in the event of damage ' greatly simplifying installation and maintenance while reducing operational costs. The Horticultural Lighting zone showcases advanced horticultural lighting technologies and multifunctional lamps suitable for outdoor parks and home gardens. The Outdoor and Public Lighting zone continues to showcase lamps designed for outdoor public spaces and advertising.Twin fairs focus on multiple lighting trendsImmersive smart lighting experience and design master seriesSmart homes are becoming increasingly popular. According to Statista, smart lighting is projected to become a massive $44 billion market by 2030, allowing users to adjust brightness, colour and temperature as needed. Exhibitors at this year's Autumn Lighting Fair have also thoughtfully designed various settings to offer buyers hands-on experiences. For example, Casambi has created the Artisan Caf', a boutique coffee space illuminated in collaboration with ERCO, a globally acclaimed architectural and commercial lighting brand. Combining digital lighting systems with on-site ambiance, the caf' offers attendees a unique and immersive experience to connect and exchange ideas while enjoying their coffee. The lighting is configured to simulate natural light at different times of the day, featuring four distinct scenario demonstrations. TUYA Smart has constructed scenes such as living room and a bedroom to demonstrate how lighting and AI technologies can be integrated into smart lighting solutions. Moorgen also presents several cross-over collections from global design masters, including smart lamps designed in collaboration with two receivers of the DFA World's Outstanding Chinese Designer Award, Chi-wing Lo and Tino Kwan; acclaimed Hong Kong architect, interior and product designer Steve Leung; Spanish designer Jorge Herrera; and internationally renowned design studio Yabu Pushelberg. Among the innovations on show, the Flower of Paris Motorised Track Light makes its global debut at the Autumn Lighting Fair and features a design collaboration with Ma Yansong ' the first architect from the Chinese Mainland to win the right to design an international landmark building. As the result of two years' development, the track light features a 355-degree rotating head and adjustable beam angles of 10, 15 and 25 degrees, flexibly illuminating every detail. Equipped with an intelligent control system, the track light can be operated remotely with effortless scene switches. Architectural lighting fixtures designed by Tino Kwan also makes a Hong Kong debut.Lighting and health are interdependent"Human-centric lighting" will continue to be a key focus in 2025. From lighting solutions that align with circadian rhythms to antibacterial UV-C technology, lighting is becoming a tool for enhancing health. Signify unveils its VitaUp Vitamin D3 Modules by Philips at the fair, offering a safe, controlled source of low-intensity UVB exposure to naturally support healthy vitamin D levels. Designed for long-term and low-intensity use, five-days of exposure delivers the equivalent UVB dose of a 15-minute midday walk two to three times per week in spring or summer. Another highlight is that Jiangsu Insona Communication Technology Co. also brings a smart lighting system that uses a circadian algorithm synchronised with local sunrise and sunset times without requiring network connectivity, thereby supporting the body's natural biological rhythm. Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co. also sets up an experience zone to launch its Eye-care Ceiling Light, specially designed to meet the needs of the silver market. Tailored for elderly people, the light improves visual clarity by 15%, supports circadian rhythm and boosts lighting efficiency by 12%, reducing eye fatigue.Award-winning designs and global landmark lighting showcased at the twin fairsAccording to a lighting industry survey conducted by the HKTDC in April, 37% of respondents believe LED lighting has the greatest growth potential. A wide array of LED-innovations are on display, including the Filmbase flying screen developed by Filmbase Tech, a national-level high-tech and Specialised, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative enterprise. This ground-breaking product has set a new Guinness World Record as the world's largest LED mesh mid-air suspended screen. Hong Kong's GRE Alpha brings LED drivers and light strings that were used in the lighting show and horticultural system at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. General Lighting Innovation showcases its Neon Strip which is renowned for its exceptional flexibility, impact resistance and all-weather durability. The latest models allow custom cutting and instant connection on site, enabling versatile installation to suit various spatial designs and creative lighting applications. At the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, AGC Lighting Co showcases several outdoor lighting fixtures that have won the German IF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Concept Award. Among them, the UFO High Bay Light features a unique design, enhanced by precision optics and high-efficiency power components. Its integrated system allows for both power and correlated colour temperature (CCT) adjustments in the one fixture.Experts discuss market trendsThe Innovative Lighting Design Forum held today (27 October) at the HKCEC explored two key themes: 'City Design.Design City: Lighting Design Bound Up with Daily Life' and 'RCEP Opportunities Shining Through Cultural Lighting Design'. Speakers included representatives from celebrated international and local companies, as well as architects and lighting designers, who shared top design cases from various regions and analysed market trends. Tomorrow (28 October), the Connected Lighting Forum will delve into smart living ecosystems and sustainable lighting development. It will also feature the launch ceremony for 'Edge Mixed Networking (EMN) Technical Requirements for Smart Buildings'. On the same afternoon, renowned lighting designer Tino Kwan will host a masterclass titled 'The Language of Light: From Artistic Design to Everyday Experience' and share design principles for enhancing daily life through light and the impact of light on mood, functionality and spatial characteristics. Additionally, a seminar titled 'Illuminating the Cycle: Outdoor Lighting Designs for a Sustainable Future' will be held tomorrow (28 October) at AsiaWorld-Expo, focusing on how outdoor lighting can integrate sustainability concepts.Running concurrently from 28 to 31 October, the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo and Eco Expo Asia at AsiaWorld-Expo, alongside the Autumn Lighting Fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), present a dynamic platform for cross-sector business opportunities. Free shuttle bus services will be provided between the HKCEC and AsiaWorld-Expo from 28 to 30 October.Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the Click2Match business matching platform in addition to attending the physical fair. 