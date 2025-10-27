Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2025) - D3 Global, a pioneer in DomainFi infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with Sav, an innovative ICANN-accredited domain registrar known for empowering domain investors and creators with digital identity solutions. The collaboration positions Sav as a key partner in tokenizing traditional internet domains, enabling its extensive customer base to unlock new value from their domain portfolios through blockchain technology.





Through this partnership, Sav will integrate Doma Protocol-the world's first DNS-compliant blockchain to tokenize the Internet-to enable the tokenization of its domains. This initiative allows Sav's customers to convert their assets into blockchain-based tokens, facilitating trading, fractional ownership, and interoperability across Web3 platforms while maintaining full DNS-compliant utility for websites, email, and traditional internet services.

"We're excited to partner with D3 to bring domain tokenization capabilities to our creator community," said Anthos Chrysanthou, Founder & CEO, Sav. "Since launching in 2019, Sav has been committed to empowering creators with affordable, comprehensive digital identity solutions. This partnership with D3 represents the next evolution in domain ownership, allowing nearly 100k customers across 90+ countries to explore new opportunities in Web3 while maintaining the security, simplicity, and value that Sav is known for."

Unlocking Growth Opportunities for Domain Investors and Creators

Sav's integration with Doma Protocol will create unprecedented opportunities for creators, domain investors, and digital entrepreneurs. The partnership will enable:

Enhanced Liquidity : Convert traditional domains into tradable blockchain assets with access to Web3 marketplaces and 400M+ crypto wallet users across major blockchain ecosystems.

: Convert traditional domains into tradable blockchain assets with access to Web3 marketplaces and 400M+ crypto wallet users across major blockchain ecosystems. Fractional Ownership : Enable multiple stakeholders to co-own premium domains, democratizing access to high-value digital real estate

: Enable multiple stakeholders to co-own premium domains, democratizing access to high-value digital real estate DeFi Integration : Tokenized domains can serve as collateral in decentralized lending, yield and liquidity protocols and other financial applications, including the newly announced Mizu DeFi launchpad

: Tokenized domains can serve as collateral in decentralized lending, yield and liquidity protocols and other financial applications, including the newly announced Mizu DeFi launchpad Cross-Chain Interoperability : Bridge domains across multiple blockchain networks while maintaining full DNS functionality and compliance

: Bridge domains across multiple blockchain networks while maintaining full DNS functionality and compliance Verified Digital Identity: Blockchain-based ownership records provide immutable proof of domain ownership and transaction history

"Sav's commitment to the creator economy and their innovative approach to domain services makes them an ideal partner for the DomainFi revolution," said Fred Hsu, CEO & Co-Founder, D3. "With their user-friendly platform, competitive pricing model, and focus on empowering creators, Sav brings a fresh perspective to the industry. Together, we're bridging domains as the internet's most established asset class with Web3, unlocking liquidity and financial potential for millions of users worldwide."

Building the Rails for DomainFi

The collaboration leverages Sav's creator-driven platform and D3's blockchain infrastructure to make domain tokenization a turnkey process. Sav customers will gain access to flagship Doma applications, including the Mizu DeFi launchpad, which transform domains into dynamic financial instruments and enable DNS-compliant trading across various blockchain networks.

"Our goal is to build a thriving ecosystem of partners from the domain industry as well as the largest Web3 communities," added Hsu. "We're building the rails to bring the entire Internet economy onchain, not just an asset class."

With Sav managing over 1 million domains and serving customers across 90+ countries, the partnership has the potential to significantly expand the DomainFi ecosystem and introduce tens of thousands of new users to blockchain-based domain ownership.

Doma Integration with Existing Sav Services

The integration of Doma Protocol will complement Sav's existing suite of services, which includes domain registration, a unified website builder, DNS management solutions, free WHOIS privacy, and an optimized domain marketplace. Doma's tokenization capabilities will be integrated into Sav's platform, ensuring users can access Web3 functionality without sacrificing the simplicity and ease-of-use that has made Sav popular among creators and domain investors.

For more information about the partnership and domain tokenization capabilities, visit doma.xyz and sav.com.

About D3 Global

D3 Global is building the world's first DomainFi network to tokenize 364M+ existing and future domains as real-world assets. D3 unlocks the financial potential of domains by building on Doma Protocol, a decentralized blockchain infrastructure that bridges traditional Internet domains (.com, .net, .ai, .org) and future domain extensions from the Web3 world (.sol, .avax, .shib, .ape). Backed by Paradigm, the D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link. Learn more at d3.com and doma.xyz.

About Doma Protocol

Doma Protocol is the world's first DNS-compliant blockchain for DomainFi, tokenizing 364M+ domains as real-world assets (RWAs) to transform the $360B domain industry. Developed with contributions from D3 Global, Doma enables cross-chain interoperability between existing Web2 domains (.com, .xyz, .ai) and future Web3 extensions (.sol, .avax, .shib, .ape), powering a global economy for fractional ownership, lending, and DeFi utility. With open APIs, SDKs, and DeFi tools like Mizu (mizu.xyz), Doma Protocol empowers developers and investors to transform how domains are owned, used, and traded across the internet, marketplaces, and Web3 wallets. Learn more at doma.xyz.

About Sav

Sav is an ICANN-accredited domain registrar launched in 2019 to empower creators with digital identity solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Sav provides comprehensive domain registration services, DNS management, website building tools, and an integrated marketplace with competitive commissions. Serving nearly 100,000 customers across 90+ countries, Sav offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees, free WHOIS privacy protection, Cloudflare-powered security, and a unified creator operating system that brings together all essential digital tools in a single platform. Learn more at sav.com.

