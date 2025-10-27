PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings of $0.86 Per Share; Net Interest Margin and Tangible Net Book Value Expansion Continues

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2025 of $0.86 per diluted common share on net income of $3.5 million, compared to $0.89 per diluted common share on net income of $3.6 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, and $0.69 per diluted common share on net income of $2.9 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.

PSB's third quarter of 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as asset yields rose and funding costs declined; (2) slightly lower non-interest income from lower mortgage banking income and debit card interchange incentives; and (3) higher non-interest expenses due to higher health insurance costs.

"Our third quarter results reflect a return of our net interest margin to historical levels, while our operations remain efficient. Additionally, we have gained traction in our expansion into the Milwaukee region as this area has provided good lending opportunities," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. "Over the past year, we have increased our tangible capital by $9.0 million after payment of dividends and stock repurchases. With earnings totaling $7.1 million over the past two quarters and expectations of earnings to continue near this level, we should be able to expand capital in 2026 which will push us closer to minimal capitalization thresholds to enter various stock indices in years to come. Additionally, we are hopeful our strong EPS levels support stock price earnings multiples consistent to our peers."

September 30, 2025, Highlights:

Net interest income increased $617,000 to $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, due in part to higher yields on loans, lower deposit and borrowing costs and one additional day during the quarter.





Noninterest income decreased $171,000 to $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.1 million the prior quarter due to slightly lower mortgage banking income and lower SBA gains. The second quarter was also elevated due to receipt of debit incentive revenues.





Noninterest expenses increased $613,000 to $8.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting higher salary and benefit expenses primarily related to health insurance benefit plan claims.





Net loans increased $5.8 million, or 1% in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, to $1.12 billion compared to June 30, 2025. Allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans.





Non-performing assets increased $1.3 million to $17.0 million, or 1.13% of total assets at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.04% the previous quarter. The increase relates to a $1.3 million loan secured by a non-owner occupied commercial retail building that matures in the fourth quarter with debt service insufficient to renew. Specific reserves of $418,000 at September 30, 2025 are maintained for estimated loss.





Total deposits increased $11.6 million to $1.19 billion at September 30, 2025 from $1.18 billion at June 30, 2025. Core deposits increased $7.3 million while brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 increased $4.3 million.





Return on average tangible common equity was 12.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 13.11% the prior quarter and 10.96% in the year ago quarter.





Tangible book value per common share was up 10.00% over the past year to $29.05 at September 30, 2025, compared to $26.41 at September 30, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.66 per share during the past year.





Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $9.9 million during the third quarter to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $20.0 million to $37.4 million at September 30, 2025 from $57.5 million at June 30, 2025, as liquid funds were redeployed into new loans and investment securities. Investment securities available for sale increased $6.4 million to $190.7 million at September 30, 2025, from $184.3 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $8.7 million to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $2.8 million to $569.4 million at September 30, 2025, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $1.9 million to $137.2 million over the same time period. Commercial construction and development loans increased $3.4 million to $81.3 million at September 30, 2025, while residential real estate loans increased $5.9 million from the prior quarter to $342.9 million. Agricultural loans decreased $0.8 million to $12.4 million at September 30, 2025 compared to three months earlier and municipal loans declined $4.4 million over the same time period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.3% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 29.7% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 13.6% and consumer loans at 0.4%. Our lending pipeline remains strong heading into the fourth quarter.

The allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans at September 30, 2025 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $1.3 million to $17.0 million, or 1.13% of total assets at September 30, 2025, up from 1.04% at June 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets reflects the addition of a non-owner occupied commercial building loan that matures in the fourth quarter of 2025. The tenant lease terms do not provide sufficient income to support the debt service and there is a collateral shortfall. If satisfactory refinance terms are not reached, a liquidation process will begin. Specific reserves have already been established on this loan. Approximately 78% of all non-performing assets consisted of six lending relationships. New ownership and capitalization with collection of all past due payments is expected in the December 2025 quarter from the largest non-performing borrower with $4.2 million of principal.

Total deposits increased $11.6 million over the prior quarter to $1.19 billion. Overall, core deposits increased $7.3 million during the quarter while brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 increased $4.3 million.

