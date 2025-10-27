Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) ("TempraMed" or the "Company") the innovator behind the VIVI product line of temperature-protective solutions for injectable medications, is proud to announce its in-kind partnership of Beyond Type 1's 2025 TCS New York City Marathon initiative, Beyond Type Run.

Through this partnership, TempraMed joins Beyond Type 1 in empowering 55 inspiring runners-including many who are living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes - as they take on one of the world's most iconic marathons. The Beyond Type Run team exemplifies courage, resilience, and community, showing what living beyond diabetes truly looks like.

"As a company dedicated to protecting the integrity and effectiveness of life-saving medications like insulin, TempraMed is deeply inspired by these athletes who demonstrate that diabetes doesn't define what's possible," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Supporting Beyond Type 1's marathon team aligns perfectly with our mission to help people with diabetes live safely, confidently, and without compromise."

TempraMed's support will help ensure runners can focus on their goals knowing their essential medications are protected from heat and cold throughout the race weekend.

The partnership underscores TempraMed's ongoing commitment to empowering the diabetes community through both technological innovation and advocacy.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation hassle-free devices that work 24/7 for years without charging or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

For more information about TempraMed and the VIVI product line, visit www.tempramed.com.



To learn more about Beyond Type 1 and the Beyond Type Run program, visit www.beyondtype1.org.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approval in respect of the Offering, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms described herein, including obtaining the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271801

SOURCE: TempraMed Technologies Ltd