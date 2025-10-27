RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Companies Announces Gold Sponsorship of the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2025 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its gold sponsorship of the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit, taking place October 28-29, 2025, at the Rosewood Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas.

"RedChip has spent more than three decades building one of the most powerful investor awareness platforms in the small-cap world," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "Events like the Centurion One Bahamas Summit give us the opportunity to connect directly with growth-minded companies and investors who understand the importance of visibility, credibility, and consistent communication. Our clients know that when they work with RedChip, they're partnering with a team that delivers measurable results, including increased liquidity, expanded shareholder bases, and stronger market presence. We look forward to engaging with innovative leaders and investors who share our passion for discovering tomorrow's blue chips today."

The Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit is a two-day, invitation-only gathering designed to connect leading small-cap growth companies with a global network of institutional, retail, family office, and corporate investors. Building on the success of Centurion's Los Angeles Summit in June, which featured 39 sponsors, 10 panel discussions, and 17 presenting companies, the Bahamas Summit will include company presentations, 1x1 meetings, dynamic panels, networking sessions, and exclusive dining experiences set against the backdrop of Nassau's stunning Cable Beach.

As a sponsor of the event, RedChip will spotlight its comprehensive investor relations and financial media platform, which has helped more than a thousand emerging growth companies achieve greater visibility, liquidity, and market credibility. By combining daily outreach with unmatched multimedia reach, RedChip continues to set the standard for driving tangible outcomes in the microcap and small-cap markets.

RedChip looks forward to connecting with executives, investors, and innovators at the Centurion One Capital 3rd Annual Bahamas Summit.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Follow RedChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/redchip/

Follow RedChip on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedChipCompanies

Follow RedChip on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redchipcompanies/

Follow RedChip on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RedChip

Follow RedChip on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@redchip

Follow RedChip on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-3068340

Subscribe to our Mailing List: https://www.redchip.com/newsletter/latest

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

--END--

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchip-companies-announces-gold-sponsorship-of-the-centurion-on-1092003