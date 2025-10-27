Goose Creek Candle Company: Goose Creek Announces Exclusive Candle Collaboration With Peanuts

Goose Creek brings Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and friends to life with nostalgic, seasonal scents.

LIBERTY, KY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Goose Creek is delighted to announce its newest collaboration with Peanuts, the beloved comic strip and animated franchise that has warmed hearts for decades with its timeless humor, charm, and unforgettable characters. This exclusive candle collection brings Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the entire gang to life in a lineup of fragrances that capture the spirit of friendship, seasonal traditions, and the cozy nostalgia of Peanuts.

Peanuts x Goose Creek



Each 3-Wick candle is thoughtfully crafted to reflect the whimsy and heart of Charles Schulz's classic world. From crisp autumn afternoons and pumpkin patch adventures to sparkling winter moments spent with friends, this collection invites fans to celebrate every season alongside their favorite Peanuts characters through the power of fragrance.

Jordan Meece, Chief Marketing Officer at Goose Creek, shares:

"The Peanuts characters represent so many cherished memories, childhood laughter, holiday traditions, and the joy of simple moments. We wanted to create a collection that allows fans to relive those experiences in a sensory way, with each fragrance offering a warm reminder of what makes Peanuts so special."

Apple Picking - Juicy Apple, Sparkling Pear & Crisp Green Leaves

Crisp Fall Days - Rustling Leaves, Spiced Apple Cider & Cozy Harvest Spice

Napping with Snoopy - Vanilla Cashmere, Warm Amber & Soft Cedarwood

Halloween Night - Midnight Fog, Whipped Vanilla, Soft Patchouli & Smoldering Amber

Happy Howl-o-ween - Spiced Pumpkin, Crushed Clove, Warm Cinnamon & Rustic Cedarwood

The Great Pumpkin - Sweet Pumpkin, Fresh Ginger, Warm Nutmeg & Spiced Cardamom

Skating with Friends - Cool Peppermint, Sweet Vanilla & Crystallized Sugar

Christmas with Friends - Fresh Fir Needles, Bright Orange Zest & Warm Clove

Decorating the Tree - Balsam Christmas Tree, Worn Cedar, Forest Juniper & Apple Wreath

Snoopy & the Gang - Sugared Lemonade, Juicy Orange & Daisy Blooms

Whether you're reliving the magic of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" or celebrating the joy of winter skating adventures, this collection captures the heartwarming essence of Peanuts with every fragrance.

As with all Goose Creek candles, fans can expect clean-burning performance, long-lasting fragrance, and a joyful sensory experience that transforms any space into a place of comfort and nostalgia.

The Peanuts x Goose Creek collection is available now, exclusively at www.goosecreekcandle.com. Stay connected with Goose Creek and Peanuts on social media for launch news, behind-the-scenes content, and Peanuts-inspired surprises! Goose Creek was founded by Chuck Meece in 1998 and has since grown into one of America's leading candle and fragrance brands. Today, the full product line is available online and in Walmart stores nationwide, where it stands among the most popular candle brands.

Known for long-lasting, ultra-fragrant, lead-free, and clean-burning candles, Goose Creek offers collections that typically range from $13.99 to $25.50. The brand is especially recognized for its 3-Wick candles, fragrance plug-ins, and wax melts, customer favorites that consistently deliver fragrances strong enough to fill an entire room. If you're looking for a candle brand that combines quality, value, and unforgettable fragrance, Goose Creek is a perfect choice.

