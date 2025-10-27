Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today announced that ICE's SONIA futures and options market, the benchmark for managing U.K. interest rate risk, hit record open interest (OI) of 11.4 million on October 23, 2025, up 68% year-over-year (y/y), including record OI of over 8 million in SONIA options, up 77% y/y.

"As customers manage exposure between central bank meetings and shifting monetary policy outcomes, they are drawn to the deep liquidity of ICE's broad, multi-currency benchmarks for price discovery," said Caterina Caramaschi, Vice President of Financial Derivatives at ICE. "We are the only global exchange to offer a diverse European and U.K. rates complex and we thank our customers for their continued trust as the venue of choice for their hedging needs."

ICE is home to a multi-currency interest rate derivatives offering including SONIA, Euribor the benchmark for managing short term euro-related interest rate risk, SARON the Swiss benchmark, €STR which reflects the wholesale euro unsecured overnight borrowing costs of banks located in the euro area, and Gilts the benchmark for the U.K. government bond yield curve.

OI across ICE's interest rate futures and options markets is up 40% y/y at 34.7 million, with OI across ICE Euribor up 22% y/y and ICE Gilts up 46% y/y. Average daily volume (ADV) is up 21% year-to-date across the portfolio, including SONIA ADV up 27% and Euribor ADV up 14%.

OI across ICE's total futures and options markets is at a record 109.5 million contracts as of October 23, 2025, up 16% y/y.