At September 30, 2025, non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to 23.4% of total deposits from 23.6% the prior quarter, while money market deposits increased to 23.2% at September 30, 2025 from 23.0% one quarter earlier. The additional deposit inflow and existing liquidity helped to reduce high costing FHLB advances during the quarter by $25.0 million to $141.0 million at September 30, 2025.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets increased to 8.34% at September 30, 2025, compared to 7.95% at June 30, 2025, and 7.85% at September 30, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.64 during the quarter to $29.05, at September 30, 2025 compared to $26.41 one year earlier, an increase of 10.0% after dividends of $0.66 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter's tangible book value per common share of $27.77, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value of available for sale investment securities. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $14.2 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $11.3 million (on a net margin of 3.16%) for the third quarter of 2025, from $10.7 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2025, and increased from $9.9 million (on a net margin of 2.90%) for the third quarter of 2024. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to an increase in loan and investments yields during the quarter and a decrease in the cost of funds. Earning asset yields increased to 5.43% during the third quarter of 2025 from 5.40% the prior period and cost of funds decreased five basis points to 3.01% compared to 3.06% during the second quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, interest-earning asset yields were up 14 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 12 basis points.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on loan originations, loan renewals and security repricing. Loan yields increased during the third quarter of 2025 to 5.93% from 5.91% during the second quarter of 2025. Taxable security yields were 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields declined to 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 3.35% one quarter earlier.

The decrease in funding costs was due to lower deposit costs, and costs related to FHLB advances and junior subordinated debentures. Deposits costs declined 1 basis point to 2.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 2.08% the prior quarter. Similarly, FHLB advance costs declined 1 basis point to 4.39% for the third quarter from 4.40% the prior quarter. The cost of junior subordinated debentures declined 19 basis points to 7.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 7.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total noninterest income decreased $171,000 during the third quarter of 2025 to $1.9 million. A decrease in SBA gains and mortgage banking income during the quarter accounted for the majority of the change while the second quarter reflected the receipt of debit card interchange incentive revenue.

Noninterest expenses increased $613,000 to $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased $655,000 from $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense increased $618,000 as health insurance claims increased $284,000 during the quarter and a change in the timing of incentive payments resulted in elevated salary and FICA expenses during the third quarter. Occupancy and facilities costs decreased $7,000, data processing and other office operation expenses decreased $67,000, foreclosed real estate was sold for a $1,000 loss for the third quarter compared to a gain of $58,000 the previous quarter and advertising and promotion expenses declined $51,000.

Income taxes decreased $32,000 during the third quarter to $720,000, from $752,000 one quarter earlier on slightly lower pre-tax income levels. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was 16.7% compared to 16.6% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 14,221 $ 23,022 $ 19,628 $ 21,414 $ 23,554 Interest-bearing deposits 3,630 2,890 702 3,724 5,126 Federal funds sold 19,641 31,624 2,351 15,360 58,434 Cash and cash equivalents 37,492 57,536 22,681 40,498 87,114 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 190,709 184,320 182,594 189,086 174,911 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $76,104, $75,016, $77,375, $79,654 and $82,389 respectively) 82,195 83,123 85,373 86,748 86,847 Equity securities 2,885 2,885 2,847 2,782 1,752 Loans held for sale 145 349 734 217 - Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,686, $12,553, $12,392, $12,342 and $12,598 respectively) 1,115,137 1,109,296 1,096,422 1,078,204 1,057,974 Accrued interest receivable 5,023 5,006 5,184 5,042 4,837 Foreclosed assets - - 300 - - Premises and equipment, net 13,355 13,397 13,522 13,805 14,065 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,685 1,684 1,717 1,742 1,727 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,641 9,297 8,825 8,825 8,825 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 25,242 25,067 24,897 24,732 24,565 Core deposit intangible 309 330 353 195 212 Goodwill 3,495 3,495 3,495 2,541 2,541 Other assets 10,420 10,832 10,828 11,539 10,598 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,496,733 $ 1,506,617 $ 1,459,772 $ 1,465,956 $ 1,475,968 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 278,615 $ 277,239 $ 245,672 $ 259,515 $ 265,078 Interest-bearing deposits 910,571 900,303 884,364 887,834 874,035 Total deposits 1,189,186 1,177,542 1,130,036 1,147,349 1,139,113 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 140,950 165,950 170,250 162,250 181,250 Other borrowings 6,062 6,250 6,343 6,872 6,128 Senior subordinated notes 4,786 4,784 4,783 4,781 4,779 Junior subordinated debentures 13,100 13,075 13,049 13,023 12,998 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 622 622 672 672 477 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,651 15,118 13,554 14,723 12,850 Total liabilities 1,368,357 1,383,341 1,338,687 1,349,670 1,357,595 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,040,538, 4,041,573, 4,084,708, 4,092,977 and 4,105,594 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,707 8,659 8,608 8,610 8,567 Retained earnings 148,029 144,548 142,277 139,838 138,142 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (14,166 ) (15,764 ) (16,692 ) (19,314 ) (15,814 ) Treasury stock, at cost - 1,450,260, 1,449,225, 1,406,090, 1,397,821 and 1,385,204 shares, respectively (23,224 ) (23,197 ) (22,138 ) (21,878 ) (21,552 ) Total stockholders' equity 128,376 123,276 121,085 116,286 118,373 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,496,733 $ 1,506,617 $ 1,459,772 $ 1,465,956 $ 1,475,968

