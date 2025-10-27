HIGHLIGHTS

Two step-back holes extend down-plunge mineralization by 400m to a known depth of 570m.

54m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq. from 494m downhole in hole OEDD-152, including 21m at 3.3 g/t AuEq.

38m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq. from 635m downhole in hole OEDD-153, including 12m @ 2.0 g/t AuEq.

Shallow drilling also confirms continuity of mineralization along strike northwest and southeast.

BBM system remains open down-plunge and along strike with potential for additional high-grade plunging shoots.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that step-down diamond drilling at the BBM discovery has successfully extended gold mineralization 400m down-plunge. Additionally, surface RC drilling on potential satellite targets has confirmed continuity of the BBM system both northwest and southeast of the discovery area within the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire.

"With just two diamond drill holes, we've doubled the known depth of mineralization at BBM, returning highly encouraging widths and grades that suggest BBM has underground target potential. Intersections such as 21 metres at 3.3 g/t AuEq. suggest the potential to test down-plunge, alongside the infill drilling planned at BBM as we advance toward our first resource estimate next year. These recent RC and diamond drilling results confirm that BBM remains open. The Company is now preparing to launch its currently planned 100,000-metre drill campaign at Odienné, contemplated to commence at the end of October 2025 as the wet season subsides," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

Higher-Grade Plunging Mineralization at BBM

Diamond drill holes OEDD-152 and OEDD-153 are step-back holes drilled (See Figures 3, 4, and 5) down-plunge from previously reported higher-grade intercepts in drill holes OEDD-74, OEDD-104, and OEDD-119 (See Company news releases dated March 18, 2024, January 29, 2025, and March 18, 2025). The mineralized shoot is interpreted to be approximately 300m long with true widths1 of 15-35 metres. These higher grade intervals are summarized in Table 1.

Table 1: Selected Higher-Grade Intercepts from the Plunging Shoot at BBM

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Comp. Trigger

(Au g/t) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) AuEq.

(80%) OEDD0074 265 286 21 2 3.1 0.55 1.9 329 3.1 OEDD0074 304 315 11 2 3.6 0.45 1.5 349 3.4 OEDD0097 461 471 10 2 2.1 0.46 1.2 137 2.2 OEDD0104 326 338 12 2 2.8 0.84 3.8 704 3.2 OEDD0105 93 103 10 2 2.4 0.54 1.8 511 2.5 OEDD0119 208 223 15 2 3.6 0.52 1.8 479 3.4 OEDD0152 523 544 21 2 3.2 0.68 2.1 534 3.3 OEDD0153 657 669 12 2 2.2 0.43 1.8 359 2.2

Satellite Drilling Extends Strike

Shallow RC drilling has extended mineralization to both the northwest and southeast of the BBM discovery. To the northwest of the main drill area, three RC drill lines (3-5) consisting of approximately 7 holes per line, targeted on trend shallow mineralization under higher order geochemical and geophysical anomalies. Target geology was intercepted in all three lines and extended mineralization by 1 km.

Significant mineralization in lines RC-3 and RC-4 included (see Figures 3 and 6):

25m at 0.9 g/t AuEq. from 12m downhole in hole OERC-155,

1m at 18.3 g/t Au from 41m downhole in hole OERC-161, and

3m at 2.4 g/t Au from 17m downhole in OERC-169

To the southeast, two RC drill lines also intercepted shallow mineralization, extending the known BBM trend at surface by 4 km, with OERC-146 returning 8m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 32m.

Table 2: Significant Downhole Intercepts from Diamond Drilling - (from this release)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) AuEq.

(80%) Comp. Trigger

(Au g/t) OEDD0152 494 548 54 1.9 0.40 1.4 325 1.9 0.2 including 501 503 2 3.2 0.27 1.0 74 2.8 2 and 512 546 34 2.6 0.56 1.8 435 2.7 0.5 and 523 544 21 3.2 0.68 2.1 534 3.3 2 and 528 544 16 3.6 0.75 2.3 590 3.7 3 OEDD0153 559 560 1 0.9 0.00 0.0 1 0.8 0.2

607 608 1 0.5 0.43 1.9 110 0.9 0.2

635 671 36 1.3 0.33 1.2 211 1.4 0.2 including 641 669 28 1.6 0.39 1.3 245 1.7 0.5 and 657 669 12 2.2 0.43 1.8 359 2.2 2 OEDD0153 706 726 20 1.2 0.30 0.8 177 1.3 0.2 including 706 721 15 1.5 0.39 1.0 230 1.6 0.5 and 713 719 6 2.2 0.48 1.0 287 2.3 2

Table 3: Significant Downhole Intercepts for all BBM Satellite RC Drill Holes - (from this release)

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) AuEq.

