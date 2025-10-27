First Northwest Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company"), the holding company for First Fed Bank ("First Fed" or the "Bank"), today reported net income of $802,000 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2025 and a net loss of $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.09 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.42 for the second quarter of 2025 and basic and diluted loss per share of $0.23 for the third quarter of 2024.

Management Outlook:

"With over a century of history behind First Fed, I'm committed to honoring that legacy by continuing to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and remaining a trusted partner in the communities we serve," said Curt Queyrouze, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Northwest and First Fed. "Guided by our Board and driven by a talented team, we are building a modern, forward-thinking financial institution. Our third quarter results demonstrate meaningful progress in positioning First Fed to meet the evolving needs of our customers. As we embrace a culture of customer obsession, we recognize that their success is our success. I'm excited to build on the strong foundation we've established and work to ensure First Northwest continues to be a catalyst for financial growth and wellness throughout our communities."

The Board of Directors of First Northwest elected not to declare a dividend for this quarter as part of a prudent approach to capital management. The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and will continue to evaluate future dividend decisions in light of the Company's long-term strategic objectives.

Key Points for the Third Quarter

Positive Trends:

• Net interest margin increased to 2.91% for the current quarter compared to 2.83% in the second quarter of 2025, as a result of a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. • Cost of total deposits dropped to 2.20% for the current quarter from 2.31% in the preceding quarter as higher-rate certificates of deposit ("CDs") matured and noninterest-bearing demand balances increased. • First Fed risk-based capital ratios improved to 13.7% for the current quarter compared to 13.1% in the second quarter of 2025, and 13.4% for the third quarter of 2024. • Advances decreased $84.5 million, or 27.3%, to $225.0 million at September 30, 2025 from $309.5 million at June 30, 2025, contributing to the improved net interest margin. • Recorded a $620,000 recapture of provision for credit losses on loans in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a recapture of $296,000 for the preceding quarter and a provision for credit losses on loans of $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Other significant events:

• During the third quarter of 2025, the Company experienced higher compensation expenses as a result of executive management changes. • The Bank continues to vigorously defend itself in the legal proceedings disclosed in our last Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, resulting in continued higher legal expenses.

Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios: As of or For the Quarter Ended As of or For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, September

30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September

30, 2024 2025 2024 Performance ratios:(1) Return on average assets 0.15 % 0.68 % -1.69 % -0.51 % -0.36 % -0.28 % -0.23 % Adjusted PPNR return on average assets(2) 0.06 0.39 0.27 0.26 0.17 0.24 0.16 Return on average equity 2.10 10.00 -23.42 -6.92 -4.91 -4.03 -3.14 Net interest margin(3) 2.91 2.83 2.76 2.73 2.70 2.83 2.74 Efficiency ratio(4) 104.9 78.0 113.5 92.2 100.3 99.2 85.5 Equity to total assets 7.32 6.82 6.75 6.89 7.13 7.32 7.13 Book value per common share $ 16.33 $ 15.85 $ 15.52 $ 16.45 $ 17.17 $ 16.33 $ 17.17 Tangible performance ratios:(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 7.26 % 6.76 % 6.68 % 6.83 % 7.06 % 7.26 % 7.06 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 2.12 10.10 -23.65 -6.99 -4.96 -4.07 -3.17 Tangible book value per common share(2) $ 16.18 $ 15.70 $ 15.36 $ 16.29 $ 17.00 $ 16.18 $ 17.00 Capital ratios (First Fed):(5) Tier 1 leverage 9.3 % 9.1 % 9.0 % 9.4 % 9.4 % 9.3 % 9.4 % Common equity Tier 1 12.7 12.0 12.1 12.4 12.2 12.7 12.2 Total risk-based 13.7 13.1 13.4 13.6 13.4 13.7 13.4

(1 ) Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate. (2 ) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release. (3 ) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4 ) Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income. (5 ) Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)

Adjusted PPNR for the third quarter of 2025 decreased $1.8 million to $340,000, compared to $2.1 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $607,000 from $947,000 in the third quarter one year ago.

