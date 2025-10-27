EverC to Host Safer Ecommerce Day on November 5

The Third Annual Virtual Event Aims to Raise Awareness of Ecommerce Risk

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / EverC , now part of G2 Risk Solutions (G2RS), is pleased to announce Safer Ecommerce Day on November 5, 2025. In its third year, the free online event will give participants practical tools and strategies to combat online fraud and promote safer commerce for all.

The event will bring together world-class experts in fraud prevention, risk management, regulatory compliance and cybersecurity to share insights into the various challenges facing ecommerce today. Key topics include:

The role of AI in risk management, trust and safety

The latest trends in card brand and global regulatory guidelines

How to protect your platform, customers and loved ones from the explosive growth of scams

"Ecommerce fraud continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with increasingly sophisticated bad actors targeting buyers, sellers, payment providers and marketplaces alike. These coordinated threats don't just impact individual transactions-they ripple across the entire digital commerce ecosystem, creating financial, operational and reputational risks," said Melissa Sutherland, chief risk officer at EverC. "Fighting illicit online activity is core to our mission, and through education, we aim to empower the ecommerce ecosystem to stay ahead of bad actors."

Sutherland will be joined by an array of thought leaders in this space, from organizations such as Visa, the Online Dating and Discovery Association (ODDA), National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) and G2RS.

G2RS and EverC recently joined forces to create a global powerhouse in ecommerce risk intelligence. Together, they're advancing the mission of Safer Ecommerce Day by educating banks, payment providers and online marketplaces about how to protect their platforms from online threats.



The event will close with an exclusive bonus session with Operation Shamrock, an organization that has been at the forefront of rapidly growing online scams such as pig butchering.



Register for Safer Ecommerce Day here to reserve your spot and access the full agenda.

About EverC?

EverC is an innovative, mission-driven risk management company using core AI technology to fight bad actors and foster ecommerce growth, empowering a safer digital ecosystem for all. Leveraging a robust dataset, EverC solutions identify the patterns that signal risk, generating deep intelligence and holistic insights to map each customer's unique risk universe. EverC helps marketplaces, payment providers, acquirers, and banks mitigate risk while enhancing operational efficiency so they can focus on revenue and scalable growth.

