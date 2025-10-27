TOKYO, Japan, Oct 27, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced its decision to invest in OMC Power Private Limited (OMC Power), which conducts distributed power supply and mini-grid business in India. The aim of the investment is to contribute to stable power supply utilizing batteries, which is expected to expand in line with the accelerating electrification of mobility products in India. In January 2026, OMC Power will launch a leasing business for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) device using the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: portable and swappable battery.India has the world's largest population and rapid economic growth, yet some of its regions demand access to a stable supply of electricity. For those areas requiring stable power supply, diesel generators are widely used as one of the emergency backup power sources, raising growing concerns over health risks from exhaust emissions. To address such societal challenges, jointly with OMC Power, Honda has been conducting demonstration testing of the UPS device using Honda Mobile Power Pack e: in the state of Uttar Pradesh in northern India since 2023. This initiative has confirmed that secondary use as in repurposing of batteries of electric motorcycles can contribute to stable energy supply as well as reduced environmental impact to the region. Based on the result of this testing, Honda has decided to invest in OMC Power to further facilitate the repurposing of batteries.For the leasing business, Honda Power Pack Energy India Pvt. Ltd. (HEID), a Honda subsidiary in India conducting a battery sharing service, will supply OMC Power with the Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. Then OMC Power will package Honda Mobile Power Pack e: with its UPS device and offer it for lease sales to households, small businesses and schools and other facilities.With this UPS device, the battery will be charged with grid electricity when available, then the charged battery will supply electricity when the grid power is unstable or down, enabling customers to use electricity more stably without interruption.Comments by Minoru Kato, Chief Officer for Motorcycle and Power Products Operations, Head of Motorcycle Business Unit, and Executive Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd."Honda believes that electrified mobility products can contribute not only as a means of transportation but also to the advancement of energy systems for our customers and their local communities. In India, where the shift toward electric motorcycles is progressing, Honda will strive to establish a resource-circulating value chain by facilitating the repurposing of end-of-life electric motorcycle batteries. Through this initiative, with a comprehensive approach from the perspective of both our products and business activities, Honda will contribute to addressing societal issues and making people's daily lives more enjoyable."Comments by Rohit Chandra, Co-Founder and CEO, OMC Power Private Limited"This partnership with Honda marks a pivotal moment in OMC's journey. Together, we are unlocking a new era of sustainable innovation by integrating innovative energy storage solutions into our distributed energy systems. This model reflects the vision of Make in India and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, driving local innovation, strengthening energy security, and enabling inclusive growth. By combining global expertise with India's entrepreneurial spirit, we are building scalable solutions that will shape the future of storage based clean energy solutions."Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.