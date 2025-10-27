SurgePays, Inc.: SurgePays Signs Strategic Agreement with Payment Technology Provider, QorPay, to Integrate ClearLine into Next-Generation Payments Solution and Accelerate New Growth Channel

BARTLETT, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a wireless and point-of-sale technology company, today announced a new strategic partnership with QorPay Inc., a next-generation payment technology provider, to integrate SurgePays' proprietary ClearLine marketing and customer engagement platform into QorPay's cloud-native payment processing solution.

This integration brings together two complementary technologies, point-of-sale payments and digital marketing automation, creating a first-of-its-kind capability that enables retailers to engage with customers from the moment of transaction and beyond. By embedding ClearLine's SaaS-based marketing tools directly into QorPay's payment ecosystem, the partnership is expected to create new recurring revenue streams for both companies while offering value-added functionality to merchants and resellers.

"This collaboration extends our reach into thousands of additional retail environments and underscores the scalability of ClearLine," said Derron Winfrey, President of Sales Operations at SurgePays. "We are executing on our strategy to layer software and digital engagement tools on top of our existing POS infrastructure to create sticky, recurring revenue while adding tangible value for our partners and their merchants. QorPay's forward-thinking approach to payments makes them the ideal partner for this rollout."

QorPay CEO, Christopher Berlandier, added, "As an API-first, full-stack payment processor, our focus is delivering Payments 3.5 to our partners, while integrating innovation at every touchpoint. SurgePays' ClearLine platform adds a compelling marketing layer that empowers independent sales organizations, software vendors, and merchants to enhance customer loyalty and engagement directly within the payment experience."

The strategic partnership between SurgePays and QorPay transforms routine merchant transactions into measurable revenue opportunities. By embedding ClearLine's marketing and engagement capabilities directly into the point-of-sale experience, the partnership enables merchants to activate loyalty programs, digital coupons, and customer engagement campaigns seamlessly within their existing QorPay systems without interrupting daily operations. This convergence of payments and marketing creates a high-margin, recurring software layer on top of standard transaction processing, expanding SurgePays' addressable market and deepening its presence across retail and fintech channels. For independent sales organizations (ISOs) and software vendors (ISVs), the joint solution introduces a differentiated, value-added offering that enhances their ability to drive adoption and recurring revenue across mid-market and enterprise clients.

Beta testing is currently underway, with a full commercial release planned for early 2026.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc., is a wireless, fintech, and point-of-sale company focused on delivering mobile connectivity and financial services to underserved communities. As both a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) and mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE), SurgePays operates its own wireless brand while also providing back-end infrastructure, including provisioning and billing, to other wireless providers. The Company's proprietary point-of-sale platform is used nationwide in thousands of retail locations, enabling SIM activations, top-ups, and digital financial services. SurgePays is built to scale and uniquely positioned to grow across both retail and wholesale wireless channels. Visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

SurgePays Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "attempting," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, such as regarding our nationwide rollout of Clearline, our ability to expand installations into other stores and the high margins on Clearline, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company will be able to obtain high-margin recurring revenues, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry and customer demand. These include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, transition ACP subscribers to Lifeline, maintain our MVNE partnerships, and achieve financial targets. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