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September

30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December

31, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 14,569 $ 14,193 $ 13,847 $ 14,137 $ 14,020 $ 42,609 $ 42,183 Total noninterest income (GAAP) 2,002 2,170 3,777 1,300 1,779 7,949 11,314 Total revenue (GAAP) 16,571 16,363 17,624 15,437 15,799 50,558 53,497 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 17,390 12,765 20,000 14,233 15,848 50,155 45,760 PPNR (Non-GAAP)(1) (819 ) 3,598 (2,376 ) 1,204 (49 ) 403 7,737 Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR (Non-GAAP): Executive transition costs included in compensation and professional fees (1,159 ) - - - - (1,159 ) - Employee retention credit ("ERC") included in compensation - 2,640 - - - 2,640 - ERC consulting expense included in professional fees - (528 ) - - - (528 ) - Costs associated with early termination of Bellevue Business Center lease included in other expense - (599 ) - - - (599 ) - Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit - - 1,059 1,536 - 1,059 - Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income - - 846 - - 846 - Legal reserve included in other expense - - (5,750 ) - - (5,750 ) - Equity investment repricing adjustment included in other income - - - (1,762 ) - - 651 One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force - - - - (996 ) - (996 ) Net gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - - - 7,919 Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment - - - - - - (359 ) Net gain on sale of investment securities - - - - - - (2,117 ) Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP)(1) $ 340 $ 2,085 $ 1,469 $ 1,430 $ 947 $ 3,894 $ 2,639

(1) See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.

• Total interest income decreased $221,000 to $26.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $27.1 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.3 million compared to $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreased average balances of interest-earning assets. Average real estate and commercial business loan balances decreased while average consumer loan balances increased over the preceding quarter. • Total interest expense decreased $597,000 to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $12.9 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $1.8 million compared to $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to a reduced volumes of brokered CDs and decreases in interest paid on customer CDs, brokered CDs and demand deposits. These decreases were partially offset by increases in the average balances and interest paid on money market and savings accounts. Advances also had reduced volumes and a decrease in the rate paid during the current quarter. • Net interest margin increased to 2.91% for the third quarter of 2025, from 2.83% for the preceding quarter and 2.70% for the third quarter of 2024, marking five consecutive quarters of improvement. • Noninterest income decreased $168,000 to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, from $2.2 million for the preceding quarter. A period-over-period decrease in the value of equity and fintech partnership investments was recorded for the current quarter. • Noninterest expense increased $4.6 million to $17.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $12.8 million for the preceding quarter. The preceding quarter of 2025 included a nonrecurring ERC reduction to compensation and benefits totaling $2.6 million. Current quarter increases include nonrecurring costs related to the executive management transition of $1.1 million recorded in compensation and benefits and $105,000 for executive search fees recorded in professional fees. The $1.6 million increase in legal fees over the preceding quarter recorded in professional fees is due to the ongoing legal matters previously disclosed.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") decreased $2.1 million to $16.2 million at September 30, 2025, from $18.4 million at June 30, 2025. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.00% at September 30, 2025, a decrease from 1.10% at June 30, 2025, and from 1.27% one year earlier. A $2.1 million decline in the overall pooled loan reserve, driven primarily by reduced loan balances combined with a decrease in the loss factor applied to one-to-four family loans, was partially offset by net loan charge-offs totaling $1.5 million, contributing to a recapture of provision expense of $620,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Nonperforming loans decreased $7.0 million to $13.4 million at September 30, 2025, from $20.4 million at June 30, 2025. Current quarter activity included a $4.9 million decrease due to the sale of a commercial construction loan and charged-off balances totaling $1.6 million. ACLL to nonperforming loans increased to 121% at September 30, 2025, from 90% at June 30, 2025, and from 72% at September 30, 2024. This ratio has increased as nonperforming loan balances have decreased due to principal payments, sales and charge-offs.

