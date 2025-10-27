A Leader for the second consecutive time, Smarsh advances its AI-driven platform with new Intelligent Agent, Microsoft Copilot, and voice analytics innovations

Smarsh, the global leader in digital communications data and intelligence, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving solutions (DCGA) for the second consecutive time. Smarsh believes this placement reflects the company's continued ability to help global financial institutions, government agencies, and regulators turn compliance data into a strategic advantage. Smarsh attributes the recognition to its accelerated innovation on its AI-native platform, including new capture capabilities for generative AI tools like Microsoft Copilot and the launch of a new AI-powered Intelligent Agent.

"We're proud to be recognized once again by Gartner as a Leader in Digital Communications Governance and Archiving," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh. "We believe this acknowledgement reflects our commitment to helping customers unlock the full value of their digital communications data through AI. Our vision is to transform unstructured data from static records into strategic intelligence that drives business insight and resilience. Global leaders rely on our predictive intelligence to master today's risks, seize tomorrow's opportunities, and turn oversight into foresight."

Why It Matters: Governing the GenAI Frontier

The proliferation of generative AI tools like Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT, alongside the explosion of collaboration data, has created a new frontier of compliance risk. Regulated organizations are struggling to find solutions that allow them to adopt these powerful productivity tools without violating oversight policies. Smarsh's platform enhancements are designed to directly address this challenge, providing the capture, archiving, and AI-driven supervision needed to deploy these new technologies safely and confidently.

Accelerated Platform Momentum and AI Innovation

This acknowledgement follows a period of significant momentum for Smarsh. Major platform enhancements over the past year include:

Governing the GenAI Workplace: New integrations with OpenAI ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, extending capture and compliance coverage for Gen AI-driven collaboration.

Deepening the AI-Native Core: Launch of the Intelligent Agent Filter to reduce compliance reviewer workloads by surfacing the most critical risks. A new AI Assistant for supervision that provides contextual insights and streamlines investigations.



Next-Generation Voice Analytics: The acquisition of CallCabinet, expanding voice capture and analytics capabilities with advanced transcription, sentiment analysis, and speaker identification.

An Open and Extensible Platform: An Open Platform Strategy that unifies all communication data sources into a 360-degree view of risk. Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) and Bring Your Own Signal (BYOS) features give institutions unprecedented control to customize their risk models and AI-driven insights. Data Acquisition APIs for customizable capture from any source.



Optimized for Enterprise Scale: A tiered storage model to lower the total cost of ownership by enabling customers to optimize data archiving costs. Expansion of its e-discovery API ecosystem with key partners such as FTI, Relativity, and Exterro.



Smarsh's innovation and customer impact have also been recognized through multiple industry awards, including Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution at the RegTech Insight USA Awards and Inclusion in FinTech Global's AIFINTECH100 list for AI technologies in financial services.

The Gartner report evaluates vendors on their marketing strategy, innovation, and marketing execution, etc. within this rapidly evolving market. To access the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, visit www.smarsh.com

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions, Michael Hoeck, Jeffrey Hewitt, Rizvan Hussein, Apurva Singh 15 October 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native capture, retention, and oversight solutions to identify risks before they become losses, fines, or headlines. Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors, and U.S. federal, state, and local government agencies. Learn more at www.smarsh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027773034/en/

Contacts:

press@smarsh.com