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, Sep. 30,

Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, September except per share data - unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 16,745 $ 16,510 $ 15,782 $ 15,646 $ 15,634 $ 49,037 $ 46,176 Securities: Taxable 1,645 1,566 1,641 1,545 1,345 4,852 3,837 Tax-exempt 500 506 517 522 522 1,523 1,569 Other interest and dividends 717 332 345 948 699 1,394 1,307 Total interest and dividend income 19,607 18,914 18,285 18,661 18,200 56,806 52,889 Interest expense: Deposits 6,207 5,934 5,884 6,027 5,905 18,025 17,825 FHLB advances 1,707 1,899 1,792 1,890 2,038 5,398 5,348 Other borrowings 45 48 47 57 57 140 175 Senior subordinated notes 59 58 59 59 59 176 176 Junior subordinated debentures 247 250 248 252 252 745 758 Total interest expense 8,265 8,189 8,030 8,285 8,311 24,484 24,282 Net interest income 11,342 10,725 10,255 10,376 9,889 32,322 28,607 Provision for credit losses 138 110 117 - - 365 195 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,204 10,615 10,138 10,376 9,889 31,957 28,412 Noninterest income: Service fees 363 366 358 362 367 1,087 1,053 Mortgage banking income 363 411 250 414 433 1,024 1,174 Investment and insurance sales commissions 345 335 326 226 230 1,006 573 Net loss on sale of securities - - (1 ) (511 ) - (1 ) (495 ) Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 176 170 163 166 165 509 481 Other noninterest income 678 814 770 620 648 2,262 2,007 Total noninterest income 1,925 2,096 1,866 1,277 1,843 5,887 4,793 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,446 4,828 5,302 4,691 4,771 15,576 15,061 Occupancy and facilities 712 719 786 691 757 2,217 2,211 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 1 (58 ) - - 1 (57 ) 1 Data processing and other office operations 1,122 1,189 1,201 1,111 1,104 3,512 3,173 Advertising and promotion 138 189 129 141 164 456 464 Core deposit intangible amortization 22 23 23 17 17 68 61 Other noninterest expenses 1,365 1,303 1,528 1,351 1,337 4,196 3,900 Total noninterest expense 8,806 8,193 8,969 8,002 8,151 25,968 24,871 Income before provision for income taxes 4,323 4,518 3,035 3,651 3,581 11,876 8,334 Provision for income taxes 720 752 473 524 593 1,945 1,172 Net income $ 3,603 $ 3,766 $ 2,562 $ 3,127 $ 2,988 $ 9,931 $ 7,162 Preferred stock dividends declared $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 122 $ 366 $ 366 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,481 $ 3,644 $ 2,440 $ 3,005 $ 2,866 $ 9,565 $ 6,796 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.90 $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 2.35 $ 1.64 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 $ 2.35 $ 1.64