(80%)1 Comp. Trigger

(Au g/t) OERC0146 34 42 8 0.9 0.01 0.2 5

0.2 including 34 35 1 4.0 0.01 0.4 2

1 OERC0152 13 14 1 1.2 0.03 0.3 4

0.2 OERC0153 35 37 2 0.6 0.14 0.8 23 0.6 0.2

52 57 5 0.4 0.04 0.4 164

0.2 OERC0154 6 8 2 0.4 0.01 0.1 2

0.2

37 40 3 0.5 0.01 0.1 2

0.2 OERC0155 12 37 25 0.3 0.56 1.2 18 0.9 0.2 OERC0156 40 46 6 0.8 0.00 0.2 3

0.2 including 43 46 1 1.3 0.00 0.3 3

1 OERC0160 34 35 1 0.5 0.49 3.1 25 0.9 0.2 OERC0161 41 42 1 18.3 0.01 0.3 3

0.5 OERC0168 53 58 5 0.9 0.01 0.1 3

0.2 including 53 54 1 3.8 0.00 0.1 3

1 OERC0168 74 75 1 1.2 0.00 0.1 1

0.2 OERC0169 17 20 3 2.4 0.00 0.4 2

0.2

1 AuEq. shown only for intervals with Cu values over 0.05%.

Table 4: Drill Collar Details for all RC and DD Holes from this Phase of Drilling

Hole ID Easting Northing RL_M Azimuth_True DIP EOH_M OEDD0152 655,597.72 1,048,026.65 422.85 14.84 -66.00 587.65 OEDD0153 655,464.16 1,048,058.36 424.75 9.00 -69.35 746.30 OERC0146 657,708.36 1,045,602.04 429.40 64.00 -50.00 90.00 OERC0147 657,748.27 1,045,623.73 428.45 64.00 -50.00 84.00 OERC0148 657,790.77 1,045,641.25 427.66 64.00 -50.00 81.00 OERC0149 657,832.06 1,045,660.39 427.36 64.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0150 656,808.14 1,046,992.13 413.88 55.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0151 656,845.90 1,047,019.68 420.02 55.00 -50.00 90.00 OERC0152 656,884.78 1,047,043.41 420.60 55.00 -50.00 90.00 OERC0153 656,923.98 1,047,066.46 421.30 55.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0154 656,958.02 1,047,097.04 422.43 55.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0155 655,429.65 1,048,353.98 422.65 36.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0156 655,458.45 1,048,389.05 421.47 36.00 -50.00 84.00 OERC0157 655,485.78 1,048,426.06 420.28 36.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0158 655,513.07 1,048,463.52 418.83 36.00 -50.00 90.00 OERC0159 655,539.87 1,048,499.85 417.70 36.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0160 655,232.82 1,048,539.34 416.28 37.00 -50.00 114.00 OERC0161 655,257.69 1,048,578.27 415.25 37.00 -50.00 84.00 OERC0162 655,286.61 1,048,613.19 414.26 37.00 -50.00 84.00 OERC0163 655,315.33 1,048,649.51 413.05 37.00 -50.00 96.00 OERC0164 655,342.79 1,048,686.35 411.73 37.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0165 655,370.87 1,048,723.62 410.77 37.00 -50.00 84.00 OERC0166 654,781.12 1,048,866.25 416.85 37.00 -50.00 90.00 OERC0167 654,806.53 1,048,903.58 414.86 37.00 -50.00 84.00 OERC0168 654,834.35 1,048,940.36 413.75 37.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0169 654,859.56 1,048,978.67 411.93 37.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0170 654,883.06 1,049,017.45 409.96 37.00 -50.00 80.00 OERC0171 654,910.52 1,049,053.97 407.65 37.00 -50.00 111.00 OERC0192 654,755.94 1,048,836.36 417.14 37.00 -50.00 90.00 OERC0193 655,209.19 1,048,509.05 417.18 37.00 -50.00 90.00

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé currently manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding currently provided by Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont") under an Exploration Agreement signed in May 2022.

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana, Canada and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Canada or Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. Fire Assay results above 5 g/t are routinely screen fire assayed and those results used in reported intervals. Sampled core is dominantly NQ diameter sampled at 1 metre intervals, with HQ diameter in pre collars sampled at 0.5 to 1.5m intervals depending on recovery. All sampling is half core.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t Au trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t, 1 g/t, 2 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.

Au Equivalent Calculations

Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). The Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)). An 80% metallurgical recovery is assumed for all metals, as the specific recovery rates for individual metals are unclear, and assuming different recoveries would be premature at this stage.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

Ag Silver Au Gold AuEq. Gold Equivalent Cu Copper g/t Grams per tonne km Kilometres m Metres Mo Molybdenum ppm Parts per million

1 True widths are estimated at 70% of the downhole width of mineralization intercepted in drilling.

