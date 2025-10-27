Convatec, a leading medical products and technologies company focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, today announced the publication of a new report revealing that millions of people feel they need to hide their health conditions in plain sight. Perspectives on living with chronic conditions - research undertaken in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Brazil shows that while one in three people1 surveyed lives with a chronic physical condition, nearly 60% routinely downplay their symptoms to avoid making other people feel uncomfortable.

Key findings

Chronic conditions are widespread yet remain invisible : 1 in 3 people live with a chronic physical condition, yet most (84%) of these conditions are not visible to others

Awareness is uneven: While 91% of the public are familiar with cancer, only 49% know "at least a little" about ostomy or continence conditions, despite their widespread impact

Masking is common : 59% of people with chronic conditions downplay their health issues to avoid making other people feel uncomfortable

Self-advocacy is crucial: 43% of people with chronic conditions report needing to advocate for themselves in healthcare settings because their condition is misunderstood or minimised

The comprehensive study, conducted across five countries with large, diverse populations, surveyed over 10,000 adults including 3,400 individuals living with chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, and incontinence conditions that collectively account for six of the ten leading causes of death globally.

The findings reveal widespread social stigma tied to chronic conditions, which has significant implications for employers, healthcare professionals (HCPs) and policymakers. Convatec's research shows that public misconceptions about chronic conditions may be driving workplace discrimination and inadequate support systems.

Misconceptions about lived experiences are pervasive

The research uncovers a culture of masking symptoms, where people with chronic conditions routinely downplay the challenges of managing their condition to avoid making other people feel uncomfortable. Affecting 59% of those surveyed, this phenomenon is both widespread and deeply damaging, contributing to isolation, misunderstanding, and inadequate support in workplaces, healthcare settings, and communities more broadly.

The research reveals that public perceptions consistently misrepresent the lived experience of chronic conditions. While 82% of the public believe chronic conditions severely limit a person's ability to work, only 41% of those affected say their health has limited their employment opportunities. Similarly, 67% of the public think chronic conditions damage relationships, yet just 34% of people living with chronic conditions report this as their experience. Society tends to overestimate limitations while underestimating both the prevalence and the resilience of those affected.

Emotional impact is often overlooked

Perhaps most concerning is the emotional toll living with a chronic condition takes. More than half of survey respondents felt depressed or overwhelmed at diagnosis, and 40% continue to feel misunderstood even after adapting to their condition. The challenge extends far beyond medical management: 70% say the average person does not understand what it is like to live with a chronic condition, while 43% report having to advocate for themselves in healthcare settings because their condition is misunderstood or overlooked.

Bruno Pinheiro, President Chief Operating Officer, Ostomy Care at Convatec, said:

"Chronic conditions are a global reality, yet many keep their struggles hidden. Our findings show the urgent need for genuine understanding and practical support required. I'm proud that, through Convatec's me+ programme now entering its tenth year,Convatec is committed to providing free, comprehensive resources, dedicated nurse support, and a supportive community for people living with stoma or continence conditions empowering individuals to live with greater confidence and dignity."

A spokesperson at Colostomy UK* said:

"Convatec's report shines a light on the importance of awareness, understanding, and peer support for people living with a stoma. At Colostomy UK, we know how life-changing it can be to feel seen, supported, and connected. Signposting to not-for-profit organisations like ours is vital; we're here every step of the way, helping people find reassurance, community, and confidence to live life to the fullest."

Calling for greater understanding and support

Perspectives on living with chronic conditions is a powerful call to action for healthcare leaders, policy makers and employees to acknowledge the widespread but often overlooked impact of chronic conditions. With 74% of affected people hoping for greater public awareness, Convatec urges action to address stigma in both workplace and healthcare settings, and to invest in education and support systems that reflect the real needs of those affected.

As part of its commitment to improving the quality of life for people living with stomas and continence needs, Convatec offers support through its global me+ programme which is designed to empower, educate, and connect people. Convatec invites partners to leverage me+ as a resource in their own efforts to build organisations where everyone can thrive while managing chronic health challenges.

*Colostomy UK is a not-for-profit organisation that exists to make a positive difference for anyone impacted by any kind of stoma or stoma surgery

About the research

Convatec commissioned a nationally representative survey of 10,025 adults across the US, UK, Brazil, Italy, and Germany, including 3,400 individuals living with a chronic condition, from 11-19 August 2025. The study explored the realities and perceptions of living with a physical chronic condition, including musculoskeletal, metabolic, cardiovascular, respiratory, neurological, autoimmune, cancer, wound care, ostomy/continence, rare/genetic, and palliative/supportive care needs. Collectively, these conditions account for six of the ten leading causes of death globally.

Perspectives on living with chronic conditions is available for download here.

About Convatec me+ programme

Launched in the United States and United Kingdom in 2015 and scaled globally in other markets over the past decade, the me+ programme supports people managing chronic conditions to help them enjoy their lives as well as support for clinicians and caregivers. The programme provides access to product samples, a dedicated team of nurses over the phone and a range of online resources covering lifestyle tips and advice, educational tools and peer-to-peer support related to continence care and ostomy care.

About Convatec

Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in Advanced Wound Care, Ostomy Care, Continence Care, and Infusion Care. With more than 10,000 colleagues, we provide products and services in around 90 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, from infection prevention, treatment for hard to heal wounds, at-risk skin and ulcerated tissue to supporting debilitating conditions, improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Convatec's revenues in 2024 were over $2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE:CTEC). To learn more please visit http://www.convatecgroup.com

Appendix: Regional data breakdown

United States

Chronic condition prevalence impact: 41% of US adults report living with a physical chronic health condition, and 50% say a close friend or relative is affected.

41% of US adults report living with a physical chronic health condition, and 50% say a close friend or relative is affected. Work financial strain: Half (50%) of Americans with chronic conditions say their health has affected their ability to work, and 50% have experienced financial difficulties due to their condition.

Half (50%) of Americans with chronic conditions say their health has affected their ability to work, and 50% have experienced financial difficulties due to their condition. Emotional toll: 58% felt "depressed and overwhelmed" at diagnosis, and 41% still feel socially isolated because of their condition.

58% felt "depressed and overwhelmed" at diagnosis, and 41% still feel socially isolated because of their condition. Awareness: 63% of Americans without chronic conditions want to learn more about the daily experiences of those that do.

United Kingdom

Chronic condition prevalence impact: 28% of UK adults report living with a physical chronic health condition, and nearly half (48%) of those without a diagnosis have a close friend or relative who does.

28% of UK adults report living with a physical chronic health condition, and nearly half (48%) of those without a diagnosis have a close friend or relative who does. Work financial strain: Nearly half (48%) of people with chronic conditions in the UK say their health has affected their ability to work, and 38% have experienced financial difficulties as a result.

Nearly half (48%) of people with chronic conditions in the UK say their health has affected their ability to work, and 38% have experienced financial difficulties as a result. Emotional toll: 58% felt "depressed and overwhelmed" at diagnosis, and 41% still feel socially isolated because of their condition.

58% felt "depressed and overwhelmed" at diagnosis, and 41% still feel socially isolated because of their condition. Awareness: 77% of UK adults support greater public awareness and education.

1 Convatec first identified the '1 in 3' prevalence of hidden and chronic conditions in its 2022 Hidden Illnesses study, and has continued to track and validate this finding in subsequent global research, including recent research across 13 countries for its Care Gap Series.

