BluWave-ai and Electricity Maps Partner to Seamlessly Onboard EVs and Battery Storage as Assets for Global Electric Grids

Partnership Allows for Dramatic Scale-Out by Leveraging Standardized Global Grid Data from Electricity Maps for Real-Time Integration with the BluWave-ai Platform

OTTAWA, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / BluWave-ai and Electricity Maps announced today a strategic partnership to eliminate data fragmentation and drive global decarbonization efforts across electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage optimization.

The partnership enables the suite of artificial intelligence software products from BluWave-ai, including EV Everywhere and Energy Storage Autopilot , to scale deployment rapidly across new international markets by leveraging the standardized, high-resolution, and global grid data from Electricity Maps. BluWave-ai, as a pioneer in AI-driven energy optimization, has deep expertise backed by an intellectual property portfolio currently including 49 patent filings covering AI-based renewable energy and electric vehicle optimization.

From Fragmented Data to Optimized Action.

Across all electricity-intensive industries, companies face a major hurdle in acquiring and standardizing grid data which are inherently different at each utility. While integrating with a single grid is manageable, expanding solutions globally requires immense data preparation due to the vast array of incompatible formats and varying data maturities of grid operators worldwide. For global operators like BluWave-ai, which manage pools of distributed energy resources (DERs), storage and EV fleets across multiple regions, this complexity slowed down time to market and commissioning of AI products.

The need for a scalable, automated solution to manage this load intelligently is urgent with over 85 million EVs on the roads by the end of 2025. This will consume approximately 5.7 TWh of electricity per week, a demand comparable to approximately 143 large data centers over a week.

"By integrating the standardized API from Electricity Maps which provides access to real-time and historical grid signals across over 190 countries and zones, our AI models can adapt seamlessly without custom data preparation for each new market," said Thomas Triplet, VP of Technology at BluWave-ai, "Our patented AI predictors and optimizers intake features from diverse data streams in a manner best suited to trigger high performance AI and generate our patent pending BluScore to forecast grid health in real-time. To enable fast time to operations, our team at BluWave-ai has built an interface to ingest from Electricity Maps activate our AI modes both for inference and continuous training. By setting up this system we have taken operationalization spanning multiple utilities from what could be multiple days or weeks to sub 1 hour."

Real-Time Decarbonization and Optimization

The BluWave-ai software platform utilizes the data from Electricity Maps - including real-time grid signals for carbon intensity, power mix, and price information - to optimize customer operations, maximizing renewable energy utilization and lowering emissions globally.

Electricity Maps provides BluWave-ai with validated, standardized real-time data on grid carbon intensity and price signals, effectively acting as the crucial input layer. BluWave-ai's patented AI platform then executes complex, multi-variable optimization.

Specifically, the integration enhances BluWave-ai's product lines by allowing them to:

Dynamically calculating and scheduling energy assets (e.g., EVs, battery energy storage, and data centers) to maximize cost savings and minimize carbon intensity in real-time, a process that is unique to BluWave-ai's proprietary algorithms.

Creating a federated, virtual power plant capable of operating across diverse global markets without the costly, time-consuming effort of manual, one-off grid integrations.

"A big hurdle to deploying AI-driven optimization globally is data fragmentation. Grid data is messy, inconsistent, and often requires bespoke integration for every single geography to work consistently with AI models that require standardized input features," said Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder of BluWave-ai. "With a European EV fleet projected to exceed 12 million and spread across dozens of distinct national power systems, the challenge of standardizing grid integration to manage this massive new load is paramount. This partnership with Electricity Maps provides the standardized, high-resolution foundation our AI platform needs to operate seamlessly across countries and electricity systems, dramatically reducing time to operationalize and revenue from customers."

"Our mission is to empower everyone, from developers to global enterprise platforms, to build a truly sustainable future by providing transparent, actionable electricity data," said Olivier Corradi, CEO of Electricity Maps. "By integrating our standardized, real-time grid signals, BluWave-ai's Energy Storage Autopilot and EV Everywhere platforms can make the most optimal decisions, ensuring that every charge and discharge cycle maximizes clean energy use and minimizes carbon emissions worldwide."

About Electricity Maps

Electricity Maps provides the world's most comprehensive electricity data platform, covering 190+ countries and zones. Its API harmonizes access to historical, real-time, and forecasted global electricity mix, carbon intensity, and price data, enabling businesses and developers to make immediate decisions that reduce their carbon footprint and electricity costs. This standardized approach eliminates data fragmentation issues for global integrators like BluWave-ai. Electricity Maps' data is used in building monitoring and flexibility solutions by companies like Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft, Cisco, LogicMonitor, and NatWest.

For more information about Electricity Maps, visit https://electricitymaps.com .

About BluWave-ai

Founded in Canada in 2017 and backed by global investors, BluWave-ai is focused on driving the proliferation of renewable energy and electric transportation worldwide. Our solutions apply artificial intelligence (AI) cloud software to optimize the cost, carbon footprint, and reliability of renewable and non-renewable energy sources in real-time. BluWave-ai has raised over $16M to date, including a $9.5M Series A round. The company's intellectual property portfolio currently includes 49 patent filings covering AI-based renewable energy and electric vehicle optimization, and it works with electricity utilities, fleet operators, and grid-connected enterprises across three continents.

For more information about BluWave-ai, visit https://bluwave-ai.com .

