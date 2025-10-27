Lito easily connects with AI drafting tools, contract review platform Kira, and NetDocuments, the #1 trusted cloud-based content management and productivity platform that helps legal professionals do their best work

Litera, a global leader in legal AI technology solutions, announced a major move to democratize artificial intelligence for the legal industry. Starting today, the company's new AI legal agent, Lito, is now automatically included in Litera's widely-used legal drafting products, Draft Base, Pro, and Advanced packages, as well as in its workflow and due diligence solution, Kira. This agentic AI enhancement is available to both new and existing customers at no additional charge, maximizing access to cutting-edge AI tools for Litera's tens of thousands of users across over 15,000 firms at no added cost.

Lito delivers a growing set of legal AI skills designed by Litera's experts to streamline work across Capital Markets, M&A, Litigation, and Compliance.

"Today marks a watershed moment for the legal profession. Tens of thousands of lawyers just gained technology that delivers 10x efficiency gains, directly in the tools where they do their work," said Litera CEO Avaneesh Marwaha. "After three decades as the legal industry's trusted partner, we understand that revolutionary change must meet professionals where they are. Lito supercharges the Microsoft tools lawyers already use every day, delivering enterprise-grade AI automation with zero friction and zero learning curve. While others talk about the future of legal AI, we've just delivered it at a significant scale-instantly democratizing advanced legal technology for everyone from BigLaw to solo practitioners."

For Litera, democratizing AI isn't just tapping into a global legal AI market that is valued at USD $1.45 billion in 2024 (according to a report by Grand View Research) and is expected to grow to USD $3.90 billion by 2030, but enabling every lawyer, regardless of the size of the firm or budget, to access and benefit from AI that's embedded, explainable, and included at no extra cost. Litera's mission is to make AI a trusted part of everyday legal work: intuitive to use, grounded in firm-specific knowledge, and available to everyone who drafts, reviews, or collaborates.

Lito, introduced at ILTACON earlier this year, is a legal AI Agent designed for lawyers by lawyers, leveraging Litera's 30 years of legal tech experience and intellectual property. It is integrated into the unified, AI-powered Litera One interface, already utilized by nearly 40% of Litera's customers today across Word, Outlook, and Web. Lito includes a baseline library of 11 legal AI skills designed by Litera's legal knowledge engineers which will be constantly expanded on an ongoing basis to support some of the legal industry's most pressing needs, including Capital Markets, M&A, Business Development, Litigation and Compliance.

High-profile law firms in Litera's Early Access Program for Lito helped shape the AI agent's expanding capabilities.

"The platform has a user-friendly interface and has simplified the need for prompt engineering through the use of pre-defined skills, which was useful for users who were less familiar with working with LLMs," said Joshua Tan, Partner at Delta Law Corporation. "The use of Lito shows significant promise for reducing the time required for menial tasks, particularly once users become more accustomed with the parameters of the platform."

Lito doesn't stop at single tasks-it chains multiple skills together into guided, step-by-step workflows that integrate with the existing Litera ecosystem through a single interface embedded natively into legal professionals' most used tools, including integrations with iManage and NetDocuments that drive knowledge work into each workflow. Unlike generic tools, Lito is not just another chatbot or a simple LLM wrapper. It is powered by a fusion of advanced LLM technology and three decades of rules-based engines, optimizing a blend of frontier capabilities anchored in proven systems.

"The next wave of legal AI won't be defined by who has the largest dataset or deepest pockets, but by who can make intelligence accessible inside the daily workflow," said Ryan O'Leary, Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology at IDC. "Embedding agentic AI directly within trusted tools closes the gap between innovation and adoption."

About Litera

Litera, a leader of the legal AI revolution, is on a mission to Raise The Bar for the legal profession by delivering transformational and globally-trusted solutions to law firms and corporate legal teams worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of Generative and Agentic AI-driven tools powers and unifies workflows across Legal Work Drafting, Knowledge Management, Legal Operations, Security Governance, Marketing and Business Development with next-generation Proactive Relationship Management (PRM) capabilities. Integrated directly into where lawyers work-in Microsoft 365 and across devices-Litera elevates how legal professionals effortlessly create exceptional work, win more business, streamline operations, and enables seamless governance and data security through AI workflows to reduce context-switching. With more than 30 years of legal tech innovation, a majority of the world's largest law firms as clients, and 2M+ daily users, Litera is taking the craft of law to the next level. For more information, visit litera.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

