DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ: DASH) today announced that Ravi Inukonda, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 25th Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media Telecom Conference on Thursday, November 13, 2025, beginning at 5:00pm CET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the DoorDash website at http://ir.doordash.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available following the conference.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

