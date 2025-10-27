New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Raptor Trading Systems, a global leader in FIX based order routing and trade management solutions for both high and low-touch cross-asset workflows, today announced a strategic integration with InteliClear, LLC, a provider of next-generation post-trade processing technology.

This integration establishes a unified environment connecting Raptor's high-performance FIX-based infrastructure / order tools with InteliClear's real-time, multi-asset post-trade processing engine delivering immediate solutions for T+1/T+0 settlement, Correspondent Flip automation, and QSR (Rules 9a/9b) trade comparison under evolving regulatory standards.

Together, the two firms enable clients to move seamlessly from execution to comparison, allocation, and the foundation for tokenization of assets bridging today's market structure with tomorrow's fully digital settlement environment.

Key Highlights

• Real-Time Trade Comparison & Allocation

The integration allows for instant, FIX-based matching and comparison of trades between buy and sell-side counterparties, streamlining QSR submissions and eliminating manual reconciliation delays.

• Tokenization for Immediate Post-Trade Transformation. InteliClear's Blockchain-based tokenization framework enables firms to represent trades and entitlements as digital tokens directly from the post-trade ledger, forming the foundation for secure, transparent, and accelerated settlement workflows.

• Support for Correspondent Flip Transactions

By automating post-execution reallocations from omnibus to customer accounts, the integration supports firms transitioning toward self-clearing models, reducing operational risk while improving control over trade data.

• Regulatory Readiness & Operational Efficiency

Aligned with ongoing DTCC modernization initiatives and key regulatory frameworks, including FINRA Rule 4311 and SEC Rules 15c3-3/5 and 17a-3/4, the joint Raptor-InteliClear infrastructure is designed to support full regulatory compliance and scalable operations across equities, options, fixed income, and digital instruments. By integrating Raptor's DMA OMS, OMEX high-touch OMS, and risk management tools with InteliClear's real-time post-trade platform, the solution provides an end-to-end architecture that enhances transparency, reconciliation, and risk control throughout the trade lifecycle.

"This collaboration with InteliClear empowers our clients to move beyond traditional post-trade bottlenecks," said Teddy Lardos, CEO, Raptor Trading Systems. "By merging FIX-based real-time comparison and order management with Blockchain-enabled, tokenization-ready processing, we're enabling an immediate, compliant path toward faster and more transparent settlement."

"The Raptor-InteliClear integration represents a new phase in post-trade modernization," said John Paul DeVito, Co-Founder and Director of InteliClear. "Together, we're bridging today's workflows with tomorrow's Blockchain-based, tokenized market infrastructure, uniting speed, compliance, and scalability within one seamless platform."

About Raptor Trading Systems

Raptor Trading Systems (www.raptortrading.com) provides advanced FIX-based trading technology, order routing, high and low touch order management, risk and connectivity solutions for global financial institutions. Raptor's modular, high-performance infrastructure integrates seamlessly with OMS/EMS platforms, liquidity venues, and post-trade systems to enhance execution quality and operational efficiency.

About InteliClear

InteliClear, LLC (www.inteliclear.com) delivers real-time, multi-asset post-trade processing software for broker-dealers, banks, and fintechs. Its platform supports equities, options, fixed income, and alternative assets while enabling native blockchain integration and tokenization workflows.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271792

SOURCE: Raptor Trading Systems