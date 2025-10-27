Redrock Biometrics and Forgame Holdings Limited Announce Amicable Resolution and Withdrawal of Allegations

Joint Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Forgame Holdings Limited and Redrock Biometrics today announced that they have reached an amicable resolution regarding previously reported allegations concerning intellectual property.

Forgame Holdings Limited and its affiliate FICL have formally withdrawn all allegations made against Hua Yang and Redrock Biometrics in the press release dated June 20, 2024. Following further communication, it was determined that the allegations arose from misinformation, and Forgame Holdings Limited expresses regret for any misunderstanding or distress that they may have caused.

SOURCE: Redrock

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/redrock-biometrics-and-forgame-holdings-limited-announce-amicable-1078357