Classified loans decreased $7.1 million to $23.9 million at September 30, 2025, from $30.9 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of a $4.9 million commercial construction loan, payments received of $1.6 million and commercial loan net charge-offs totaling $1.9 million, partially offset by $1.8 million of consumer loan downgrades. Three collateral dependent loans totaling $16.1 million account for 68% of the classified loan balance at September 30, 2025. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in the largest of these four collateral-dependent relationships. The Bank is also closely monitoring a group of commercial business loans that have similar collateral, with 12 loans totaling $149,000 included in classified loans at September 30, 2025, and one additional loan totaling $210,000 included in the special mention risk grading category.

For the Quarter Ended ACLL ($ in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Balance at beginning of period $ 18,345 $ 20,569 $ 20,449 $ 21,970 $ 19,343 Charge-offs: Commercial real estate (656 ) (15 ) (5,571 ) - - Construction and land (483 ) - (374 ) (411 ) - Auto and other consumer (106 ) (273 ) (243 ) (364 ) (492 ) Commercial business (1,005 ) (2,823 ) (1,513 ) (4,596 ) (24 ) Total charge-offs (2,250 ) (3,111 ) (7,701 ) (5,371 ) (516 ) Recoveries: One-to-four family - - - - 42 Commercial real estate 6 20 6 2 - Construction and land - 5 - - - Auto and other consumer 47 74 43 52 24 Commercial business 675 1,084 2 36 - Total recoveries 728 1,183 51 90 66 Net loan charge-offs (1,522 ) (1,928 ) (7,650 ) (5,281 ) (450 ) (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (620 ) (296 ) 7,770 3,760 3,077 Balance at end of period $ 16,203 $ 18,345 $ 20,569 $ 20,449 $ 21,970 Average total loans $ 1,650,340 $ 1,658,723 $ 1,662,164 $ 1,708,232 $ 1,718,402 Annualized net charge-offs to average outstanding loans 0.37 % 0.47 % 1.87 % 1.23 % 0.10 %

Asset Quality ($ in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: One-to-four family $ 2,345 $ 2,274 $ 1,404 $ 1,477 $ 1,631 Commercial real estate 3,439 4,095 4 5,598 5,634 Construction and land 6,037 13,063 15,280 19,544 19,382 Home equity 9 10 54 55 116 Auto and other consumer 1,072 410 710 700 894 Commercial business 470 514 2,903 3,141 2,719 Total nonaccrual loans 13,372 20,366 20,355 30,515 30,376 Other real estate owned 1,377 1,297 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 14,749 $ 21,663 $ 20,355 $ 30,515 $ 30,376 Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans (1) 0.82 % 1.22 % 1.23 % 1.80 % 1.75 % Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets (2) 0.70 0.99 0.94 1.37 1.35 ACLL as a % of total loans 1.00 1.10 1.24 1.21 1.27 ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans 121.17 90.08 101.05 67.01 72.33 Total past due loans to total loans 0.88 1.17 1.36 1.98 1.92

(1 ) Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due. (2 ) Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.

Financial Condition and Capital

Investment securities decreased $20.9 million, or 6.9%, to $282.6 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $303.5 million three months earlier, and decreased $28.3 million compared to $310.9 million at September 30, 2024. Maturities totaling $16.3 million and regular principal payments totaling $9.3 million were partially offset by a $4.8 million reduction of net unrealized losses during the third quarter of 2025. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.9 years at September 30, 2025, 7.6 years at the preceding quarter end and 7.4 years at the end of the third quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.8 years at September 30, 2025, compared to 4.9 years at the preceding quarter end and 3.9 years at the end of the third quarter of 2024.

