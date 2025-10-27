Laxxon Medical, a leading pharmaceutical technology company, pioneering a new generation of advanced oral drug delivery systems, today announced that it will be attending BIO-Europe 2025 and the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, two of the world's premier partnering events for the Life Sciences industry.

"These two conferences are excellent opportunities to engage with forward-thinking leaders and companies seeking innovative solutions to advance drug development," said Helmut Kerschbaumer, CEO of Laxxon Medical. "We look forward to exploring new collaborations and showcasing how our proprietary technology platforms can help partners bring differentiated, next-generation oral drug products to market more efficiently."

Attendees are invited to meet the Laxxon Medical team at both conferences to learn more about the company's drug development pipeline, strategic partnerships, and the expansive potential of its proprietary SPID®-Technology pharmaceutical printing platform. This innovative platform enables controlled release profiles and enhances drug bioavailability through a patented screen-printing process.

To schedule a meeting with Laxxon Medical during BIO-Europe 2025 or Jefferies Healthcare Conference, please email info@laxxonmedical.com.

BIO-Europe, Vienna, November 3-5, 2025

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, London, November 17-20, 2025

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a leading pharmaceutical technology company and a global leader in smart drug delivery systems for the pharmaceutical industry, pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals designed to optimize drug delivery and maximize patient success through SPID®-Technology, Laxxon's proprietary screen-printing technology platform.

SPID®-Technology unlocks innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection to yield disruptive opportunities in drug development and commercialization. With SPID®-Technology, Laxxon can develop and manufacture advanced versions of new and existing pharmaceutical drugs while extending and adding new patent protection through the technology transfer process. Laxxon can fully utilize the FDA's 505b(2) regulatory pathway in the US and Hybrid applications under article 10(3) of Directive 2001/83/EC in the EU, which fast-tracks product routes to market.

Laxxon's pipeline includes ongoing working projects with notable pharma players, biotech companies, and research universities, in addition to 13 in-house Advanced Patented Generics products. Laxxon's IP is continuously growing, and together with the licensed IP from Exentis Group, consists of >230 patents and patent applications with more than 5,000 patent claims.

For more information on Laxxon Medical and its technology platforms, go to: www.laxxonmedical.com.

