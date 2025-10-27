Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.10.2025 13:36 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings of $0.86 Per Share; Net Interest Margin and Tangible Net Book Value Expansion Continues

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2025 of $0.86 per diluted common share on net income of $3.5 million, compared to $0.89 per diluted common share on net income of $3.6 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, and $0.69 per diluted common share on net income of $2.9 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2024.

PSB's third quarter of 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the second quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as asset yields rose and funding costs declined; (2) slightly lower non-interest income from lower mortgage banking income and debit card interchange incentives; and (3) higher non-interest expenses due to higher health insurance costs.

"Our third quarter results reflect a return of our net interest margin to historical levels, while our operations remain efficient. Additionally, we have gained traction in our expansion into the Milwaukee region as this area has provided good lending opportunities," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. "Over the past year, we have increased our tangible capital by $9.0 million after payment of dividends and stock repurchases. With earnings totaling $7.1 million over the past two quarters and expectations of earnings to continue near this level, we should be able to expand capital in 2026 which will push us closer to minimal capitalization thresholds to enter various stock indices in years to come. Additionally, we are hopeful our strong EPS levels support stock price earnings multiples consistent to our peers."

September 30, 2025, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased $617,000 to $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, from $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, due in part to higher yields on loans, lower deposit and borrowing costs and one additional day during the quarter.

  • Noninterest income decreased $171,000 to $1.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2.1 million the prior quarter due to slightly lower mortgage banking income and lower SBA gains. The second quarter was also elevated due to receipt of debit incentive revenues.

  • Noninterest expenses increased $613,000 to $8.8 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $8.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, reflecting higher salary and benefit expenses primarily related to health insurance benefit plan claims.

  • Net loans increased $5.8 million, or 1% in the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, to $1.12 billion compared to June 30, 2025. Allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans.

  • Non-performing assets increased $1.3 million to $17.0 million, or 1.13% of total assets at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.04% the previous quarter. The increase relates to a $1.3 million loan secured by a non-owner occupied commercial retail building that matures in the fourth quarter with debt service insufficient to renew. Specific reserves of $418,000 at September 30, 2025 are maintained for estimated loss.

  • Total deposits increased $11.6 million to $1.19 billion at September 30, 2025 from $1.18 billion at June 30, 2025. Core deposits increased $7.3 million while brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 increased $4.3 million.

  • Return on average tangible common equity was 12.14% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 13.11% the prior quarter and 10.96% in the year ago quarter.

  • Tangible book value per common share was up 10.00% over the past year to $29.05 at September 30, 2025, compared to $26.41 at September 30, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.66 per share during the past year.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $9.9 million during the third quarter to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $20.0 million to $37.4 million at September 30, 2025 from $57.5 million at June 30, 2025, as liquid funds were redeployed into new loans and investment securities. Investment securities available for sale increased $6.4 million to $190.7 million at September 30, 2025, from $184.3 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $8.7 million to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $2.8 million to $569.4 million at September 30, 2025, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $1.9 million to $137.2 million over the same time period. Commercial construction and development loans increased $3.4 million to $81.3 million at September 30, 2025, while residential real estate loans increased $5.9 million from the prior quarter to $342.9 million. Agricultural loans decreased $0.8 million to $12.4 million at September 30, 2025 compared to three months earlier and municipal loans declined $4.4 million over the same time period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.3% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 29.7% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 13.6% and consumer loans at 0.4%. Our lending pipeline remains strong heading into the fourth quarter.

The allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans at September 30, 2025 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $1.3 million to $17.0 million, or 1.13% of total assets at September 30, 2025, up from 1.04% at June 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets reflects the addition of a non-owner occupied commercial building loan that matures in the fourth quarter of 2025. The tenant lease terms do not provide sufficient income to support the debt service and there is a collateral shortfall. If satisfactory refinance terms are not reached, a liquidation process will begin. Specific reserves have already been established on this loan. Approximately 78% of all non-performing assets consisted of six lending relationships. New ownership and capitalization with collection of all past due payments is expected in the December 2025 quarter from the largest non-performing borrower with $4.2 million of principal.

Total deposits increased $11.6 million over the prior quarter to $1.19 billion. Overall, core deposits increased $7.3 million during the quarter while brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 increased $4.3 million.

