Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce that it has identified five high priority targets with a cumulative strike length of a minimum of 30 kilometres at it's Rocky Brook Project ("Rocky Brook" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick (Figure 1). These new targets were identified via a combination review and targeting analysis of regional airborne geophysical data sets and a comprehensive machine learning study completed utilizing Windfall Geotek Corp.'s ("Windfall Geotek") AI System.

Based on the results of the combined work to date the Company has acquired an additional 7 claims via staking, totalling 305 hectares in the Restigouche and Orvan Brook Prospect areas.

"We are excited to incorporate the results of both the Windfall Geotek and Mira Geoscience's analysis of the regional project data in our project exploration planning. The combination of machine learning and traditional approaches to analysing historic data from the project have generated a number of high priority geological trends that support and enhance the discovery potential on the Rocky Brook Project. This targeting exercise will also help inform our exploration approach on each of these target areas. As we continue to compile additional historic geological, geochemical, and geophysical data we will incorporate the results into further refining and prioritizing exploration targets on this extensive property."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank the Province of New Brunswick for partial financial assistance granted for work on the Rocky Brook Project under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program ("NBJMAP").

Exploration Target Generation

Windfall Geotek was engaged to complete this data driven, targeting exercise based on their experience within the BMC, and utilizing their proprietary machine learning algorithm, encompassing a comprehensive training dataset. This work resulted in predictive models for copper and zinc mineralization on the Rocky Brook Project based on training data and similar geophysical, geological and geochemical parameters to known massive sulphide deposits in the region. In addition, the Company contracted Mira Geoscience Ltd. ("Mira Geoscience") to complete an analysis and targeting exercise by reviewing previous regional airborne electromagnetic (2000 MegaTEM) and gravity (2009 Bell Geospace and 2013 HeliFALCON) datasets that cover the majority of the BMC.

This comprehensive targeting exercise generated five priority targets totalling 30 kms of strike, that include the following:

Restigouche Trend - A 4.2-kilometre-long zone of elevated Cu and Zn mineralization that includes the C-4 and C-5 footwall zones to the past-producing Restigouche massive sulphide deposit. The lateral extents to the east and west of the C-4 and C-5 zones have similar geophysical (relatively high conductance and gravity) and geochemical properties to known massive sulphide deposits in the BMC, and indicates that this area has strong potential to host additional massive sulphides or associated footwall sulphide stringer systems, similar to Canadian Copper Inc's Murray Brook Deposit located 9 kms to the east.

Mount Ganong Trend - A 4.8-kilometre-long trend of predictive Cu-Zn mineralization with high conductance and distinct associated gravity anomalies, centred 10 kms to the southeast of the Restigouche Deposit. The target sits near the contact between Tetagouche Group felsic volcanics to the east and Miramichi Group sediments to the west.

Boudreau Brook - Fossil Hill Trend - The Boudreau Brook Trend includes known occurrences at the Boudreau Brook and Fossil Hill targets, where previous rock grab sampling* has returned 3% Cu and 16.65% Cu and 0.64% Co, respectively as well as highlighting several other coincident geochemical and geophysical (gravity and EM) targets over a 15-kilometre cumulative strike length.

Orvan Brook Trend - The Orvan Brook Trend comprises 6 kilometres in three zones that show combined anomalous soil and rock geochemistry along with coincident gravity and conductivity highs.

Cook Savoie Trend - The Cook Savoie trend is a 1.8-kilometre-long predictive Cu-Zn target that has coincident airborne conductivity and gravity anomalies that sits near the contact between Tetagouche Group felsic volcanics to the south and Miramichi Group sediments to the north.

Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, regional geology and major target areas generated in the current Windfall and Mira studies.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/271982_804e015774e40b30_002full.jpg

Rocky Brook Project Highlights

The Project covers a 30-kilometre extent of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault system as well as a 40-kilometre extent of favourable California Lake Group felsic volcanic and sedimentary rocks that are host to the nearby Restigouche, Murray Brook, and Caribou Deposits;

Identification of the Boudreau Brook Trend - a 15 kilometre trend of coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies and historical prospects;

Strategically positioned along strike from Kinross-Puma's Lynx Zone gold discovery and adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and Murray Brook base metal deposits;

Recent discovery in 2023 of high-grade gold assays from grab samples* assaying up to 5.23 g/t Au over a 400 m area at Fournier Lake;

Previous work at the Fossil Hill Zone has discovered high-grade copper-cobalt mineralization with grab samples* assaying up to 16.65% Cu and 0.64% Co;

Previous work at the Boudreau Brook prospect has discovered copper mineralization assaying up to 3% Cu;

The property covers the Restigouche C-4 and C-5 footwall Cu-rich "feeder" zones where previous historical drilling at the C-4 zone and in hole C-4 that intersected 4.36 m grading 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 6.74% Zn (from 17.3 to 21.6 m). The best intersection in the C-5 area was reported in hole C-5 that intersected 2.06% Cu and 0.57% Zn over 4.5 m (from 51.9 to 56.4 m);

Located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp within the top-tier mining jurisdiction of New Brunswick; and

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the property.

The Rocky Brook Project

The Rocky Brook Project comprises 18,999 hectares in 65 mineral claims making the Company one of the single largest strategic landholders in this historic mining camp (Figure 1). The Rocky Brook Project is located adjacent to and along strike from the Williams Brook Project, owned by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") and Puma Exploration Inc. ("Puma"), where a zone of high-grade gold mineralization was discovered over broad widths including drill intervals up to 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (refer to Puma's news release dated September 15, 2021). The Project is located adjacent to a 30-kilometre-long section of the Rocky Brook-Millstream fault and associated McIntyre and Ramsay Brook faults; an important structural zone controlling gold mineralization within the region. The Project also covers volcanic and sedimentary rocks that show strong potential to host polymetallic Cu-Co-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization, adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and the Murray Brook Deposit; the largest undeveloped VMS project in New Brunswick owned by Canadian Copper Inc. (Figure 1).

The Bathurst Mining Camp

The Bathurst Mining Camp is one of the world's oldest base metal (lead, zinc, copper, gold and silver) mining districts hosting one of Canada's largest volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, with the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 Mine having operated for 49 years. The BMC is host to over 46 mineral deposits, several of which have been mined, including the Brunswick No. 6, Heath Steele, Wedge, Stratmat, Half Mile Lake, Caribou and Murray Brook. A total of 136,643,367 tonnes of ore grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu, and 102.2 g/t Ag were mined from the BMC (McCutcheon and Walker, 2020**).

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

*Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

**McCutcheon, S. R., & Walker, J. A. (2020). Great Mining Camps of Canada 8. The Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Part 2: Mining History and Contributions to Society. Geoscience Canada, 47(3), 143-166.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 28.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Andean Metals Corp. for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project recently retained from Newmont Corp., as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271982

SOURCE: Magna Terra Minerals Inc.