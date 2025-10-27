Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Expands Portfolio with Newly Issued Patents in Wildfire-Mitigation Technology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Camber Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:CEIN) ("Camber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has strengthened its market-leading intellectual-property portfolio through the issuance of new patents in the field of broken-conductor (also referred to as open-conductor) protection technology - providing a scalable solution for utilities. These additions significantly expand Camber's offering to cover both high-voltage transmission lines and distribution-line feeders. With this portfolio expansion, Camber's grid-hardening and wildfire-risk-mitigation solutions deliver a distinct competitive advantage, positioning the Company to support utilities and OEMs seeking "Alternative Falling Conductor Protection Solutions."

Comprehensive IP Coverage: Transmission & Distribution

With the newly issued patents and the Company's previously disclosed portfolio, Camber holds intellectual property that spans:

Transmission-line applications: covering long-span, high-voltage circuits with dual and multi-parameter high-sensitivity monitoring for broken conductor or ground-fault detection.

Distribution-line applications: covering feeder circuits, single-phase tap lines and distribution transformers - addressing the segments often vulnerable to conductor break, contact with vegetation, arcing or ignition.

Newly Issued Patents

Below is a summary of recently issued patents in Camber's portfolio [1] :

Patent No. Title Summary of Features Positioning 11,852,692 Electric Distribution Line Ground Fault Prevention Systems Using Dual, High-Sensitivity Monitoring With High-Sensitivity Relay Devices A system for three-phase electric distribution line systems (and single-phase tap lines) which uses dual high-sensitivity parameters (e.g., instantaneous under-current + negative-sequence overcurrent) monitored in real-time by programmable relays. Detection of a broken conductor or open phase prompts tripping of a circuit breaker/recloser within ~1 second (and in preferred embodiments within milliseconds) to shut off the broken line before ground-fault or arcing occurs Enables rapid response on distribution feeders where downed conductors pose fire or safety risk 12,407,184 B2 Electric Distribution Line Ground Fault Prevention Device Using Dual Parameter High-Sensitivity Monitoring Small Current Reduction With Small Increase in Negative Sequence Current Focuses on distribution-line ground-fault prevention in which a small current reduction is combined with a small increase in negative-sequence current to detect a broken or open conductor condition. Designed for integration into standard protective-relay environments (reclosers, line controllers) thereby allowing deployment without full infrastructure rebuild Complements the 11,852,692 patent by addressing distribution-line nuances (smaller magnitude faults, single-phase tap lines) and providing a cost-effective alternative to undergrounding

Strategic Implications

Downed or broken conductors remain a leading ignition source for wildfires, particularly in vegetated, high-wind, high-fire-risk zones. By offering IP and technology solutions that span both transmission and distribution systems, Camber provides utilities with a more complete mitigation strategy - one that enables rapid deployment, incurs lower cost than full undergrounding, and fits evolving regulatory and wildfire-mitigation mandates. Camber is strategically positioned to capture value-creation through licensing, OEM partnerships and utility contract opportunities in wildfire-threat territories across North America and internationally.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Camber: (i) provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America; (ii) holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system; and (iii) has a majority interest in: (a) entities with the intellectual property rights to patented and patent pending electric transmission and distribution broken conductor protection systems; and (b) an entity with intellectual property rights to a patented medical & bio-hazard waste treatment system using ozone technology. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy .

[1] The subject patents are owned by Camber's indirect majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Distribution Solutions, LLC, as disclosed in the Current Report filed by the Company on Form 8-K with the SEC on or about August 6, 2025.

