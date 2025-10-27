EQT Real Estate acquires 11-building logistics portfolio across key U.S. markets

Assets total nearly 4.8 million square feet, spanning Central Pennsylvania, Houston, Greenville-Spartanburg, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis

Portfolio features modern, Class A logistics specification and is located in high-growth, supply-constrained industrial corridors

Acquisition supports EQT Real Estate's strategy focused on investing behind scalable logistics assets in core U.S. markets with strong tenant demand and infrastructure connectivity

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Logistics Value Fund VI and EQT Real Estate Industrial Core-Plus Fund IV (together, "EQT Real Estate") have acquired an 11-building, 4.8 million square foot logistics portfolio across five major distribution markets in the United States. The assets are strategically located in Central Pennsylvania, Houston, Greenville-Spartanburg, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis - each a key node in the national supply chain network.

The transaction continues EQT Real Estate's strategy of investing behind high-quality, well-located industrial assets in markets with strong tenant demand, limited new supply, and long-term demographic growth. The portfolio offers diversified tenant exposure and strong sustainability credentials, with several buildings newly constructed and built to modern operational standards.

The properties also benefit from close proximity to major highway, port, and rail infrastructure, enabling efficient delivery capabilities to dense population centers. The buildings feature Class A specifications including 32-40 foot clear heights, various loading configurations, and ample trailer and auto parking, positioning them well to serve 3PLs, e-commerce operators, and logistics firms. Leveraging its locals-with-locals approach and active management, EQT Real Estate aims to unlock additional value in the portfolio.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "Logistics continues to be one of the most compelling real estate subsectors globally, and this portfolio offers us high-quality exposure to some of the fastest-growing U.S. markets. We look forward to deploying our differentiated approach to active management in order to help meet evolving tenant needs and drive long-term value."

