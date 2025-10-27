XTM International, a global leader in AI-driven localisation technology, today announced the appointment of Lorcan Malone as its new Chief Executive Officer. Lorcan succeeds Ian Evans, who transitions from the role after successfully leading XTM through a period of significant growth, strategic acquisitions, and market-leading AI product innovation.

Lorcan Malone, CEO, XTM International

Lorcan brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the technology sector, with a successful record of guiding enterprise software companies through high-growth and large-scale transformation. Throughout his career, Lorcan has focused on delivering value to enterprise and government customers worldwide at companies such as Sitecore, Boxever, and Swiftpage.

"I'm thrilled to be joining XTM at such an exciting moment in its journey," said Lorcan. "XTM has built a strong reputation as a global leader in localisation and translation management through our commitment to innovation and delivering value to our current and future customers."

Following the launch of XTM's new AI platform, XTM is leveraging the power of its recent strategic acquisitions of Transifex, TXTOmedia, and Consoltec, as it enters a new phase of innovation and accelerates customer value. At a time when localisation is rapidly evolving, XTM provides organisations with the opportunity to use localisation as a strategic enabler of global growth and competitive advantage.

"Our core value, Customer First, remains at the heart of our strategy," added Lorcan. "We're prioritising product excellence, accelerating our AI roadmap, and driving deep integration across our expanded capabilities."

"This is an exciting moment for XTM, one that strengthens our long-term commitment to innovation and to the customers who make that innovation possible," said Lorcan.

About XTM International

XTM International is a global leader in AI-driven localisation technology that helps enterprises reach global markets faster by streamlining and automating localisation processes. Trusted by the world's leading enterprises, XTM's omnichannel platform enables organisations to deliver high-quality multilingual products and content efficiently and at scale. With more than two decades in the industry, XTM blends deep industry expertise with a forward-looking, innovative approach. Now with more than 1,300 customers and supporting 880+ languages, enterprises rely on XTM to scale localisation with control, consistency, and speed.

