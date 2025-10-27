UnlistedJobs Unveils Real-Time Job Scanning Platform

Empowering Job Seekers with Exclusive Access to Unadvertised Roles Amidst a Competitive Market

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / UnlistedJobs, the innovative job discovery platform specializing in unadvertised and hard-to-find tech roles, today announced the launch of its enhanced real-time scanning engine. By continuously monitoring company career pages across the tech industry, UnlistedJobs aggregates thousands of exclusive job listings that never appear on traditional boards like LinkedIn or Indeed-giving software engineers, data scientists, and developers a decisive edge in the evolving 2025 job market. In an era where tech hiring has become increasingly opaque, with estimates suggesting up to 70% of roles filled through internal networks or discreet postings, UnlistedJobs bridges the gap between ambitious talent and elusive opportunities. The platform's proprietary AI-driven crawler scans over 200,000 company websites 24/7, surfacing fresh listings in real-time and delivering personalized alerts tailored to users' skills and preferences. Early adopters report a 40-50% increase in access to high quality job opportunities that are otherwise inaccessible to the masses.

UnlistedJobs



"Traditional job searches are broken-they're noisy, biased toward the loudest postings, and leave the best opportunities hidden in plain sight," said Peter Jabbour, founder of UnlistedJobs. "We've built UnlistedJobs to democratize access to the 'hidden job market,' where jobs are unadvertised and inaccessible to the public. In 2025, with AI reshaping roles and remote work solidifying, our users aren't just applying-they're positioning themselves as proactive insiders."

Key features of the updated platform include:

Continuous Website Monitoring: Company career pages are scanned around the clock.

Smart Filtering: Manage multiple curated job filters based on tech (e.g., React, AWS, Python), location preferences (including remote options), salary, and much more.

Ghost Job Purging: Identifying and removing fake, misleading, or inactive job postings.

Notifications: Daily alerts for new jobs matching tags and keywords like "remote senior python software engineer" or "full-stack javascript developer in Austin, TX."

Job Search Hub: Save job listings, mark them as applied, or archive certain jobs and/or companies.

Since its beta launch, UnlistedJobs has helped thousands of users secure interviews at companies like emerging AI firms and legacy tech leaders, with a much higher response rate compared to highly advertised jobs on typical job search sites. As the tech sector rebounds from layoffs, the platform is poised to play a pivotal role in connecting talent with roles in high-demand areas like machine learning, AI, cybersecurity, and sustainable tech. UnlistedJobs offers premium features for $15.49/month (with options to save 25% on 3-month and 50% on yearly subscriptions).

About UnlistedJobs

UnlistedJobs is an Austin-based startup revolutionizing job discovery for the tech workforce. By focusing on unadvertised and company-direct job listings, we cut through the clutter to find 40-50% more tech job opportunities. Freshly developed and launched by a job-search obsessed software engineer, UnlistedJobs empowers professionals to land dream roles faster and smarter.

