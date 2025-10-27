Building a Greener Future: 138th Canton Fair Marks the Rise of Eco-Friendly Construction Solutions

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As China accelerates its transition toward high-quality development, a new focus on sustainable productive forces are reshaping industries. At the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), the Building and Decorative Materials section in Phase 2 highlights how the construction sector is advancing this transformation. Exhibitors are presenting new generations of green and functional materials that meet evolving global demands.

One long-standing exhibitor, represented by a sales professional from its international trade center, showcased a diverse portfolio spanning architectural ceramics, environmentally friendly materials, and smart home solutions. This year's highlights include ceramic tiles inspired by natural cave stone textures and foamed ceramic products made from recycled solid waste. These materials offer enhanced fire resistance, waterproofing, and sound insulation, while remaining lightweight and cost-effective, making them ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications. Their use promotes circular production and helps reduce construction waste.

Another exhibitor, led by its general manager, has participated in over 40 editions of the fair and maintains a presence in more than 50 countries. The company continues to view the Canton Fair as a strategic gateway to global markets. Its featured offerings include wall panels made from medical-grade PVC and bamboo fiber, designed for moisture resistance, mold prevention, and easy installation. The exhibitor also introduced WPC outdoor flooring, combining the natural appearance of wood with the strength and durability of plastic, making it well-suited for balconies and poolside areas. Additionally, its soft ceramic tiles stand out for consuming only one-third the energy of traditional ceramics while meeting top fire safety standards. These tiles are flexible, impact-resistant, and recyclable, aligning with principles of sustainable design.

A third exhibitor, recognized for its high-end ceramic innovations, returned to the Canton Fair to strengthen global connections and demonstrate its latest advancements in building materials. This year's presentation revolves around the concept of "high, refined, and new," highlighting breakthroughs in original design, material innovation, and advanced manufacturing. Key developments include product systems featuring textured surface technologies, digital molding, adhesive positioning for dry grains, and crystal-grain digital processing. The exhibitor also unveiled a new series that blends Eastern aesthetics with contemporary global design trends. Developed using proprietary technologies, these products exemplify how technological progress and creative artistry can converge to redefine modern living environments.

As the Canton Fair continues to connect Chinese manufacturers with global buyers, the growing presence of green technologies and design-driven solutions in the building and decorative materials sector reflects a steady shift toward new productive forces. Rather than a sudden transformation, this evolution is unfolding through practical innovation, sustainable practices, and a deeper understanding of market needs, laying the groundwork for more responsible and resilient development in the years ahead.

To register the 138th Canton Fair, please click https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805297/image_969985_26683058.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/building-a-greener-future-138th-canton-fair-marks-the-rise-of-eco-friendly-construction-solutions-302594630.html