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Interest income $ 19,607 $ 18,914 $ 18,285 $ 18,661 $ 18,200 Interest expense $ 8,265 $ 8,189 $ 8,030 $ 8,285 $ 8,311 Net interest income $ 11,342 $ 10,725 $ 10,255 $ 10,376 $ 9,889 Provision for credit losses $ 138 $ 110 $ 117 $ - $ - Other noninterest income $ 1,925 $ 2,096 $ 1,866 $ 1,277 $ 1,843 Other noninterest expense $ 8,806 $ 8,193 $ 8,969 $ 8,002 $ 8,151 Net income available to common shareholders $ 3,481 $ 3,644 $ 2,440 $ 3,005 $ 2,866 Basic earnings per common share (3) $ 0.86 $ 0.90 $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 Diluted earnings per common share (3) $ 0.86 $ 0.89 $ 0.60 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 Dividends declared per common share (3) $ - $ 0.34 $ - $ 0.32 $ - Tangible net book value per common share (4) $ 29.05 $ 27.77 $ 26.94 $ 25.98 $ 26.41 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 22.58 % n/a 23.27 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,041,393 4,070,721 4,088,824 4,094,360 4,132,218 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $ 1,111,055 $ 1,111,004 $ 1,091,533 $ 1,064,619 $ 1,066,795 Assets $ 1,510,272 $ 1,480,851 $ 1,462,862 $ 1,479,812 $ 1,445,613 Deposits $ 1,191,002 $ 1,142,279 $ 1,140,397 $ 1,151,450 $ 1,110,854 Stockholders' equity $ 125,342 $ 123,077 $ 118,576 $ 118,396 $ 114,458 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 0.95 % 1.02 % 0.71 % 0.84 % 0.82 % Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 11.69 % 12.61 % 8.88 % 10.75 % 10.63 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 12.14 % 13.11 % 9.21 % 11.07 % 10.96 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 0.95 % 0.97 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.13 % 1.04 % 0.89 % 0.71 % 0.71 % Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.18 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 13.17 % 12.64 % 10.71 % 8.85 % 8.71 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.16 % 3.09 % 3.03 % 2.96 % 2.90 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.42 % 2.34 % 2.33 % 2.23 % 2.16 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.58 % 0.53 % 0.56 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 8.94 % 9.98 % 9.26 % 6.40 % 9.20 % Efficiency ratio (2) 65.47 % 63.00 % 72.88 % 67.59 % 68.43 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.31 % 2.22 % 2.49 % 2.15 % 2.24 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.20 % 9.31 % 9.22 % 9.08 % 9.06 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.34 % 7.95 % 8.05 % 7.76 % 7.85 % Stock price information: High $ 26.00 $ 25.70 $ 26.50 $ 27.90 $ 25.00 Low $ 23.30 $ 23.65 $ 25.60 $ 25.00 $ 20.30 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 25.50 $ 23.89 $ 25.70 $ 26.50 $ 25.00 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Net income $ 3,603 $ 3,766 $ 2,562 $ 3,127 $ 2,988 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 1,550 972 2,551 (3,955 ) 4,738 Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income - - 1 404 - Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19 (26 ) (35 ) - (76 ) - Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 90 91 89 90 90 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (2 ) (87 ) (6 ) 65 (101 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings (15 ) (13 ) (13 ) (27 ) (38 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,597 928 2,622 (3,499 ) 4,689 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 5,200 $ 4,694 $ 5,184 $ (372 ) $ 7,677

