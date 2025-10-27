The shift to 15-minute spot market intervals has increased battery arbitrage revenue in Europe, while providing more accurate signals for grid efficiency, says French battery storage specialist Storio Energy.From ESS News The transition of the electricity spot market to 15-minute increments, effective Oct. 1, is already changing the economic dynamics of battery storage in Europe. Paris-based Storio Energy said it has tracked a 20% increase in market arbitrage revenue for batteries thanks to more accurate recording of price fluctuations. The wholesale "spot" market for electricity, which determines ...

