Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Automatisierung ist das neue Gold: Telescope Innovations erfindet Entdeckung von Medizin & Materialien neu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W50E | ISIN: KYG363361083 | Ticker-Symbol: FH0
Frankfurt
27.10.25 | 08:12
0,087 Euro
-1,70 % -0,002
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FORGAME HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORGAME HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0870,09114:46
ACCESS Newswire
27.10.2025 14:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redrock Biometrics and Forgame Holdings Limited Announce Amicable Resolution and Withdrawal of Allegations

Joint Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Forgame Holdings Limited and Redrock Biometrics today announced that they have reached an amicable resolution regarding previously reported allegations concerning intellectual property.

Forgame Holdings Limited and its affiliate FICL have formally withdrawn all allegations made against Hua Yang and Redrock Biometrics in the press release dated June 20, 2024. Following further communication, it was determined that the allegations arose from misinformation, and Forgame Holdings Limited expresses regret for any misunderstanding or distress that they may have caused.

Contact Information

Lenny Kontsevich
contact@redrockbiometrics.com

Qiang Liu
press@forgame.com

.

SOURCE: Redrock



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/redrock-biometrics-and-forgame-holdings-limited-announce-amicable-1078357

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.