At September 30, 2025, non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to 23.4% of total deposits from 23.6% the prior quarter, while money market deposits increased to 23.2% at September 30, 2025 from 23.0% one quarter earlier. The additional deposit inflow and existing liquidity helped to reduce high costing FHLB advances during the quarter by $25.0 million to $141.0 million at September 30, 2025.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets increased to 8.34% at September 30, 2025, compared to 7.95% at June 30, 2025, and 7.85% at September 30, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.64 during the quarter to $29.05, at September 30, 2025 compared to $26.41 one year earlier, an increase of 10.0% after dividends of $0.66 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter's tangible book value per common share of $27.77, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value of available for sale investment securities. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $14.2 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $15.8 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $11.3 million (on a net margin of 3.16%) for the third quarter of 2025, from $10.7 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2025, and increased from $9.9 million (on a net margin of 2.90%) for the third quarter of 2024. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to an increase in loan and investments yields during the quarter and a decrease in the cost of funds. Earning asset yields increased to 5.43% during the third quarter of 2025 from 5.40% the prior period and cost of funds decreased five basis points to 3.01% compared to 3.06% during the second quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, interest-earning asset yields were up 14 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 12 basis points.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on loan originations, loan renewals and security repricing. Loan yields increased during the third quarter of 2025 to 5.93% from 5.91% during the second quarter of 2025. Taxable security yields were 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields declined to 3.33% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 3.35% one quarter earlier.

The decrease in funding costs was due to lower deposit costs, and costs related to FHLB advances and junior subordinated debentures. Deposits costs declined 1 basis point to 2.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 2.08% the prior quarter. Similarly, FHLB advance costs declined 1 basis point to 4.39% for the third quarter from 4.40% the prior quarter. The cost of junior subordinated debentures declined 19 basis points to 7.49% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from 7.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total noninterest income decreased $171,000 during the third quarter of 2025 to $1.9 million. A decrease in SBA gains and mortgage banking income during the quarter accounted for the majority of the change while the second quarter reflected the receipt of debit card interchange incentive revenue.

Noninterest expenses increased $613,000 to $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, and increased $655,000 from $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense increased $618,000 as health insurance claims increased $284,000 during the quarter and a change in the timing of incentive payments resulted in elevated salary and FICA expenses during the third quarter. Occupancy and facilities costs decreased $7,000, data processing and other office operation expenses decreased $67,000, foreclosed real estate was sold for a $1,000 loss for the third quarter compared to a gain of $58,000 the previous quarter and advertising and promotion expenses declined $51,000.

