Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P72S | ISIN: NL0015285941 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A3
Tradegate
27.10.25 | 10:57
8,695 Euro
-0,63 % -0,055
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMATICS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMATICS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7008,79512:32
8,7058,79512:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2025 12:10 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Immatics Appoints Amie Krause as Chief People Officer

Houston, Texas and Tuebingen, Germany, October 27, 2025 - Immatics N.V.as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates, you can also follow us on LinkedInand Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements concerning timing of data read-outs for product candidates, the timing, outcome and design of clinical trials, the nature of clinical trials

Immatics N.V.
Jordan Silverstein
Head of Strategy
Phone: +1 346 319-3325
InvestorRelations@immatics.com

- END -

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a547d70b-ee8c-405e-a6b5-53f7d7bc2703)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.