SOTEN Technology: HUGEROCK Redefines Adventure Navigation with the X72 - a 2600-Nit Ultra-Bright Rugged Tablet

Engineered for the world's harshest environments, the HUGEROCK X72 combines MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability, L1+L5 dual-band GNSS high accuracy positioning module, and an absolutely sunlight-visible 2600nits screen to become the ultimate navigation tablet for rally racing and off-road adventure.

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / HUGEROCK, an expert in industrial rugged tablets since 2009, today announced the upcoming launch of its revolutionary flagship product, the HUGEROCK X72 Rugged Tablet, for the global adventurer community. This device is specifically designed to solve the most critical pain points for rally racers, off-road motorcyclists, and outdoor enthusiasts: device visibility and reliability under extreme light and severe environmental conditions.

While conventional consumer tablets and phone screens become unreadable under the desert sun or snow glare, the X72's 2600-nits ultra-bright display ensures that maps, digital roadbooks, and critical data remain perfectly clear. This isn't just a minor upgrade; it's a fundamental feature that guarantees sunlight readable, precise navigation and reliability for outdoor riding.

"We've spoken with countless riders and adventurers who complained about not being able to see their screens precisely when they needed navigation the most," said Mike LUO, founder and CEO of HUGEROCK. "This is a direct reflection of our commitment to creating value for customers through our products. The X72 is our answer. It isn't just 'rugged,' it's synonymous with 'reliable'-a principle rooted in our brand spirit of 'Solid Engineering.' We designed it to motorcycle riders, you can trust it when across the backcountry."

Key Features of the HUGEROCK X72 Include:

Ultimate Visual Experience: 2600-Nit Sunlight-Readable Screen

The 7-inch Full HD (1920x1080) display boasts a brightness of 2600 nits, brighter than conventional tablets. It delivers unparalleled clarity and readability in harsh sunlight or complex environments and supports glove-touch operation.

Military-Grade Rugged Construction (MIL-STD-810H)

Certified with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, the X72 also complies with the MIL-STD-810H standard. It can withstand repeated 1.5-meter drops, constant high-frequency vibrations from a motorcycle engine, and extreme operating temperatures from -20°C to 55°C (-4°F to 131°F).

Professional L1+L5 Dual-Band GNSS Positioning

Featuring a high-precision L1+L5 dual-band GPS/BeiDou/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS module, it supports L1+L5 dual-frequency signals for faster, more accurate positioning and prevents signal drift in challenging terrains like canyons, dense forests, or urban areas. The 5Hz refresh rate enables high-speed motorcycles and racing cars to obtain more accurate coordinates.

Long-lasting power supply

Equipped with a 10,000mAh removable high-capacity battery to support heavy, all-day use. It offers multiple charging solutions, including Type-C PD fast charging, magnetic pogo pin charging, allowing 12V direct power supply from motorcycle's power system.

Engineered for the Ride

The integrated physical function keys allow riders to quickly access frequently used applications or functions while riding. A wide range of interfaces and a rear 24-pin expansion port provide unlimited possibilities for connecting external devices. A companion motorcycle mount and Bluetooth controller are also offered as optional accessories to create a complete riding navigation solution.

Ideal Use Cases and Audience:

The HUGEROCK X72 is the ideal tool for those who push beyond the limits of conventional devices, including:

Motorcycle Rally Racers & Long-Distance Travelers: For executing complex digital roadbooks, precise navigation, and recording GPX tracks.

Off-Road & Overlanding Enthusiasts: For relying on offline maps to explore remote areas with no network coverage.

Community Launch & Early Access

The HUGEROCK X72 will soon debut on a renowned platform for creative projects, seeking its first core users. This will be a unique opportunity to get early access with special privileges and to help shape the future of the product by interacting directly with the brand team.

About HUGEROCK

HUGEROCK was founded on a single belief: the most advanced technology should serve the bravest explorers. The brand started in demanding industrial fields, creating unconditionally reliable tools for professionals working in extreme conditions. This relentless pursuit of durability and stability is now infused with a new mission: to "Illuminate Your Adventure!". They believe that no exploration of the unknown should be hindered by darkness or glare. The HUGEROCK X72 is more than a rugged device; it's one of the most dependable source of light on rugged trails and in vast wilderness, ensuring user's view is always clear and their path is always certain. HUGEROCK are committed to using their industrial-grade foundation to light every step of users' journey forward, empowering every departure with confidence and clarity.

For more information, please visit:

HUGEROCK Official Website : https://www.hugerockglobal.com/

For Early Bird Offers & Project Details: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/122095689/hugerock-x72-2600nits-super-bright-motorcycle-rugged-tablet?ref=81g0ji