Income taxes decreased $32,000 during the third quarter to $720,000, from $752,000 one quarter earlier on slightly lower pre-tax income levels. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was 16.7% compared to 16.6% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, June 30, March 31, 2025, and September 30, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements
Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks$14,221 $23,022 $19,628 $21,414 $23,554
Interest-bearing deposits 3,630 2,890 702 3,724 5,126
Federal funds sold 19,641 31,624 2,351 15,360 58,434
Cash and cash equivalents 37,492 57,536 22,681 40,498 87,114
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 190,709 184,320 182,594 189,086 174,911
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $76,104, $75,016, $77,375, $79,654 and
$82,389 respectively) 82,195 83,123 85,373 86,748 86,847
Equity securities 2,885 2,885 2,847 2,782 1,752
Loans held for sale 145 349 734 217 -
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,686, $12,553, $12,392,
$12,342 and $12,598 respectively) 1,115,137 1,109,296 1,096,422 1,078,204 1,057,974
Accrued interest receivable 5,023 5,006 5,184 5,042 4,837
Foreclosed assets - - 300 - -
Premises and equipment, net 13,355 13,397 13,522 13,805 14,065
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,685 1,684 1,717 1,742 1,727
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,641 9,297 8,825 8,825 8,825
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 25,242 25,067 24,897 24,732 24,565
Core deposit intangible 309 330 353 195 212
Goodwill 3,495 3,495 3,495 2,541 2,541
Other assets 10,420 10,832 10,828 11,539 10,598
TOTAL ASSETS$1,496,733 $1,506,617 $1,459,772 $1,465,956 $1,475,968
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits$278,615 $277,239 $245,672 $259,515 $265,078
Interest-bearing deposits 910,571 900,303 884,364 887,834 874,035
Total deposits 1,189,186 1,177,542 1,130,036 1,147,349 1,139,113
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 140,950 165,950 170,250 162,250 181,250
Other borrowings 6,062 6,250 6,343 6,872 6,128
Senior subordinated notes 4,786 4,784 4,783 4,781 4,779
Junior subordinated debentures 13,100 13,075 13,049 13,023 12,998
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 622 622 672 672 477
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,651 15,118 13,554 14,723 12,850
Total liabilities 1,368,357 1,383,341 1,338,687 1,349,670 1,357,595
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - no par value:
Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares
Outstanding - 4,040,538, 4,041,573, 4,084,708, 4,092,977 and
4,105,594 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830
Additional paid-in capital 8,707 8,659 8,608 8,610 8,567
Retained earnings 148,029 144,548 142,277 139,838 138,142
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (14,166) (15,764) (16,692) (19,314) (15,814)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,450,260, 1,449,225, 1,406,090, 1,397,821 and
1,385,204 shares, respectively (23,224) (23,197) (22,138) (21,878) (21,552)
Total stockholders' equity 128,376 123,276 121,085 116,286 118,373
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,496,733 $1,506,617 $1,459,772 $1,465,956 $1,475,968
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(dollars in thousands,Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30, September
except per share data - unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2025 2024
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees$16,745 $16,510 $15,782 $15,646 $15,634 $49,037 $46,176
Securities:
Taxable 1,645 1,566 1,641 1,545 1,345 4,852 3,837
Tax-exempt 500 506 517 522 522 1,523 1,569
Other interest and dividends 717 332 345 948 699 1,394 1,307
Total interest and dividend income 19,607 18,914 18,285 18,661 18,200 56,806 52,889
Interest expense:
Deposits 6,207 5,934 5,884 6,027 5,905 18,025 17,825
FHLB advances 1,707 1,899 1,792 1,890 2,038 5,398 5,348
Other borrowings 45 48 47 57 57 140 175
Senior subordinated notes 59 58 59 59 59 176 176
Junior subordinated debentures 247 250 248 252 252 745 758
Total interest expense 8,265 8,189 8,030 8,285 8,311 24,484 24,282
Net interest income 11,342 10,725 10,255 10,376 9,889 32,322 28,607
Provision for credit losses 138 110 117 - - 365 195
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,204 10,615 10,138 10,376 9,889 31,957 28,412
Noninterest income:
Service fees 363 366 358 362 367 1,087 1,053
Mortgage banking income 363 411 250 414 433 1,024 1,174
Investment and insurance sales commissions 345 335 326 226 230 1,006 573
Net loss on sale of securities - - (1) (511) - (1) (495)
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 176 170 163 166 165 509 481
Other noninterest income 678 814 770 620 648 2,262 2,007
Total noninterest income 1,925 2,096 1,866 1,277 1,843 5,887 4,793
