Finexio Launches Customer Value Dashboard at Money20/20

First outcomes-based b2b payments platform proves what CFOs actually want: measurable financial results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / Finexio, the leader in embedded b2b payments, today launched the Customer Value Dashboard, marking the payments industry's shift from selling commoditized transactions and software to delivering measurable outcomes.

Finexio Logo



The dashboard proves what Finexio delivers and what competitors can't: $14.38 in documented value per payment, 14 minutes saved per transaction, 97-99% touch-free automation, and $135-$675 in fraud exposure removed per verified supplier bank change. In real time. Per payment. Defensible to any CFO or board.

The Problem

CFOs and their teams don't want another payment platform. They're commodities.

What they want are strategic outcomes they can measure and defend. 100% settlement. Fraud stopped before it happens. Lower costs. Time back to the team. Risk off the balance sheet. Revenue that makes AP self-funding.

Most payment vendors sell features and promise efficiency. Finexio delivers documented outcomes and proves them with data.

"The payments market has been stuck selling commoditized processing for too long," said Ernest Rolfson, CEO of Finexio. "CFOs don't buy software anymore. They buy outcomes. We're the first b2b payments platform built to deliver them and document them."

What Outcomes Actually Look Like

Six measurable outcomes across every payment:

100% settlement - every payment completes or Finexio handles the exception

Fraud prevention - $340in expected fraud exposure removed per verified supplier bank change, with real-time monitoring and loss coverage that shifts risk off customer balance sheets

Cost reduction - $7.79 saved per payment versus in-house processing

Labor recovery - 14 minutes returned per payment, delivering 11.6 FTE-years saved per 100,000 payments

Exception resolution - 22 exceptions per 1,000 payments absorbed by Finexio, with 98% of all payments requiring zero human intervention

Revenue generation - $6.59 earned per monetized payment

Total Customer Value: $14.38 per payment. Every claim backed by transaction data. Every outcome documented in real time.

How It Works

Finexio ingests one payment file, executes across all rails, monitors transactions, prevents fraud, verifies supplier changes, handles exceptions, and logs every task. The dashboard converts activity into documented value.

With 79% of organizations facing payment fraud attempts in 2024 and vendor impersonation driving 60% of BEC attacks, verified supplier change management delivers measurable risk reduction the dashboard quantifies and proves.

Finance leaders see total value delivered, then drill into what drives it. From cost savings per transaction to FTE hours recovered to fraud exposure removed, every number is defensible.

Available Now

The Customer Value Dashboard is available today for Finexio customers inside the Finexio Portal.

About Finexio

Finexio is the first outcomes-based embedded b2b payments platform. We deliver documented cost reduction, time recovery, risk elimination, and new revenue. Every payment averages $14.38 in total customer value. finexio.com

SOURCE: Finexio

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/finexio-launches-customer-value-dashboard-at-money20%2f20-1091967