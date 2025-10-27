Norway, Trollåsen--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - Sverre Holte (the "Acquiror") is pleased to announce that in connection with the closing of Teako Minerals Corp.'s (CSE: TMIN) (the "Company") private placement (the "Offering") as announced on October 9, 2025, the Acquiror acquired beneficial ownership and control of 3,076,923 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), through S.B.S. Capital Management AS at a price of $0.065 per Common Share for a total subscription price of $200,000 in the Offering. On October 24, 2025, it acquired an additional 160,000 Common Shares of the Issuer through buying in the open market at a price of $0.06 (the "Acquisition").

Immediately prior to the closing of the Offering and the Acquisition, the Acquiror owned and/or had control over an aggregate of 12,090,000 Common Shares, through SBS Holding AS and its subsidiaries S.B.S. Capital Management AS and StonkeyKongs & Comrades AS, representing approximately 12.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. These Common Shares were acquired through open market buying and participation in previous offerings of the Company.

Following completion of the Offering and the Acquisition, the Acquiror has beneficial ownership and control and direction over an aggregate of 15,326,923 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

The Acquiror acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its ownership of the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

National Instrument 62-103 also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters (the "Early Warning Report"). The Early Warning Report respecting the Acquisition and the Offering will be available for viewing through SEDAR+.

About The Acquiror

Based in Norway, the Holte Family Office invests in various sectors in Scandinavia and globally, with a long-term approach and a focus on natural resources.

