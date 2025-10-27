SCS Global Services: Sustainably Grown Standard Achieves SAI FSA Silver Level Equivalence

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / SCS Global Services:

Benchmark confirms alignment with globally recognized sustainability framework increasing market access for certified products.

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce that its Sustainably Grown® certification standard has been officially benchmarked as equivalent to the Silver Level of the SAI Platform's Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) 3.0, a globally recognized framework for sustainable agricultural production.

This benchmarking confirms that Sustainably Grown meets the rigorous environmental, social, and economic requirements of the FSA framework and aligns with global best practices for responsible farming and continuous improvement. The standard, developed and maintained by SCS Standards and certified by SCS Global Services, supports producers and brands seeking to credibly demonstrate sustainability performance across the agricultural supply chain.

"This recognition affirms the integrity and rigor of the Sustainably Grown standard and its contribution to driving measurable improvement in agricultural sustainability," said Victoria Norman, Executive Director of SCS Standards and Assurance Systems. "By achieving Silver Level benchmarking, Sustainably Grown enables producers and supply chain partners to access FSA-aligned sourcing programs while demonstrating conformance to global supply chain requirements with confidence."

The benchmarking was independently reviewed and validated by SAI Platform's FSA team, confirming that the Sustainably Grown certification meets the criteria and governance requirements of FSA 3.0. With this recognition, farms certified under Sustainably Grownare now able to demonstrate equivalence to the FSA Silver Level without additional audits or duplicative assessments, reducing reporting burden and streamlining market access.

"Achieving FSA Silver benchmarking demonstrates the strength and credibility of the Sustainably Grown program as a trusted assurance framework for sustainable agriculture," said Kevin Warner, Director of ESG Certifications and Strategy at SCS Global Services. "For growers and buyers, this means greater efficiency, reduced audit duplication, and the ability to meet FSA-aligned sourcing goals through a single, comprehensive certification. We're proud to deliver certification services that empower farms and brands to achieve meaningful sustainability impact."

"The benchmarking of SCS Sustainably Grown standard against the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) 3.0 is a strong testament to SCS' commitment to fostering industry-level harmonization and standardization," says Joe Iverson, FSA Manager with SAI. "The benchmark benefits users of the Sustainably Grown standard who can now claim equivalence to the FSA as a global standard for sustainability, further validating their work and providing enhanced market access".

The Sustainably Grown standard applies globally across all crops, providing a comprehensive and flexible framework for agricultural sustainability that supports continuous improvement and meaningful environmental and social outcomes.

For more information about the Sustainably Grown Certification Standard and its FSA benchmarking, please visit www.SCSstandards.org.

For more information about getting certified to Sustainably Grown, please visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/sustainably-grown-certification.

About SCS Standards

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is an organization committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit www.SCSstandards.org.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

About SAI FSA

The Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform (SAI Platform) is a global, non-profit organization leading the food and drink industry's transition to sustainable and regenerative agriculture. With 190 members spanning the value chain, from farmers to retailers, and strategic partners, from academia to NGOs, SAI Platform plays a vital role in convening stakeholders and facilitating the meaningful dialogue required to transform the global food and drink industry to source and produce more sustainably. By fostering industry alignment and encouraging collaborative action, SAI Platform offers members a safe space to share expertise, pioneer practical solutions to address the pressing challenges facing agriculture and accelerate progress towards a more resilient food system.

