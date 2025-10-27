Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has filed a technical report (the "Report") entitled "Technical Report on the Corvo Property - Northeastern Saskatchewan, Canada" prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on the Corvo Project ("Corvo" or the "Project"). The Report was co-prepared by Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. and has an effective date of October 24, 2025. The Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and is published on the Company's website at www.standarduranium.ca.

Qualified Persons

All scientific and technical information contained in the Report summarizing the work completed to date on the Project has been reviewed and approved by Troy Marfleet, P.Geo., of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd., co-author of the report and independent Qualified Person ("QP") under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. The Report was co-authored by Sean Hillacre, M.Sc., P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company, QP under the definitions established by NI 43-101. The Report does not contain a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") in accordance with NI 43-101.

The QPs have reviewed and verified that the technical information with respect to all the Company's exploration efforts to date contained in the Report are accurate and have approved the written disclosure of such information. The Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

About the Corvo Project

Standard Uranium strategically acquired 12,265 hectares in the eastern Athabasca Basin region, targeting high-grade basement-hosted uranium on the 100%-owned Corvo project. The Corvo Project is situated 1.5 km outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 45 kilometres northeast of the Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ"; Figure 1).

The Project is located along the eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and is currently under option (the "Option") to Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE) (the "Optionee"), an arms-length company. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionee can acquire 75% of the Project by funding C$4.5 million in exploration expenditures (which is subject to an operator's fee to the Company), making cash payments totalling C$225,000, and issuing C$725,000 in common shares, over a 3-year period. Following the 3-year Option period, Standard will retain a 25% stake in the Project and form a non-incorporated Joint Venture with Aventis to advance exploration.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of high-grade* basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Several outcrop showings of mineralized veins and fractures are present on the Project, notably the Manhattan Showing that returned recent sample results up to 8.10 wt.% U3O8 at surface1 and has never been drill tested. The Project is also prospective for rare earth element ("REE") mineralization, potentially providing additional value upside.

Figure 1. Regional map of the Corvo Project. The Project is located 60 km due east of Cameco's McArthur River mine and 45 km northeast of Atha Energy's Gemini Mineralized Zone ("GMZ").

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10633/271944_eba8da6714578939_001full.jpg

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

References

1 News Release: Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project, https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-confirms-high-grade-uranium-mineralization-at-surface-on-the-corvo-project/

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt.% U3O8 to be "high-grade".

About Standard Uranium (TSXV: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future

Standard Uranium is a uranium exploration company and emerging project generator poised for discovery in one of the world's premier uranium district. The Company holds interest in over 235,435 acres (95,277 hectares) in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of Athabasca-style uranium targets with a view to discovery and future development.

Standard Uranium's Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, comprises ten mineral claims over 30,737 hectares. Davidson River is highly prospective for basement-hosted uranium deposits due to its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. However, owing to the large project size with multiple targets, it remains broadly under-tested by drilling. Recent intersections of wide, structurally deformed and strongly altered shear zones provide significant confidence in the exploration model and future success is expected.

Standard Uranium's eastern Athabasca projects comprise over 43,185 hectares of prospective land holdings. The eastern basin projects are highly prospective for unconformity related and/or basement hosted uranium deposits based on historical uranium occurrences, recently identified geophysical anomalies, and location along trend from several high-grade uranium discoveries.

Standard Uranium's Sun Dog project, in the northwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of nine mineral claims over 19,603 hectares. The Sun Dog project is highly prospective for basement and unconformity hosted uranium deposits yet remains largely untested by sufficient drilling despite its location proximal to uranium discoveries in the area.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the timing and content of upcoming work programs; geological interpretations; timing of the Company's exploration programs; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are highlighted in the "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's management discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies that may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein. Some of the material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the future price of uranium; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to raise additional capital if and when necessary; volatility in the market price of the Company's securities; future sales of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the success of exploration, development and operations activities; the timing and results of drilling programs; the discovery of mineral resources on the Company's mineral properties; the costs of operating and exploration expenditures; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); uncertainties related to title to mineral properties; assessments by taxation authorities; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements and the assumptions made with respect thereto are made as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271944

SOURCE: Standard Uranium Ltd.