Investment Securities ($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Three Month

% Change One Year % Change Available for Sale at Fair Value Municipal bonds $ 79,621 $ 77,324 $ 81,363 3.0 % -2.1 % U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency) 12,169 12,298 13,296 -1.0 -8.5 Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate) 9,881 13,105 16,391 -24.6 -39.7 Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt) 43,339 55,760 54,058 -22.3 -19.8 U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA) 6,977 7,504 9,317 -7.0 -25.1 Mortgage-backed securities: U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency) 94,203 96,014 78,549 -1.9 19.9 Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency) 36,418 41,510 57,886 -12.3 -37.1 Total securities available for sale $ 282,608 $ 303,515 $ 310,860 -6.9 -9.1

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, decreased $39.4 million, or 2.4%, to $1.61 billion at September 30, 2025, from $1.65 billion at June 30, 2025, and decreased $106.6 million, or 6.2%, from $1.71 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $2.4 million. Loan payoffs of $73.7 million, regular payments of $32.5 million and charge-offs totaling $2.2 million outpaced new loan funding totaling $40.9 million and draws on existing loans totaling $25.3 million.

Loans ($ in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 September 30,

2024 Three Month

% Change One Year %

Change Real Estate: One-to-four family $ 382,486 $ 387,459 $ 395,792 -1.3 % -3.4 % Multi-family 296,321 329,696 353,813 -10.1 -16.2 Commercial real estate 396,519 391,362 376,008 1.3 5.5 Construction and land 67,793 72,538 95,709 -6.5 -29.2 Total real estate loans 1,143,119 1,181,055 1,221,322 -3.2 -6.4 Consumer: Home equity 86,629 84,927 76,960 2.0 12.6 Auto and other consumer 280,224 280,877 281,198 -0.2 -0.3 Total consumer loans 366,853 365,804 358,158 0.3 2.4 Commercial business 113,160 117,843 155,327 -4.0 -27.1 Total loans receivable 1,623,132 1,664,702 1,734,807 -2.5 -6.4 Less: Derivative basis adjustment (896 ) (860 ) (1,579 ) -4.2 43.3 Allowance for credit losses on loans 16,203 18,345 21,970 -11.7 -26.2 Total loans receivable, net $ 1,607,825 $ 1,647,217 $ 1,714,416 -2.4 -6.2

Other decreases to total assets during the quarter included a $4.1 million reduction in the balance of FHLB stock required to be held. Other assets decreased during the current quarter primarily due to the return of $9.1 million for a BOLI policy surrendered in the first quarter of 2025.

Total deposits decreased $1.3 million to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.65 billion at June 30, 2025, and decreased $58.3 million compared to $1.71 billion one year prior. During the third quarter of 2025, total customer deposit balances increased $1.3 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $2.6 million. The customer deposit mix continues to shift towards increased average balances of money market, savings and noninterest-bearing demand accounts while interest-bearing demand deposit and CD account average balances decreased. The deposit mix compared to September 30, 2024, reflects a shift in average balances to money market and customer CD accounts while the average balance of brokered CDs decreased. The rates paid on all interest-bearing accounts decreased compared to the same quarter one year ago.

Deposits ($ in thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 September 30,

2024 Three Month

% Change One Year %

Change Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 255,366 $ 240,051 $ 252,999 6.4 % 0.9 % Interest-bearing demand deposits 146,373 144,409 167,202 1.4 -12.5 Money market accounts 475,614 484,787 433,307 -1.9 9.8 Savings accounts 232,831 227,968 212,763 2.1 9.4 Certificates of deposit, customer 438,780 450,494 441,665 -2.6 -0.7 Certificates of deposit, brokered 104,363 106,927 203,705 -2.4 -48.8 Total deposits $ 1,653,327 $ 1,654,636 $ 1,711,641 -0.1 -3.4

