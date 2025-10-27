Prince Silver Corp.: Prince Silver Corp Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Prince Silver Corp. ("Prince" or the "Company") (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 24, 2025, the Company has closed the first tranche (the "First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $1,475,040 through the issuance of 2,304,750 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.64 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at a price of $0.95 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance thereof.

All securities issued pursuant to the First Tranche are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Finders Fees of $47,241.60 were paid in connection with the First Tranche to arm's length finders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Private Placement to expand the current drill exploration program on it's 100% controlled Prince Silver Project, located in Nevada, USA as well as for general corporate working capital.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. The Company also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located approximately 15km northwest of the Prince Silver Project.

For further information on Prince Silver, please visit www.princesilvercorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ralph Shearing

Director, President

+1 (604) 764-0965

rshearing@princesilvercorp.com

SOURCE: Prince Silver Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/prince-silver-corp-announces-closing-of-first-tranche-of-private-placement-financ-1091947