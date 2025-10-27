Bottomline Announces Embedded AI Agent to Transform Treasury and Cash Management

Conversational AI and predictive insights set to streamline workflows for the Office of the CFO

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline, a global leader in business payments and cash management, has announced the forthcoming launch of an advanced AI agent integrated into its Global Cash Management and Payments Hub solution. With a planned rollout in early 2026, this new technology will empower finance leaders with conversational AI and predictive insights, transforming treasury workflows, enhancing cash visibility, and driving faster, smarter decision-making.

Bottomline's AI agent, named Bea, is being designed to act as a digital team member in the Office of the CFO, enabling treasurers, cash managers, and compliance professionals to interact daily with financial data using natural language. Users can ask questions such as:

"What are my current account balances?"

"What is my forecasted cash position?"

"Help me approve an intra-company payment."



Unlike traditional dashboards and more complex or manual workflows, Bea will combine a Large Language Model (LLM) with predictive analytics to deliver real-time answers and proactive guidance. Its role-based personalization will ensure every user sees what matters most to them, while intuitive commands replace complex navigation.

When used in Bottomline's Treasury and Cash Management solution, Bea will modernize the Office of the CFO by delivering instant answers for faster liquidity decisions and using predictive intelligence to improve cash flow forecasting. By combining real-time visibility, predictive insights, and secure automation, Bea will help treasury and finance leaders optimize cash and payments management, enabling businesses to make even more data-driven decisions.

"Our goal is to embed intelligence into every daily interaction, helping the Office of the CFO operate with greater efficiency and strategic clarity," said Leo Gil, VP of Product for Global Cash Management and Payments Hub at Bottomline. "Bea is more than technology. It's a trusted team member delivering insights, usability, and simplicity."

Bottomline's AI agent runs within a secure environment, ensuring financial data remains protected and never exposed to public LLMs, thereby preserving confidentiality, compliance, and trust.

"AI agents like Bea represent the next evolution in enterprise finance, where decisions are data-driven and made in real time," said Craig Jeffery, Managing Partner, Strategic Treasurer, "Bottomline's approach to secure, conversational AI is the standard for treasury."

To view a demo of Bottomline's Treasury and Cash Management solution, featuring Bea, visit us at AFP 2025, Booth 1831.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $184 billion in assets under management. For more information visit www.bottomline.com.

Bottomline, Paymode, and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, brand names or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Contact: Heather Pavliga

Bottomline

pr@bottomline.com