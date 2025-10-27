Time Doctor Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance With Zero Exceptions, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Security and Trust

A zero-exception SOC 2 Type II audit underscores Time Doctor's commitment to enterprise-grade data security and transparency.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Time Doctor , a leading global workforce analytics platform that empowers managers to lead with trust, not control, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type II audit conducted by A-LIGN with zero exceptions. This certification marks a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to the highest standards of security, privacy, and operational excellence.

Independent Audit Validates Enterprise-Grade Data Protection

The independent assessment, performed by A-LIGN over a six-month period, validates that Time Doctor's controls meet or exceed the strict Trust Services Criteria for security, availability, and confidentiality - confirming its status as a secure, compliant, enterprise-grade SaaS platform for workforce analytics and productivity management . A 100% clean audit confirms the strength of the company's security posture across infrastructure, systems, and processes.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance with zero exceptions demonstrates that our controls stand up to independent scrutiny," said Rosen Ivanov, Head of Information Security at Time Doctor. "For companies with distributed or remote teams, this reinforces that their workforce data is handled securely and responsibly, wherever it's accessed. We've maintained this level of compliance for several years because protecting customer data isn't a milestone for us, it's part of how we operate."

Strengthening Customer Confidence

SOC 2 is widely recognized as a gold standard for data security in the SaaS industry. For Time Doctor customers, this certification provides independent assurance that their workforce data is protected by rigorously tested security controls. It's a critical factor for companies in healthcare, finance, legal, and other industries that handle highly regulated and privacy-sensitive information, where data protection is non-negotiable.

Achieving this certification underscores Time Doctor's security-first philosophy and builds on continued investments in enterprise-grade compliance, scalable infrastructure, and privacy-forward workforce analytics software.

Time Doctor's SOC 2 Type II report is available to customers and qualified prospects under NDA. Enterprise security teams can request documentation at timedoctor.com/soc2 .

About Time Doctor

Time Doctor is the workforce analytics platform that empowers managers with the visibility to lead with trust, not control. By transforming real-time work data into actionable insights, Time Doctor helps organizations of all sizes and industries improve productivity, proactively reduce burnout, and make smarter, faster decisions.

Trusted by more than 10,000 companies worldwide, Time Doctor delivers intuitive onboarding, enterprise-grade security, and an exceptional user experience, including privacy controls and 24/7 multilingual customer support. Built for scale, the platform helps organizations create healthier, high-performing teams wherever and however they work.

Learn more at timedoctor.com .

SOURCE: Time Doctor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/time-doctor-achieves-soc-2-type-ii-compliance-with-zero-exception-1091892