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,446 4,828 5,302 4,691 4,771 15,576 15,061
Occupancy and facilities 712 719 786 691 757 2,217 2,211
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 1 (58) - - 1 (57) 1
Data processing and other office operations 1,122 1,189 1,201 1,111 1,104 3,512 3,173
Advertising and promotion 138 189 129 141 164 456 464
Core deposit intangible amortization 22 23 23 17 17 68 61
Other noninterest expenses 1,365 1,303 1,528 1,351 1,337 4,196 3,900
Total noninterest expense 8,806 8,193 8,969 8,002 8,151 25,968 24,871
Income before provision for income taxes 4,323 4,518 3,035 3,651 3,581 11,876 8,334
Provision for income taxes 720 752 473 524 593 1,945 1,172
Net income$3,603 $3,766 $2,562 $3,127 $2,988 $9,931 $7,162
Preferred stock dividends declared$122 $122 $122 $122 $122 $366 $366
Net income available to common shareholders$3,481 $3,644 $2,440 $3,005 $2,866 $9,565 $6,796
Basic earnings per common share$0.86 $0.90 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $2.35 $1.64
Diluted earnings per common share$0.86 $0.89 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $2.35 $1.64
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
Earnings and dividends: 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
Interest income$19,607 $18,914 $18,285 $18,661 $18,200
Interest expense$8,265 $8,189 $8,030 $8,285 $8,311
Net interest income$11,342 $10,725 $10,255 $10,376 $9,889
Provision for credit losses$138 $110 $117 $- $-
Other noninterest income$1,925 $2,096 $1,866 $1,277 $1,843
Other noninterest expense$8,806 $8,193 $8,969 $8,002 $8,151
Net income available to common shareholders$3,481 $3,644 $2,440 $3,005 $2,866
Basic earnings per common share (3)$0.86 $0.90 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69
Diluted earnings per common share (3)$0.86 $0.89 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69
Dividends declared per common share (3)$- $0.34 $- $0.32 $-
Tangible net book value per common share (4)$29.05 $27.77 $26.94 $25.98 $26.41
Semi-annual dividend payout ration/a 22.58%n/a 23.27%n/a
Average common shares outstanding 4,041,393 4,070,721 4,088,824 4,094,360 4,132,218
Balance sheet - average balances:
Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss$1,111,055 $1,111,004 $1,091,533 $1,064,619 $1,066,795
Assets$1,510,272 $1,480,851 $1,462,862 $1,479,812 $1,445,613
Deposits$1,191,002 $1,142,279 $1,140,397 $1,151,450 $1,110,854
Stockholders' equity$125,342 $123,077 $118,576 $118,396 $114,458
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (1) 0.95% 1.02% 0.71% 0.84% 0.82%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 11.69% 12.61% 8.88% 10.75% 10.63%
Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity (1)(4) 12.14% 13.11% 9.21% 11.07% 10.96%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.51% 1.39% 1.15% 0.95% 0.97%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.13% 1.04% 0.89% 0.71% 0.71%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.12% 1.12% 1.12% 1.13% 1.18%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity
plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 13.17% 12.64% 10.71% 8.85% 8.71%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.16% 3.09% 3.03% 2.96% 2.90%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.42% 2.34% 2.33% 2.23% 2.16%
Service fee revenue as a percent of
average demand deposits (1) 0.52% 0.54% 0.58% 0.53% 0.56%
Noninterest income as a percent
of gross revenue 8.94% 9.98% 9.26% 6.40% 9.20%
Efficiency ratio (2) 65.47% 63.00% 72.88% 67.59% 68.43%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.31% 2.22% 2.49% 2.15% 2.24%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss) to
average assets 9.20% 9.31% 9.22% 9.08% 9.06%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.34% 7.95% 8.05% 7.76% 7.85%
Stock price information:
High$26.00 $25.70 $26.50 $27.90 $25.00
Low$23.30 $23.65 $25.60 $25.00 $20.30
Last trade value at quarter-end$25.50 $23.89 $25.70 $26.50 $25.00
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
Net income$3,603 $3,766 $2,562 $3,127 $2,988
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available
for sale 1,550 972 2,551 (3,955) 4,738
Reclassification adjustment for security
loss included in net income - - 1 404 -
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net
income on securities available for sale
deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin
Act 19 (26) (35) - (76) -
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net
income on securities available for sale
transferred to securities held to maturity 90 91 89 90 90
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (2) (87) (6) 65 (101)
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate
swap settlements included in earnings (15) (13) (13) (27) (38)
Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,597 928 2,622 (3,499) 4,689
