Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming enthusiasts.

The Boost will leverage the sports betting and casino content currently produced for the Company's premium online betting platform, NorthStar Bets. NorthStar expects the establishment of a dedicated off-platform website to make its content more widely accessible through search and social media, providing it with an additional customer acquisition pipeline to grow its customer base.

"Premium, locally relevant betting content has always been a core differentiator for us," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "We are excited to provide more Canadians with greater access to the valuable content our team produces each day. From a business standpoint, the site will help us acquire new customers and build our brand awareness in Alberta as we anticipate entering a regulated market in the province sometime in 2026."

Content published on The Boost will continue to be available to existing NorthStar Bets customers on-platform through its "Sports Insights" content vertical. "Sports Insights" will be re-branded as "The Boost" in the coming days.

Boost your Knowledge, Boost your Confidence

"The Boost" branding reflects the added confidence players feel when they engage in betting with the enhanced knowledge and insights provided by the site's in-depth content and responsible gambling resources. Equipped with these tools, bettors can make more informed decisions, boosting their knowledge, confidence and enjoyment when playing with NorthStar.

Content on The Boost is updated daily by NorthStar's team of local staff writers who focus on meeting the betting content needs of their fellow Canadians, supplemented by data feeds and tools from leading third-party partners. Content includes:

Original articles on upcoming sports events, betting strategies and predictions

Casino content including tips, strategies, game reviews and casino lifestyle articles

Comprehensive team and player statistics for major sports including football, baseball, hockey and basketball

Injury and player news feeds for NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL

Library of Responsible Gaming articles and resources

The Company is supporting the site through a newly branded X account "@TheBoostCA." X remains a key platform among sports bettors seeking the latest insights on the day's events. Posts from @TheBoostCA will alert and direct followers to timely articles on The Boost.





About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with exclusive content seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

NorthStar is listed in Canada on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange under the symbol BET and in the United States on the OTCQB under the symbol NSBBF. For more information on the company, please visit: www.northstargaming.ca.

