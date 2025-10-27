Roof Savers North America LLC: Roof Savers North America Launches SmartColor Science, a Patent-Pending Roof Color Technology, Allowing Homeowners to Change Roof Colors Without Using Paints

AUGUSTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Developed by Roof Savers® North America and formulated by its leading chemist Richard Winget, SmartColor Science will transform the roofing industry, allowing homeowners to change the color of their asphalt shingles while extending the life of their roof for an additional 17 years with just one single application. SmartColor synergistically functions with RocLoc and Microcraze VRTechnologies, providing the homeowner with the aesthetic beauty of a newly colored roof while simultaneously adding strength, durability, and flexibility to their preserved asphalt shingles.

SmartColor Science

SmartColor Science changed this 15 year old gray shingle roof to a new looking brown without doing a full roof replacement.

Unlike color changing roof products, SmartColor does NOT use paints. A quick Google search teaches us that paints can ruin asphalt shingles because the pigments and dyes in paints trap moisture, cause mold growth, crack during expansion and contraction, and make shingles brittle, leading to leaks and weather-related damage. Absent of paints, Winget's invention uses gravimetrically dosed advanced, inorganic colorants, formulated to complement and enhance the preservation properties in Renueit®.

"Paint was never meant to go on a roof," said Winget, inventor of SmartColor and Renueit®17. "We designed SmartColor to work with the physics of light, not against it. By using purely inorganic colorants, our color system won't fade, crack, or trap moisture, resulting in longer roof life, greater protection, and a more natural appearance. This innovation ensures long-lasting color stability without compromising the breathability or flexibility of asphalt shingles. Our patent pending SmartColor works on tiles as well."

The Science Behind SmartColor

SmartColor is a light-reactive system that enhances the natural color of asphalt shingles through the physics of light waves. Paints fade because its organic pigments contain double bonds, which the sun's UV rays easily break down. In contrast, SmartColor uses inorganic oxides that contain no weak double bonds. Result: a UV-shielded, fade-resistant, color-enhanced roof that looks like new and remains protected for years.

"SmartColor changes everything homeowners have been told about roof coatings," stated Allen Childs, a founding member of Roof Savers® North America." For decades, paint was the only option for color change, but it caused more harm than good. SmartColor is pure science, not paint. It enhances your roof's beauty while extending its life."

Roof Savers® Causes a Paradigm Shift in the Roofing Industry

Many roofing companies utilize ingredients like soy methyl ester which, based on their own data, only lasts five years. Renueit® radically changed the industry with its 17-year warranty, achieved with only ONE application. Deceptive claims of "up to 15 years" require three or more separate applications (every 5 years) and therefore, becomes more expensive and burdensome to homeowner's long term. Roof Savers differentiates itself in the roofing industry by focusing on product development. With the SmartColor, customers get a broad spectrum of color options (black, brown, reddish-brown and temperature reducing silver), without the detrimental effects of paints.

"What makes us different from most roof rejuvenation companies offering dealership opportunities is that we're a technology company - all of our preservation products are invented, developed, and manufactured entirely in-house," said Dan Delarosa, Chief Counsel and Scientific Advisor for Roof Savers® North America.

National Expansion Through Certified Dealer Network

Our Certified Dealer Network offers exclusive 50-mile radius territories, hands-on training, and advanced technology support. This dealer expansion model ensures consistent product quality, localized service, and nationwide availability of the company's breakthrough preservation technologies. www.myroofsavers.com

Contact Information

Allen Childs

Owner

info@renueit.com

(706) 945-5746





SOURCE: Roof Savers North America LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/roof-saversr-north-america-launches-smartcolor-sciencetm-a-patent-pending-roof-col-1091129