Total shareholders' equity increased to $154.5 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $149.7 million three months earlier, due to an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $3.7 million and net income of $802,000. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended September 30, 2025. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at September 30, 2025. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2025, were 12.7% and 13.7%, respectively.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 17 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed's business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. First Northwest has also strategically invested in partnerships focused on developing modern financial solutions and a boutique investment banking/accelerator firm. These investments underscore the Company's commitment to innovation and growth in the financial services sector. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, unemployment levels, interest rates and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; legal proceedings, regulatory investigations and their resolutions; and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company's operations and stock price performance.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 15,688 $ 18,487 $ 18,911 $ 16,811 $ 17,953 Interest-earning deposits in banks 63,482 69,376 51,412 55,637 64,769 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost at each period end of $310,545, $336,206, $348,249, $376,265 and $341,011) 282,608 303,515 315,433 340,344 310,860 Loans held for sale 2,154 1,557 2,940 472 378 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans at each period end of $16,203, $18,345, $20,569, $20,449, and $21,970) 1,607,825 1,647,217 1,637,573 1,675,186 1,714,416 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 10,856 14,906 13,106 14,435 14,435 Accrued interest receivable 8,160 8,305 8,319 8,159 8,939 Premises and equipment, net 8,788 8,999 9,870 10,129 10,436 Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value 3,093 3,220 3,301 3,281 3,584 Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net 41,889 41,380 31,786 41,150 41,429 Equity and partnership investments 15,048 14,811 15,026 13,229 14,912 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,080 1,081 1,082 1,082 1,083 Deferred tax asset, net 14,168 14,266 14,304 13,738 10,802 Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net 15,494 15,772 16,687 17,001 17,315 Prepaid expenses and other assets 21,040 32,471 31,680 21,352 24,175 Total assets $ 2,111,373 $ 2,195,363 $ 2,171,430 $ 2,232,006 $ 2,255,486 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 1,653,327 $ 1,654,636 $ 1,666,068 $ 1,688,026 $ 1,711,641 Borrowings 259,625 344,108 307,091 336,014 334,994 Accrued interest payable 1,145 1,514 2,163 3,295 2,153 Lease liability, net 16,071 16,257 17,266 17,535 17,799 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,321 27,790 29,767 31,770 25,625 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,356 1,325 2,583 1,484 2,485 Total liabilities 1,956,845 2,045,630 2,024,938 2,078,124 2,094,697 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,462,150; 9,444,963; 9,440,618; 9,353,348; and 9,365,979 94 94 94 93 94 Additional paid-in capital 93,646 93,595 93,450 93,357 93,218 Retained earnings 91,317 90,506 87,506 97,198 100,660 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (24,429 ) (28,198 ) (28,129 ) (30,172 ) (26,424 ) Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares (6,100 ) (6,264 ) (6,429 ) (6,594 ) (6,759 ) Total shareholders' equity 154,528 149,733 146,492 153,882 160,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,111,373 $ 2,195,363 $ 2,171,430 $ 2,232,006 $ 2,255,486

