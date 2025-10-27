BlackBerry and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Malaysia's Future Cyber-Defenders and Embedded Software Talent

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) students, faculty and under-represented youth gain access to tiered development program for talent, research and ethical cyber education in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), announcing a multi-year education partnership to develop the nation's next generation of cyber-leaders and embedded software engineers, supporting Malaysia's goals to advance digital talent, industry competitiveness and regional cyber resilience in ASEAN.

BlackBerry and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Announce Strategic Partnership

The UKM and BlackBerry partnership was witnessed by the Minister of Higher Education in Malaysia, Dato' Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir and Canada's Minister of International Trade, The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur. The collaboration signifies deepening ties between Canada and Malaysia and a shared commitment to bolstering regional cyber capacity and resilience against escalating digital threats.

"The Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia strongly supports the collaboration between UKM and BlackBerry," said Dato' Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry. "This partnership not only boosts research and innovation at the university but also benefits society, nurturing future cyber-professionals and embedded software developers with the technical and leadership skills needed to advance Malaysia's digital future."

The MOU establishes a comprehensive framework for cooperation, aiming to advance academic excellence, workforce readiness, and research leadership. It also aims to strengthen Malaysia's technology ecosystem through industry-relevant cybersecurity and software development training, internships, research grants, and globally recognized certifications for UKM students and faculty.

The Honourable Maninder Sidhu, Canada's Minister of International Trade continued: "Canada is a leader in cybersecurity and digital capacity across ASEAN. Partnerships like this demonstrate how Canadian innovation - from leaders such as BlackBerry - can help build trusted, secure, and future-ready digital economies. By working with institutions like Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, we're helping to develop the skilled talent and technologies that will drive shared prosperity across the region."

"Developing a digitally skilled workforce is critical not only for national security, but for sustainable economic growth," said John?Giamatteo, Chief Executive Officer of BlackBerry. "Our collaboration with Universiti?Kebangsaan?Malaysia enables deserving individuals to access world-class training, hands-on experience, and industry mentorship - equipping future cyber-leaders with strong values and skills to advance critical sectors, drive Malaysia's economy, and protect the nation from tomorrow's threats."

For budding embedded software developers pursuing careers in industries like robotics, medical and automotive, UKM students and educators will benefit from access to BlackBerry's global QNX® Everywhere program, offering expertise, curriculum development and training in QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP), along with certifications, free non-commercial QNX licenses and community development. Launched in January 2024, QNX Everywhere offers easy access for students, academic and research organizations, and hobbyists to develop knowledge of QNX® technologies that are trusted by eight of the leading medical device manufacturers and more than 45 of the leading vehicle manufacturers worldwide.

The partnership reflects the commitment of both institutions to promote education, research, and innovation in areas foundational to Malaysia's digital and economic future. Guided by national policies, the partners are collaborating to:

Develop curriculum and training aligned to real-world industry needs

Advance academic and research capabilities in embedded systems, secure communications, and cybersecurity

Foster professional growth and leadership in technology among students and faculty

Deliver dedicated ethical cyber training and support to under-privileged youths

UKM also announced it is partnering with BlackBerry and Malaysia's National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) on a new initiative called the Trustworthy Professionals program. The curriculum will combine academic learning, government support and industry expertise to provide cybersecurity training and hands-on experience for up to 50 young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. In an era of rising digital crime and fraud, the unique pilot project will focus on teaching integrity, ethics and trust, along with technical skills, aiming to instil good values to steer learners away from the misuse of digital skills.

Prof. Dr. Sufian Jusoh concluded, "Our collaboration with BlackBerry represents a significant step forward in strengthening our capabilities in cybersecurity education, embedded systems and applied research. By combining UKM's academic excellence with BlackBerry's global expertise, we aim to nurture a new generation of technology leaders who are not only equipped with advanced technical knowledge but also guided by ethical values and a commitment to safeguarding our nation's digital future."

About Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)

Established in 1970, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) is a leading research university driving academic excellence, innovation and national progress. Home to a vibrant community of scholars and researchers, UKM tackles global and local challenges through multidisciplinary research that unites science, technology, social sciences and the humanities. Internationally recognized for its commitment to sustainability, innovation and inclusivity, UKM is strengthening its focus on emerging fields such as cybersecurity, digital trust, and data protection, towards advancing Malaysia's digital resilience while shaping global discourse. With its unwavering mission to empower society and produce future-ready graduates, UKM continues to be a catalyst for knowledge, transformation and impact.

For more information, visit UKM.my

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments with the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