Comprehensive income (loss)$5,200 $4,694 $5,184 $(372)$7,677
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets as of:
Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$16,560 $15,333 $12,404 $10,109 $10,116
Nonaccrual restructured loans 10 13 17 18 25
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 415 295 280 286 292
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - -
Total nonperforming loans 16,985 15,641 12,701 10,413 10,433
Other real estate owned - - 300 - -
Total nonperforming assets$16,985 $15,641 $13,001 $10,413 $10,433
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.51% 1.39% 1.15% 0.95% 0.97%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.13% 1.04% 0.89% 0.71% 0.71%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 74.69% 80.26% 97.57% 118.52% 120.75%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At September 30, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
GrossSpecific
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipalReserves
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental PropertiesNonaccrual 4,227 0
Real estate - Recreational FacilityNonaccrual 3,821 140
Real estate - Equipment DealershipNonaccrual 2,295 558
Real estate - Wood ProductsNonaccrual 1,698 262
Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Commercial BuildingNonaccrual 1,269 418
Total listed nonperforming assets $13,310 $1,378
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $16,985 $1,778
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 78% 78%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Loan Composition by Collateral Type
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Sep 30, 2025Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024
Commercial:
Commercial and industrial$137,199 $135,313 $124,074 $116,864 $115,234
Agriculture 12,443 13,219 11,632 11,568 11,203
Municipal 8,361 12,805 12,878 15,733 12,596
Total Commercial 158,003 161,337 148,584 144,165 139,033
Commercial Real Estate:
Commercial real estate 569,382 566,526 562,901 551,641 541,577
Construction and development 81,278 77,905 87,080 79,377 60,952
Total Commercial Real Estate 650,660 644,431 649,981 631,018 602,529
Residential real estate:
Residential 263,791 266,203 268,490 271,643 269,954
Construction and development 37,475 31,439 26,884 28,959 34,655
HELOC 41,661 39,425 38,364 36,887 36,734
Total Residential Real Estate 342,927 337,067 333,738 337,489 341,343
Consumer installment 4,801 4,886 4,683 5,060 4,770
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,156,391 1,147,721 1,136,986 1,117,732 1,087,675
Loans in process of disbursement (29,170) (26,496) (28,752) (27,791) (17,836)
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,127,221 1,121,225 1,108,234 1,089,941 1,069,839
Net deferred loan costs 602 624 580 605 733
Allowance for credit losses (12,686) (12,553) (12,392) (12,342) (12,598)
Total loans receivable$1,115,137 $1,109,296 $1,096,422 $1,078,204 $1,057,974
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)		 Total
Exposure		% of
Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$141,89613.5% $145,52314.0% $143,67413.9% $140,08714.0% $140,30714.7%
Industrial and Warehousing 100,7129.6 105,25610.2 109,36610.6 103,79410.4 96,99510.2
Retail 27,8892.7 29,4072.8 29,2852.8 23,4382.3 25,2632.7
Hotels 25,6772.4 25,2992.4 25,7192.5 25,8922.6 26,0572.7
Office 7,1760.7 7,1310.7 7,2540.7 6,2340.6 6,3780.7
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Insured and Collateralized DepositsSeptember 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
$%$%$%$%$%
Non-interest bearing demand$227,44819.1%$225,92119.2%$206,56218.3%$204,16717.8%$210,53418.5%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 307,50525.8% 304,77925.9% 314,95727.9% 315,90027.6% 305,63126.8%
Money market deposits 158,45513.3% 148,55612.6% 144,49612.7% 141,02412.3% 138,37612.2%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0% 158,06614.0% 155,09913.5% 155,98813.7%
Total core deposits 856,85471.9% 844,62471.7% 824,08172.9% 816,19071.2% 810,52971.2%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 29,0002.5% 28,0002.4% 26,7502.3% 25,5002.2% 23,5002.1%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6% 79,0907.0% 56,1644.9% 56,1644.9%
Totals$954,09580.2%$939,28979.8%$931,16282.3%$899,09578.4%$891,43478.3%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Uninsured DepositsSeptember 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
$%$%$%$%$%
Non-interest bearing demand$51,1674.3%$51,3184.4%$39,1103.5%$55,3484.8%$54,5444.8%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 18,6441.6% 17,9831.5% 17,2621.5% 20,9341.8% 18,3171.6%