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 16,560 $ 15,333 $ 12,404 $ 10,109 $ 10,116 Nonaccrual restructured loans 10 13 17 18 25 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 415 295 280 286 292 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 16,985 15,641 12,701 10,413 10,433 Other real estate owned - - 300 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 16,985 $ 15,641 $ 13,001 $ 10,413 $ 10,433 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 0.95 % 0.97 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.13 % 1.04 % 0.89 % 0.71 % 0.71 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 74.69 % 80.26 % 97.57 % 118.52 % 120.75 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental Properties Nonaccrual 4,227 0 Real estate - Recreational Facility Nonaccrual 3,821 140 Real estate - Equipment Dealership Nonaccrual 2,295 558 Real estate - Wood Products Nonaccrual 1,698 262 Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Building Nonaccrual 1,269 418 Total listed nonperforming assets $ 13,310 $ 1,378 Total bank wide nonperforming assets $ 16,985 $ 1,778 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 78 % 78 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Loan Composition by Collateral Type Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 137,199 $ 135,313 $ 124,074 $ 116,864 $ 115,234 Agriculture 12,443 13,219 11,632 11,568 11,203 Municipal 8,361 12,805 12,878 15,733 12,596 Total Commercial 158,003 161,337 148,584 144,165 139,033 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 569,382 566,526 562,901 551,641 541,577 Construction and development 81,278 77,905 87,080 79,377 60,952 Total Commercial Real Estate 650,660 644,431 649,981 631,018 602,529 Residential real estate: Residential 263,791 266,203 268,490 271,643 269,954 Construction and development 37,475 31,439 26,884 28,959 34,655 HELOC 41,661 39,425 38,364 36,887 36,734 Total Residential Real Estate 342,927 337,067 333,738 337,489 341,343 Consumer installment 4,801 4,886 4,683 5,060 4,770 Subtotals - Gross loans 1,156,391 1,147,721 1,136,986 1,117,732 1,087,675 Loans in process of disbursement (29,170 ) (26,496 ) (28,752 ) (27,791 ) (17,836 ) Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,127,221 1,121,225 1,108,234 1,089,941 1,069,839 Net deferred loan costs 602 624 580 605 733 Allowance for credit losses (12,686 ) (12,553 ) (12,392 ) (12,342 ) (12,598 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,115,137 $ 1,109,296 $ 1,096,422 $ 1,078,204 $ 1,057,974