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December

31, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 22,814 $ 22,814 $ 22,231 $ 23,716 $ 23,536 $ 67,859 $ 70,036 Interest on investment securities 3,244 3,466 3,803 3,658 3,786 10,513 11,367 Interest on deposits in banks 570 520 482 550 582 1,572 1,798 FHLB dividends 282 331 307 273 302 920 942 Total interest income 26,910 27,131 26,823 28,197 28,206 80,864 84,143 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 9,083 9,552 9,737 11,175 10,960 28,372 31,252 Borrowings 3,258 3,386 3,239 2,885 3,226 9,883 10,708 Total interest expense 12,341 12,938 12,976 14,060 14,186 38,255 41,960 Net interest income 14,569 14,193 13,847 14,137 14,020 42,609 42,183 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (Recapture of) provision for credit losses on loans (620 ) (296 ) 7,770 3,760 3,077 6,854 12,956 (Recapture of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (53 ) (64 ) 15 (105 ) 57 (102 ) (113 ) (Recapture of) provision for credit losses (673 ) (360 ) 7,785 3,655 3,134 6,752 12,843 Net interest income after (recapture of) provision for credit losses 15,242 14,553 6,062 10,482 10,886 35,857 29,340 NONINTEREST INCOME Loan and deposit service fees 1,114 1,095 1,106 1,054 1,059 3,315 3,237 Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market 85 92 195 (115 ) 10 372 303 Net (loss) gain on sale of loans (39 ) 44 11 52 58 16 260 Increase in BOLI cash surrender value 539 485 372 328 315 1,396 851 Income from BOLI death benefit, net - - 1,059 1,536 - 1,059 - Other income (loss) 303 454 1,034 (1,555 ) 337 1,791 861 Total noninterest income 2,002 2,170 3,777 1,300 1,779 7,949 11,314 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation and benefits 8,353 4,698 7,715 7,367 8,582 20,766 25,298 Data processing 1,941 1,926 2,011 2,065 2,085 5,878 6,037 Occupancy and equipment 1,505 1,507 1,592 1,559 1,553 4,604 4,592 Supplies, postage, and telephone 344 346 298 296 360 988 970 Regulatory assessments and state taxes 558 501 479 460 548 1,538 1,518 Advertising 282 299 265 362 409 846 1,095 Professional fees 2,668 1,449 777 813 698 4,894 2,292 FDIC insurance premium 411 463 434 491 533 1,308 1,392 Other expense 1,328 1,576 6,429 820 1,080 9,333 2,566 Total noninterest expense 17,390 12,765 20,000 14,233 15,848 50,155 45,760 (Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (146 ) 3,958 (10,161 ) (2,451 ) (3,183 ) (6,349 ) (5,106 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (948 ) 297 (1,125 ) 359 (1,203 ) (1,776 ) (1,303 ) Net income (loss) $ 802 $ 3,661 $ (9,036 ) $ (2,810 ) $ (1,980 ) $ (4,573 ) $ (3,803 ) Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.42 $ (1.03 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.43 )

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)



Selected Loan Detail September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 Construction and land loans breakout 1-4 Family construction $ 29,961 $ 39,040 $ 42,371 $ 39,319 $ 43,125 Multifamily construction 15,660 14,728 9,223 15,407 29,109 Nonresidential construction 16,484 12,832 7,229 16,857 17,500 Land and development 5,688 5,938 6,054 6,527 5,975 Total construction and land loans $ 67,793 $ 72,538 $ 64,877 $ 78,110 $ 95,709 Auto and other consumer loans breakout Triad Manufactured Home loans $ 133,425 $ 135,537 $ 134,740 $ 128,231 $ 129,600 Woodside auto loans 131,800 127,828 118,972 117,968 126,129 First Help auto loans 9,561 11,221 13,012 14,283 15,971 Other auto loans 767 1,016 1,313 1,647 2,064 Other consumer loans 4,671 5,275 5,841 6,747 7,434 Total auto and other consumer loans $ 280,224 $ 280,877 $ 273,878 $ 268,876 $ 281,198 Commercial business loans breakout Northpointe Bank MPP $ - $ - $ - $ 36,230 $ 38,155 Secured lines of credit 43,081 41,043 39,986 35,701 37,686 Unsecured lines of credit 2,580 2,551 2,030 1,717 1,571 SBA loans 6,347 6,618 6,889 7,044 7,219 Other commercial business loans 61,152 67,631 70,878 70,801 70,696 Total commercial business loans $ 113,160 $ 117,843 $ 119,783 $ 151,493 $ 155,327

Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments September 30,

2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 One-to-four family construction $ 31,627 $ 40,509 $ 38,221 $ 44,468 $ 51,607 All other construction and land 36,161 36,129 30,947 34,290 45,166 One-to-four family first mortgage 415,670 420,847 428,081 466,046 469,053 One-to-four family junior liens 20,568 20,116 15,155 15,090 14,701 One-to-four family revolving open-end 58,486 57,502 51,832 51,481 48,459 Commercial real estate, owner occupied: Health care 28,794 29,091 29,386 29,129 29,407 Office 18,499 19,116 19,363 17,756 17,901 Warehouse 7,684 7,432 9,272 14,948 11,645 Other 73,562 74,364 74,915 78,170 64,535 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied: Office 40,917 42,198 41,885 49,417 49,770 Retail 50,839 51,708 50,737 49,591 49,717 Hospitality 63,953 64,308 62,226 61,919 62,282 Other 106,991 93,505 93,549 81,640 82,573 Multi-family residential 297,379 330,784 339,217 333,419 354,118 Commercial business loans 68,062 73,403 75,628 77,381 86,904 Commercial agriculture and fishing loans 23,346 22,443 22,914 21,833 15,369 State and political subdivision obligations 369 369 369 369 404 Consumer automobile loans 142,064 139,992 133,209 133,789 144,036 Consumer loans secured by other assets 136,073 138,378 137,619 131,429 132,749 Consumer loans unsecured 2,088 2,508 3,051 3,658 4,411 Total loans $ 1,623,132 $ 1,664,702 $ 1,657,576 $ 1,695,823 $ 1,734,807 Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans $ 158,118 $ 166,589 $ 175,100 $ 163,827 $ 166,446

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Interest Average Interest Balance Earned/ Yield/ Balance Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Paid Rate Outstanding Paid Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, net (1) (2) $ 1,632,684 $ 22,814 5.54 % $ 1,699,302 $ 23,536 5.51 % Total investment securities 293,723 3,244 4.38 307,623 3,786 4.90 FHLB dividends 12,810 282 8.73 12,697 302 9.46 Interest-earning deposits in banks 50,150 570 4.51 42,348 582 5.47 Total interest-earning assets (3) 1,989,367 26,910 5.37 2,061,970 28,206 5.44 Noninterest-earning assets 146,042 147,363 Total average assets $ 2,135,409 $ 2,209,333 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 141,469 $ 52 0.15 $ 166,846 $ 187 0.45 Money market accounts 464,265 2,832 2.42 431,346 2,875 2.65 Savings accounts 231,431 914 1.57 224,159 923 1.64 Certificates of deposit, customer 443,312 4,175 3.74 415,450 4,340 4.16 Certificates of deposit, brokered 103,959 1,110 4.24 215,016 2,635 4.88 Total interest-bearing deposits (4) 1,384,436 9,083 2.60 1,452,817 10,960 3.00 Advances 265,554 2,913 4.35 255,348 2,832 4.41 Subordinated debt 34,617 345 3.95 39,484 394 3.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,684,607 12,341 2.91 1,747,649 14,186 3.23 Noninterest-bearing deposits (4) 251,448 252,911 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 47,978 48,294 Total average liabilities 1,984,033 2,048,854 Average equity 151,376 160,479 Total average liabilities and equity $ 2,135,409 $ 2,209,333 Net interest income $ 14,569 $ 14,020 Net interest rate spread 2.46 2.21 Net earning assets $ 304,760 $ 314,321 Net interest margin (5) 2.91 2.70 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.1 % 118.0 %

(1) The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.

(2) Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred (costs) fees of ($410,000) and $22,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(3) Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.

(4) Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.20% and 2.56% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

(5) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company's results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December

31, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 802 $ 3,661 $ (9,036 ) $ (2,810 ) $ (1,980 ) $ (4,573 ) $ (3,803 ) Plus: (recapture of) provision for credit losses (GAAP) (673 ) (360 ) 7,785 3,655 3,134 6,752 12,843 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (GAAP) (948 ) 297 (1,125 ) 359 (1,203 ) (1,776 ) (1,303 ) PPNR (Non-GAAP) (1) (819 ) 3,598 (2,376 ) 1,204 (49 ) 403 7,737 Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR (Non-GAAP): Executive transition costs included in compensation and professional fees (1,159 ) - - - - (1,159 ) - Employee retention credit ("ERC") included in compensation - 2,640 - - - 2,640 - ERC consulting expense included in professional fees - (528 ) - - - (528 ) - Costs associated with early termination of Bellevue Business Center lease included in other expense - (599 ) - - - (599 ) - Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit - - 1,059 1,536 - 1,059 - Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income - - 846 - - 846 - Legal reserve included in other expense - - (5,750 ) - - (5,750 ) - Equity investment repricing adjustment included in other income - - - (1,762 ) - - 651 One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force - - - - (996 ) - (996 ) Net gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - - - 7,919 Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment - - - - - - (359 ) Net gain on sale of investment securities - - - - - - (2,117 ) Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP) (1) $ 340 $ 2,085 $ 1,469 $ 1,430 $ 947 $ 3,894 $ 2,639 Average total assets (GAAP) $ 2,135,409 $ 2,164,579 $ 2,174,748 $ 2,205,502 $ 2,209,333 $ 2,158,091 $ 2,198,337 GAAP Ratio: Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.15 % 0.68 % -1.69 % -0.51 % -0.36 % -0.28 % -0.23 % Non-GAAP Ratios: PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1) -0.15 % 0.67 % -0.44 % 0.22 % -0.01 % 0.02 % 0.47 % Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP) (1) 0.06 % 0.39 % 0.27 % 0.26 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.16 %

(1) PPNR removes the provisions for credit loss and income tax from net income. This removes potentially volatile estimates, providing a comparative amount limited to income and expense recorded during the period. Adjusted PPNR further removes large nonrecurring transactions recorded during the period. We believe these metrics provide comparative amounts for a better review of recurring net revenue.

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity: For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September

30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December

31, 2024 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2025 September

30, 2024 Total shareholders' equity $ 154,528 $ 149,733 $ 146,492 $ 153,882 $ 160,789 $ 154,528 $ 160,789 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,080 1,081 1,082 1,082 1,083 1,080 1,083 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 317 372 415 423 489 317 489 Total tangible common equity $ 153,131 $ 148,280 $ 144,995 $ 152,377 $ 159,217 $ 153,131 $ 159,217 Total assets $ 2,111,373 $ 2,195,363 $ 2,171,430 $ 2,232,006 $ 2,255,486 $ 2,111,373 $ 2,255,486 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,080 1,081 1,082 1,082 1,083 1,080 1,083 Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 317 372 415 423 489 317 489 Total tangible assets $ 2,109,976 $ 2,193,910 $ 2,169,933 $ 2,230,501 $ 2,253,914 $ 2,109,976 $ 2,253,914 Average shareholders' equity $ 151,376 $ 146,857 $ 156,470 $ 161,560 $ 160,479 $ 151,538 $ 161,803 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 1,081 1,081 1,082 1,083 1,084 1,081 1,085 Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights 371 415 423 489 517 403 496 Total average tangible common equity $ 149,924 $ 145,361 $ 154,965 $ 159,988 $ 158,878 $ 150,054 $ 160,222 Net income (loss) $ 802 $ 3,661 $ (9,036 ) $ (2,810 ) $ (1,980 ) $ (4,573 ) $ (3,803 ) Common shares outstanding 9,462,150 9,444,963 9,440,618 9,353,348 9,365,979 9,462,150 9,365,979 GAAP Ratios: Equity to total assets 7.32 % 6.82 % 6.75 % 6.89 % 7.13 % 7.32 % 7.13 % Return on average equity 2.10 % 10.00 % -23.42 % -6.92 % -4.91 % -4.03 % -3.14 % Book value per common share $ 16.33 $ 15.85 $ 15.52 $ 16.45 $ 17.17 $ 16.33 $ 17.17 Non-GAAP Ratios: Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.26 % 6.76 % 6.68 % 6.83 % 7.06 % 7.26 % 7.06 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 2.12 % 10.10 % -23.65 % -6.99 % -4.96 % -4.07 % -3.17 % Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 16.18 $ 15.70 $ 15.36 $ 16.29 $ 17.00 $ 16.18 $ 17.00

(1 ) We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.