Money market deposits 117,1849.9% 122,60310.4% 123,77311.0% 153,33413.4% 157,48913.8%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Total core deposits 186,99515.8% 191,90416.3% 180,14516.0% 229,61620.0% 230,35020.2%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 48,0964.0% 46,3493.9% 18,7291.7% 18,6381.6% 17,3291.5%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Totals$235,09119.8%$238,25320.2%$198,87417.7%$248,25421.6%$247,67921.7%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Total DepositsSeptember 30,June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,
(dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024
$%$%$%$%$%
Non-interest bearing demand$278,61523.4%$277,23923.6%$245,67221.8%$259,51522.6%$265,07823.3%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 326,14927.4% 322,76227.4% 332,21929.4% 336,83429.4% 323,94828.4%
Money market deposits 275,63923.2% 271,15923.0% 268,26923.7% 294,35825.7% 295,86526.0%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,44613.7% 165,36814.0% 158,06614.0% 155,09913.5% 155,98813.7%
Total core deposits 1,043,84987.7% 1,036,52888.0% 1,004,22688.9% 1,045,80691.2% 1,040,87991.4%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 77,0966.5% 74,3496.3% 45,4794.0% 44,1383.8% 40,8293.6%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 7480.1% 7480.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1% 1,2410.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 67,4935.7% 65,9175.6% 79,0907.0% 56,1644.9% 56,1644.9%
Totals$1,189,186100.0%$1,177,542100.0%$1,130,036100.0%$1,147,349100.0%$1,139,113100.0%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended September 30, 2025 Quarter ended June 30, 2025 Quarter ended September 30, 2024
Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)$1,123,665 $16,7965.93% $1,123,460 $16,5585.91% $1,079,393 $15,6745.78%
Taxable securities 193,277 1,6453.38% 193,926 1,5663.24% 177,520 1,3453.01%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 75,419 6333.33% 76,774 6413.35% 79,472 6613.31%
FHLB stock 9,182 2018.68% 9,189 1667.25% 8,825 1767.93%
Other 45,649 5164.48% 14,571 1664.57% 36,680 5235.67%
Total (2) 1,447,192 19,7915.43% 1,417,920 19,0975.40% 1,381,890 18,3795.29%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 16,122 15,498 17,162
Premises and equipment,
net 13,377 13,527 14,216
Cash surrender value ins 25,130 24,960 24,458
Other assets 21,061 21,402 20,485
Allowance for credit
losses (12,610) (12,456) (12,598)
Total$1,510,272 $1,480,851 $1,445,613
Liabilities & stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings and demand
deposits$320,732 $1,4281.77% $315,978 $1,4501.84% $323,841 $1,5151.86%
Money market deposits 281,189 1,7462.46% 262,015 1,5722.41% 277,884 1,8762.69%
Time deposits 310,441 3,0333.88% 294,750 2,9123.96% 247,296 2,5144.04%
FHLB borrowings 154,211 1,7074.39% 173,080 1,8994.40% 182,414 2,0384.44%
Other borrowings 6,280 452.84% 8,843 482.18% 6,702 573.38%
Senior sub. notes 4,785 594.89% 4,784 584.86% 4,779 594.91%
Junior sub. debentures 13,088 2477.49% 13,062 2507.68% 12,985 2527.72%
Total 1,090,726 8,2653.01% 1,072,512 8,1893.06% 1,055,901 8,3113.13%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 278,640 269,536 261,833
Other liabilities 15,564 15,726 13,421
Stockholders' equity 125,342 123,077 114,458
Total$1,510,272 $1,480,851 $1,445,613
Net interest income $11,526 $10,908 $10,068
Rate spread 2.42% 2.34% 2.16%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.16% 3.09% 2.90%
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024
Average Yield/ Average Yield/
BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)$1,117,079 $49,1835.89% $1,091,366 $46,3935.68%
Taxable securities 195,191 4,8523.32% 173,971 3,8372.95%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 77,144 1,9283.34% 79,822 1,9863.32%
FHLB stock 9,067 6088.97% 7,755 5239.01%
Other 23,193 7864.53% 18,804 7845.57%
Total (2) 1,421,674 57,3575.39% 1,371,718 53,5235.21%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 15,970 17,291
Premises and equipment,
net 13,543 13,778
Cash surrender value ins 24,963 24,301
Other assets 21,161 21,146
Allowance for credit
losses (12,477) (12,496)
Total$1,484,834 $1,435,738
Liabilities & stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings and demand
deposits$325,470 $4,4451.83% $335,317 $4,6541.85%
Money market deposits 274,520 5,0032.44% 274,405 5,6082.73%
Time deposits 291,490 8,5773.93% 256,287 7,5633.94%
FHLB borrowings 164,047 5,3984.40% 166,703 5,3484.29%
Other borrowings 7,148 1402.62% 7,373 1753.17%
Senior sub. notes 4,784 1764.92% 4,778 1764.92%
Junior sub. debentures 13,062 7457.63% 12,972 7587.81%
Total 1,080,521 24,4843.03% 1,057,835 24,2823.07%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 266,566 254,134
Other liabilities 15,358 12,720
Stockholders' equity 122,389 111,049
Total$1,484,834 $1,435,738
Net interest income $32,873 $29,241
Rate spread 2.36% 2.14%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.09% 2.85%
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