PSB Holdings, Inc. Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Total

Exposure % of

Portfolio (1) Multi Family $ 141,896 13.5 % $ 145,523 14.0 % $ 143,674 13.9 % $ 140,087 14.0 % $ 140,307 14.7 % Industrial and Warehousing 100,712 9.6 105,256 10.2 109,366 10.6 103,794 10.4 96,995 10.2 Retail 27,889 2.7 29,407 2.8 29,285 2.8 23,438 2.3 25,263 2.7 Hotels 25,677 2.4 25,299 2.4 25,719 2.5 25,892 2.6 26,057 2.7 Office 7,176 0.7 7,131 0.7 7,254 0.7 6,234 0.6 6,378 0.7 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Insured and Collateralized Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 227,448 19.1 % $ 225,921 19.2 % $ 206,562 18.3 % $ 204,167 17.8 % $ 210,534 18.5 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 307,505 25.8 % 304,779 25.9 % 314,957 27.9 % 315,900 27.6 % 305,631 26.8 % Money market deposits 158,455 13.3 % 148,556 12.6 % 144,496 12.7 % 141,024 12.3 % 138,376 12.2 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,446 13.7 % 165,368 14.0 % 158,066 14.0 % 155,099 13.5 % 155,988 13.7 % Total core deposits 856,854 71.9 % 844,624 71.7 % 824,081 72.9 % 816,190 71.2 % 810,529 71.2 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 29,000 2.5 % 28,000 2.4 % 26,750 2.3 % 25,500 2.2 % 23,500 2.1 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 67,493 5.7 % 65,917 5.6 % 79,090 7.0 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,164 4.9 % Totals $ 954,095 80.2 % $ 939,289 79.8 % $ 931,162 82.3 % $ 899,095 78.4 % $ 891,434 78.3 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Uninsured Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 51,167 4.3 % $ 51,318 4.4 % $ 39,110 3.5 % $ 55,348 4.8 % $ 54,544 4.8 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,644 1.6 % 17,983 1.5 % 17,262 1.5 % 20,934 1.8 % 18,317 1.6 % Money market deposits 117,184 9.9 % 122,603 10.4 % 123,773 11.0 % 153,334 13.4 % 157,489 13.8 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Total core deposits 186,995 15.8 % 191,904 16.3 % 180,145 16.0 % 229,616 20.0 % 230,350 20.2 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 48,096 4.0 % 46,349 3.9 % 18,729 1.7 % 18,638 1.6 % 17,329 1.5 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % - 0.0 % Totals $ 235,091 19.8 % $ 238,253 20.2 % $ 198,874 17.7 % $ 248,254 21.6 % $ 247,679 21.7 % PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition Total Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 $ % $ % $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 278,615 23.4 % $ 277,239 23.6 % $ 245,672 21.8 % $ 259,515 22.6 % $ 265,078 23.3 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 326,149 27.4 % 322,762 27.4 % 332,219 29.4 % 336,834 29.4 % 323,948 28.4 % Money market deposits 275,639 23.2 % 271,159 23.0 % 268,269 23.7 % 294,358 25.7 % 295,865 26.0 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,446 13.7 % 165,368 14.0 % 158,066 14.0 % 155,099 13.5 % 155,988 13.7 % Total core deposits 1,043,849 87.7 % 1,036,528 88.0 % 1,004,226 88.9 % 1,045,806 91.2 % 1,040,879 91.4 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 77,096 6.5 % 74,349 6.3 % 45,479 4.0 % 44,138 3.8 % 40,829 3.6 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 % 748 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % 1,241 0.1 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 67,493 5.7 % 65,917 5.6 % 79,090 7.0 % 56,164 4.9 % 56,164 4.9 % Totals $ 1,189,186 100.0 % $ 1,177,542 100.0 % $ 1,130,036 100.0 % $ 1,147,349 100.0 % $ 1,139,113 100.0 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, 2025 Quarter ended June 30, 2025 Quarter ended September 30, 2024 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 1,123,665 $ 16,796 5.93 % $ 1,123,460 $ 16,558 5.91 % $ 1,079,393 $ 15,674 5.78 % Taxable securities 193,277 1,645 3.38 % 193,926 1,566 3.24 % 177,520 1,345 3.01 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 75,419 633 3.33 % 76,774 641 3.35 % 79,472 661 3.31 % FHLB stock 9,182 201 8.68 % 9,189 166 7.25 % 8,825 176 7.93 % Other 45,649 516 4.48 % 14,571 166 4.57 % 36,680 523 5.67 % Total (2) 1,447,192 19,791 5.43 % 1,417,920 19,097 5.40 % 1,381,890 18,379 5.29 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 16,122 15,498 17,162 Premises and equipment, net 13,377 13,527 14,216 Cash surrender value ins 25,130 24,960 24,458 Other assets 21,061 21,402 20,485 Allowance for credit losses (12,610 ) (12,456 ) (12,598 ) Total $ 1,510,272 $ 1,480,851 $ 1,445,613 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 320,732 $ 1,428 1.77 % $ 315,978 $ 1,450 1.84 % $ 323,841 $ 1,515 1.86 % Money market deposits 281,189 1,746 2.46 % 262,015 1,572 2.41 % 277,884 1,876 2.69 % Time deposits 310,441 3,033 3.88 % 294,750 2,912 3.96 % 247,296 2,514 4.04 % FHLB borrowings 154,211 1,707 4.39 % 173,080 1,899 4.40 % 182,414 2,038 4.44 % Other borrowings 6,280 45 2.84 % 8,843 48 2.18 % 6,702 57 3.38 % Senior sub. notes 4,785 59 4.89 % 4,784 58 4.86 % 4,779 59 4.91 % Junior sub. debentures 13,088 247 7.49 % 13,062 250 7.68 % 12,985 252 7.72 % Total 1,090,726 8,265 3.01 % 1,072,512 8,189 3.06 % 1,055,901 8,311 3.13 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 278,640 269,536 261,833 Other liabilities 15,564 15,726 13,421 Stockholders' equity 125,342 123,077 114,458 Total $ 1,510,272 $ 1,480,851 $ 1,445,613 Net interest income $ 11,526 $ 10,908 $ 10,068 Rate spread 2.42 % 2.34 % 2.16 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.16 % 3.09 % 2.90 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.